Texas Rangers giving away one-of-a-kind 50th anniversary pair of retro Jordan 5s
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re a sneakerhead and are a fan of the Texas Rangers or just baseball in general, you’re going to want to pay attention to a certain new pair of shoes.
For the final time this season, the Rangers are looking to give away another dope pair of shoes to commemorate its 50th season. The shoe this time around is a pair of Jordan 5s with a white, blue, red, and grey color scheme.Texas Rangers giving away retro 80’s Rangers Jordan 1 high-top shoes
“Our final 50th anniversary shoe giveaway! RT for a chance to win these 1990’s Rangers Jordan 5s created by @jwdanklefs ,” the team tweeted.Texas Rangers giving away one-of-a-kind custom Nike shoes for 50th anniversary
All you have to do is find the tweet here and simply retweet it!
