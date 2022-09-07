Read full article on original website
Researchers find source of gamma rays in small neighboring galaxy
Through giant lobes of gamma radiation, an international team of researchers have found a small satellite galaxy of the Milky Way filled with dark matter, but whose emissions are more likely the result of millisecond pulsars blasting out cosmic particles, reports a new study in Nature Astronomy. The center of...
Researchers explore enzymes that use a cation, not oxygen-addition, to drive reactions
Researchers from North Carolina State University and the University of Texas at Austin have defined the structure of a substrate-bound iron 2-oxoglutarate (Fe/2OG) enzyme to explore whether these enzymes could be used to create a wide array of molecules. They probed the enzyme's active site to determine its ability to bind with different substrates. Additionally, rather than oxygen-addition, they saw that Fe/2OG enzymes likely utilize cations—highly reactive species—to drive desaturation during catalysis. The work, published in Nature Communications, could lead to the use of Fe/2OG enzymes in making a wide array of valuable molecules.
The strange behavior of sound through solids
Not everything needs to be seen to be believed; certain things are more readily heard, like a train approaching its station. In a recent paper, published in Physical Review Letters, researchers have put their ears to the rail, discovering a new property of scattering amplitudes based on their study of sound waves through solid matter.
Research of a wild primate shows maternal effects key to gut microbial development
The bacteria that reside in the human gut ("the gut microbiome") are known to play beneficial and harmful roles in human health. Because these bacteria are transmitted through milk, mothers can directly impact the composition of bacteria that their offspring harbor, potentially giving moms another pathway to influence their infant's future development and health. A study of wild geladas (a non-human primate that lives in Ethiopia) provides the first evidence of clear and significant maternal effects on the gut microbiome both before and after weaning in a wild mammal. This finding, published in Current Biology, suggests the impact of mothers on the offspring gut microbiome community extends far beyond when the infant has stopped nursing.
Research reveals remarkable variability in coral heat tolerance
Marine heat waves have decimated corals in recent years and the future looks bleak for tropical reefs if the pace of climate change continues at current rates. A new study has shown how much heat stress corals can cope with and how much this varies from one individual coral to another. The team from Newcastle University and the Palau International Coral Reef Center exposed corals taken from a single reef to an experimental marine heatwave. Remarkably, they found that double the heat stress dosage was required to induce bleaching and mortality in the most-tolerant 10%, compared to the least-tolerant 10%.
New study reveals mechanism for how disease-spreading prions can jump from one species to another
In a new study, researchers from the Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine have identified the structure of protein fibrils linked to a hereditary form of human prion disease. This insight, they say, reveals the mechanism for how prions can jump between some animal species, while retaining a transmissibility barrier between other species.
High-resolution images of the sun show its chromosphere in vivid detail
New images of the sun's chromosphere—the lower region of the solar atmosphere—have been released, and to say they are "stellar" is an understatement. Simply, they are stunning. The high-resolution images were taken with the now-fully-operational Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope, located on the summit of Haleakala, Maui, in Hawai'i. Scientists say the new observatory—with its large 4-meter (13-ft) primary mirror—will enable a new era of solar science, and provide a leap forward in understanding the sun and its impacts on our planet.
Carnivorous plants inspire smart slippery surfaces and bionic robots
A new publication from Opto-Electronic Advances discusses how carnivorous plants inspire smart slippery surfaces and bionic robots. Carnivorous plants have inspired innovations of advanced stimuli-responsive actuators and lubricant-infused slippery surfaces. However, developing hybrid bionic devices that combine carnivorous plants' active and passive prey trapping capabilities remains challenging. The research team developed a moisture-responsive shape-morphing slippery surface. They integrated a lubricant-infused slippery surface with an LRGO/GO bilayer actuator. The team prepared a series of proof-of-concept actuators, including a smart frog tongue and a smart flower, demonstrating active/passive trapping, droplet manipulation, and sensing.
Scientists are divining the future of Earth's ice-covered oceans at their harsh fringes
One of the harshest and most dynamic regions on Earth is the marginal ice zone—the place where ocean waves meet sea ice, which is formed by freezing of the ocean's surface. Published today, a themed issue of the journal Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society A reviews the rapid progress researchers have made over the past decade in understanding and modeling this challenging environment.
