NEW BRITAIN, Conn. - The UConn women's soccer team (2-2-1) head to New Britain this weekend to take on CCSU on Sunday, September 11 at 1 p.m. The Huskies are coming off a tough 1-0 loss at Northeastern that saw the Huskies dominate play and chances in the match but ultimately fall 1-0.

NEW BRITAIN, CT ・ 17 HOURS AGO