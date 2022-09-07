A young doctor and new dad died of heat exhaustion this week after getting lost on a hike in Arizona with several others. Firefighters rescued a total of six people in Cave Creek after they trudged along a mountain trail in the stifling heat for hours and ran out of water. Evan Dishion, 32, was rushed to the hospital, where he died. His wife, Amy, told ABC15 she wishes she had told him not to go. “It’s not worth it,” said Amy, who has a 3-month-old daughter. “He didn’t want to leave me and Chloe. I don’t want other people to leave behind people that they love, just to go on a hike.” A GoFundMe says Dishion was originally from Oregon and was in his second year of residency at Barrow Neurological Institute.Read it at A

CAVE CREEK, AZ ・ 5 DAYS AGO