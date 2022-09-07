ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnews5.com

Goodwill Excel Center gives Mid-Southerners new life opportunities through education

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Goodwill Excel Center on Thousand Oaks Drive believes it’s never too late for Memphians to graduate. In the City of Memphis, 40 percent of children under the age of 18 live in poverty, according to the annual Poverty Fact Sheet compiled by Dr. Elena Delavega of the School of Social Work at the University of Memphis and Dr. Gregory Blumenthal of GMBS Consulting.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis tourism holds steady after high-profile crimes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis tourism hasn’t had any large cancellations despite recent high-profile crimes in the Bluff City. Barbara Meadows was visiting Beale Street for the first time Monday. She said she heard about the tragic events that happened last week but never thought about canceling the trip...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Mid-South clergy to host interfaith service following gruesome week in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Community leaders across Shelby County are coming together, following a violent week of crimes over the past week. Last week we saw statements released from several elected officials and state and county leaders, following two horrific violent crimes -- an abduction ending in the murder of Eliza Fletcher and a deadly shooting spree killing three people.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Business
actionnews5.com

Crash in Southwest Memphis leaves 2 critical, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people were transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition after a crash involving two to three cars at Horn Lake Road and West Shelby Drive, police say. Officers responded to the crash at 5:36 p.m. This is an ongoing investigation.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#401k#Tips#Wmc#Retirement Savings#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Lifehacks#Family Financial#Action News
actionnews5.com

Memphis man stops an attempted assault on tourist in downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man stopped an attempted assault on a woman Saturday morning downtown. Near an apartment building downtown at 4 a.m., a man named Alfonso Crawford heard screams from a woman that alerted him. ”I thought it was somebody partying at first, but something told me...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MSCS deputy superintendent placed on administrative leave

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Shelby County Schools released a statement Monday regarding the deputy superintendent of strategic operations being on administrative leave. According to MSCS, Dr. John Barker is on administrative leave due to an employee complaint and pending review. Until the investigation is resolved, MSCS Chief of Staff,...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Southern Heritage Classic parade kicked off in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Southern Heritage Classic parade was celebrated today in Orange Mound. The parade kicked off the Southern Heritage Classic with festivities such as food, bands, and special guest leaders in the Mid-South. This marked the 21st Orange Mound Classic parade in Memphis. Mayor Jim Strickland said,...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Faith, city leaders host events for healing following deadly week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - From Wednesday night’s shooting spree to the abduction and murder of a Memphis mother and runner, along with the numerous other crimes impacting Memphians in recent weeks, many are looking for ways to heal this week. On Monday, there were two different events held with...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
actionnews5.com

Cleotha Henderson DNA linked to 2021 rape

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One year later, charges of aggravated kidnapping and rape, including a gun charge, have been added to Cleotha Henderson, the same man behind bars for the kidnapping and killing of Eliza Fletcher. During the active investigation into Eliza Fletcher’s abduction, the Memphis Police Department notified the...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Last Southern Heritage Classic in Memphis? TSU head coach Eddie George hopes not

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Over 51,000 fans packed Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium last night to watch what may be the last Southern Heritage Classic. Classic Founder Fred Jones simply responded with “no comment” when asked last week if the classic would continue despite Jackson State officials saying they are pulling out of the annual game.
NASHVILLE, TN
actionnews5.com

6 teens arrested Downtown for auto burglary, stolen property

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested six teenagers on auto burglary charges Saturday night while working in the area of Beale Street. An officer said he saw a group of people wearing black ski masks and hoodies walk from Beale Street down to Beale Alley, where several cars were parked.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

City Watch issued for 15-year-old last seen before school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department issued a City Watch Alert on Sunday for missing 15-year-old Takirra Milam. Milam was last seen before school on Tuesday, Sept. 6, after leaving her home on Clunan Cove between 6:15 a.m. and 7 a.m. Police say she is currently considered an...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Fred Jones Jr. to be inducted into the Memphis Sports Hall of Fame

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Southern Heritage Classic’s founder, Fred Jones, has been selected as a 2022 inductee into the Memphis Sports Hall of Fame. The selection was announced on Sunday, Sept. 11, by the Memphis Sports Council after a vote by an 18-member advisory committee. The induction ceremony will...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

5 arrested after stolen car found in Germantown

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Germantown police have arrested five suspects after a stolen car was spotted in Exeter Village on Monday. Police located the stolen vehicle parked near the Dollar Tree. As officers tried to detain the occupants, they fled. Officers immediately apprehended two suspects and a third was arrested...
GERMANTOWN, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy