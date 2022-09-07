ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSOC Travels Up 1-84 To Face CCSU

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. - The UConn women's soccer team (2-2-1) head to New Britain this weekend to take on CCSU on Sunday, September 11 at 1 p.m. The Huskies are coming off a tough 1-0 loss at Northeastern that saw the Huskies dominate play and chances in the match but ultimately fall 1-0.
UConn Beaten by Syracuse, 48-14

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. – Syracuse junior quarterback Garrett Shrader threw for 287 yards and three touchdowns and ran two more in to lead the Orange past the UConn Huskies, 48-14, Saturday night at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. The Syracuse (2-0) signal caller finished the night completing...
Swin Cash to Join Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame This Weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Former UConn women's basketball standout Swin Cash will be induced into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame this weekend as a member of the Class of 2022. The Enshrinement process will conclude with the Enshrinement Ceremony on Saturday in Springfield, Mass. – the Birthplace of...
