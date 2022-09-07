Read full article on original website
Sisters remember their brother that was killed in Phoenix shooting
Mesa kindergartner gives back through lemonade stand
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s great to share lessons on charity, giving and sharing. It’s even better when those lessons come from a kindergartner!. A young boy from Mesa named Mason Mayer wanted to buy his own Magna-Tiles, a popular magnetic building set. Being more than $200, his parents helped him set up a stand in his neighborhood to sell lemonade and homemade M&M cookies.
Sisters remember Phoenix man killed during shootout; childhood friends arrested
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix family is grieving after one of their own was gunned down at a Labor Day barbeque. Officers say 31-year-old Quincy McCoy was killed a week ago, with police announcing on Monday that his childhood friends Devon and Deon Bean are the two suspects in the shooting. “I just wish that we could have another dinner with him,” Quincy’s sister Titeanna Neal said.
Thousands gather for 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony in Tempe Beach Park
TEMPE (3TV/CBS 5) - Thousands of people came together throughout Tempe on Sunday to pay their respects and honor the lives lost on September 11, 2001. Ro Gonzalez is a Marine Veteran and Founder of Valors Veterans Community AZ. He organized a walk beginning at 6 a.m. this morning where veterans, their families, and community members walked a mile every hour until the sun went down with American flags in their hands.
More Phoenix seniors on a fixed income are on the brink of homelessness
Robotic exoskeleton gives Phoenix veteran ability to walk again
Phoenix veteran wheelchair-bound walking again thanks to robotic exoskeleton
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix veteran injured in Iraq will now be able to walk again after nearly a decade of being in a wheelchair. US Army veteran Richard “Richie” Nieder suffered a spinal cord injury during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2013. On Monday, Nieder went home with a new ReWalk Robotics exoskeleton, allowing him to stand and walk on his own. The veteran now plans to hit the road next year for a cross-country road trip on a motorcycle he specially engineered for himself.
More storms on the way to Phoenix
Day of Service honors Sept. 11 victims by feeding those in need
Spinato's serves up the official pizza for the Phoenix Suns & Phoenix Mercury
Dinosaurs to take over Phoenix Zoo in October with new creatures, interactive fossil dig
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- While it may no longer be National Dinosaur Day, we do have a first look at the “Dinosaurs in the Desert” event returning to the Phoenix Zoo later this fall. Starting Oct. 1, young (and old) archaeologists alike will be able to delve a...
Dinosaurs are taking over the Phoenix Zoo!
Queen Elizabeth's favorite drink being served at Phoenix English pub after news of her death
PHOENIX — David Wimberley said Queen Elizabeth II was always Great Britain’s best representative to the world. Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. "It’s a sad day for...
Arizona high school athletes raising awareness for suicide prevention month
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- High school football players in Arizona are working to help prevent teen suicide in a unique way. The goal is to provide hope to other teenagers who may be struggling through a public service announcement video series. Nineteen football players and one cheerleader from 18 Arizona...
Woman shot at Scottsdale short-term rental after hair dispute with men she met at bar, police say
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is recovering after being shot late last week while staying at an Airbnb in south Scottsdale. It began early Friday morning when five women staying at a short-term rental on East Hubbel Street, located near Hayden and McDowell roads, decided to go to a bar in Phoenix. According to documents filed by Scottsdale police, the group met two men at the bar, later identified as Sincere Hooks-Lilly, 23, and Aron Melvin, 24. One of the women reportedly invited them to come back with them to the rental.
Most Arizona students failed state assessment tests in English and math
Number of homeless seniors rises across Maricopa County
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - There’s always a lot going on at the Opportunities West Senior Center in Phoenix from dominoes to arts and crafts and sewing. However, 83-year old Connie Ozuna admits that it’s been hard to stay focused on the activities. “Water went up, gas went up, and electricity went up,” said Ozuna. “The phone went up, too.”
'Selfless' Single Mom of 4 Severely Burned by Bonfire While on Vacation for Friend's Wedding
Tami Chmielweski, of Gilbert, Ariz., faces at last six months of therapy to recover, says her family A single mom of four children suffered severe third-degree burns over 30 percent of her body from a bonfire while on vacation in Michigan to attend a friend's wedding, and her family is seeking help to bring her home and continue what they say will be months of therapy. The details of what happened to Tami Chmielweski, of Gilbert, Ariz., on Aug. 28, were not revealed, although most of the burns...
New Dad Dies of Heat Exhaustion on Arizona Hike With Pals
A young doctor and new dad died of heat exhaustion this week after getting lost on a hike in Arizona with several others. Firefighters rescued a total of six people in Cave Creek after they trudged along a mountain trail in the stifling heat for hours and ran out of water. Evan Dishion, 32, was rushed to the hospital, where he died. His wife, Amy, told ABC15 she wishes she had told him not to go. “It’s not worth it,” said Amy, who has a 3-month-old daughter. “He didn’t want to leave me and Chloe. I don’t want other people to leave behind people that they love, just to go on a hike.” A GoFundMe says Dishion was originally from Oregon and was in his second year of residency at Barrow Neurological Institute.Read it at A
Chandler PD increasing pedestrian, cyclist safety enforcement to educate community
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Chandler police is cracking down on motorists and cyclists who break traffic laws. This is a part of their new campaign to educate and lower crash fatalities. The police department’s Traffic Section and Bike Unit will be out city wide starting Monday and lasting until Sept. 23, as part of this campaign. Motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians who commit violations of the state’s pedestrian and bicyclist traffic laws will be stopped by Chandler Police officers.
