Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

Goodwill Excel Center gives Mid-Southerners new life opportunities through education

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Goodwill Excel Center on Thousand Oaks Drive believes it’s never too late for Memphians to graduate. In the City of Memphis, 40 percent of children under the age of 18 live in poverty, according to the annual Poverty Fact Sheet compiled by Dr. Elena Delavega of the School of Social Work at the University of Memphis and Dr. Gregory Blumenthal of GMBS Consulting.
actionnews5.com

Faith, city leaders host events for healing following deadly week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - From Wednesday night’s shooting spree to the abduction and murder of a Memphis mother and runner, along with the numerous other crimes impacting Memphians in recent weeks, many are looking for ways to heal this week. On Monday, there were two different events held with...
actionnews5.com

Mid-South clergy to host interfaith service following gruesome week in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Community leaders across Shelby County are coming together, following a violent week of crimes over the past week. Last week we saw statements released from several elected officials and state and county leaders, following two horrific violent crimes -- an abduction ending in the murder of Eliza Fletcher and a deadly shooting spree killing three people.
actionnews5.com

MSCS deputy superintendent placed on administrative leave

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Shelby County Schools released a statement Monday regarding the deputy superintendent of strategic operations being on administrative leave. According to MSCS, Dr. John Barker is on administrative leave due to an employee complaint and pending review. Until the investigation is resolved, MSCS Chief of Staff,...
actionnews5.com

Memphis tourism holds steady after high-profile crimes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis tourism hasn’t had any large cancellations despite recent high-profile crimes in the Bluff City. Barbara Meadows was visiting Beale Street for the first time Monday. She said she heard about the tragic events that happened last week but never thought about canceling the trip...
actionnews5.com

MLGW Community Offices reopening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) is reopening four of its Community Offices to walk-in customers starting Oct. 3. The Downtown, Lamar, Whitehaven, and Millington Community Offices are reopening. Only the Summer office will remain closed. The locations and hours are as follows:. Downtown – 245...
actionnews5.com

Crash in Southwest Memphis leaves 2 critical, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people were transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition after a crash involving two to three cars at Horn Lake Road and West Shelby Drive, police say. Officers responded to the crash at 5:36 p.m. This is an ongoing investigation.
actionnews5.com

City Watch issued for 15-year-old last seen before school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department issued a City Watch Alert on Sunday for missing 15-year-old Takirra Milam. Milam was last seen before school on Tuesday, Sept. 6, after leaving her home on Clunan Cove between 6:15 a.m. and 7 a.m. Police say she is currently considered an...
actionnews5.com

Memphis man stops an attempted assault on tourist in downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man stopped an attempted assault on a woman Saturday morning downtown. Near an apartment building downtown at 4 a.m., a man named Alfonso Crawford heard screams from a woman that alerted him. ”I thought it was somebody partying at first, but something told me...
actionnews5.com

Pedestrian in wheelchair dead after hit-and-run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a deadly hit-and-run crash on September 11. The car struck a pedestrian in a wheelchair on North Hollywood Street and Vandale Avenue just before 10 p.m., said police. Police say the possible white Sedan drove away in an unknown direction. No...
actionnews5.com

Southern Heritage Classic parade kicked off in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Southern Heritage Classic parade was celebrated today in Orange Mound. The parade kicked off the Southern Heritage Classic with festivities such as food, bands, and special guest leaders in the Mid-South. This marked the 21st Orange Mound Classic parade in Memphis. Mayor Jim Strickland said,...
actionnews5.com

Victim critically injured after shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a shooting Friday around 9 p.m. According to Memphis police, a man was located and transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. It happened on Eldridge Avenue and Springdale Street. Police say the suspect was seen wearing a black hoodie. If...
actionnews5.com

6 teens arrested Downtown for auto burglary, stolen property

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested six teenagers on auto burglary charges Saturday night while working in the area of Beale Street. An officer said he saw a group of people wearing black ski masks and hoodies walk from Beale Street down to Beale Alley, where several cars were parked.