Electron microscopy reveals the reason for the purple stains on Alhambra ceilings
A pair of researchers at the University of Granada has solved the mystery of the purple stains on the ceilings of the famous Alhambra palace in Spain. In their paper published in the journal Science Advances, Carolina Cardell and Isabel Guerra describe their study of the ceiling of the famous medieval fortress and what they learned about its mysterious purple stains.
Study reveals that students aren't ideal test subjects for behavioral research
Students are popular test subjects for many studies in behavioral sciences. However, using only students does not reveal the full picture about people in general. In fact, many of the students' decisions in those experiments differ from those of other population groups. These are the findings of a new, extensive study consisting of 36 experiments which was conducted by a team of behavioral scientists from Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg (MLU). The study was published in the Australian Journal of Agricultural and Resource Economics.
Scientists develop a method to turn hazardous acidic industrial wastewater into valuable resources
A research team of environmental scientists from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev has developed a circular process for eliminating the risk posed by phosphoric acid plant wastewater. The process turns the environmentally toxic wastewater into clean water while recovering valuable acids. Phosphoric acid is the main ingredient in industrial fertilizers, a massive industry worldwide.
Why are dark matter halos of ultra-diffuse galaxies so odd?
A study co-led by physicists at UC Riverside and UC Irvine has found that dark matter halos of ultra-diffuse galaxies are very odd, raising questions about physicists' understanding of galaxy formation and the structure of the universe. Ultra-diffuse galaxies are so called because of their extremely low luminosity. The distribution...
3D shaping of microscopic membranes that underlie cellular processes
Cell membranes transition seamlessly between distinct 3D configurations. It is a remarkable feature that is essential for several biological phenomena such as cell division, cell mobility, transport of nutrients into cells, and viral infections. Researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and their collaborators have recently devised an experiment that sheds light on the mechanism by which such processes might occur in real time.
New photos show the Orion Nebula, a star nursery 1,350 light-years from Earth, in great detail. Scientists have been waiting on them for 5 years.
The Orion Nebula shares a similar environment to that in which our solar system was formed over 4.5 billion years ago.
Making mini-magnets that induce a quantum anomalous Hall effect
A new device has been fabricated that can demonstrate the quantum anomalous Hall effect, in which tiny, discrete voltage steps are generated by an external magnetic field. This work may enable extremely low-power electronics, as well as future quantum computers. If you take an ordinary wire with electrical current running...
Researchers devise a theoretical description of light-induced topological states
Topological materials that possess certain atomic-level symmetries, including topological insulators and topological semi-metals, have elicited fascination among many condensed matter scientists because of their complex electronic properties. Now, researchers in Japan have demonstrated that a normal semiconductor can be transformed into a topological semi-metal by light irradiation. Further, they showed how spin-dependent responses could appear when illuminated with circularly-polarized laser light. Published in Physical Review B, this work explores the possibility of creating topological semi-metals and manifesting new physical properties by light control, which may open up a rich physical frontier for topological properties.
Forests' carbon uptake will be compromised by climate change, leaf temperature study suggests
A new study led by Oregon State University suggests leaves in forest canopies are not able to cool themselves below the surrounding air temperature, likely meaning trees' ability to avoid damaging temperature increases, and to pull carbon from the atmosphere, will be compromised in a warmer, drier climate. The findings...
Donkey domestication happened 7,000 years ago in Africa: DNA study
Despite transforming history as beasts of burden essential for transporting goods and people, the humble donkey has long been woefully understudied. But scientists on Thursday took a big step towards clarifying the species' origins with a comprehensive genomic analysis of 238 ancient and modern donkeys, finding they were likely domesticated in a single event in eastern Africa some 7,000 years ago.
In a warmer world, half of all species are on the move. Where are they going?
From the deepest oceans to the highest mountains, human-caused climate change is making a profound impact on animals and plants around the world, with many species pushed to the brink of extinction by rising temperatures. From bears to moose to lynx, and even squirrels and frogs, animals are leaving their...
