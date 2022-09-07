Read full article on original website
Billionaire Heiress, Eliza Fletcher, Murdered. Will Women Ever Truly Be Able to Go About Their Lives in Peace?justpene50Memphis, TN
Advocacy Group Endorses Fulmer for Collierville AldermanAdvocate AndyCollierville, TN
Early morning Jogger Eliza Fletcher's abductor s in custody in MemphisCheryl E PrestonMemphis, TN
Remembering Elvis Presley 45 Years After His Tragic DeathHerbie J PilatoMemphis, TN
Football: Former player Williamson charged with robbery, kidnappingThe LanternMemphis, TN
Goodwill Excel Center gives Mid-Southerners new life opportunities through education
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Goodwill Excel Center on Thousand Oaks Drive believes it’s never too late for Memphians to graduate. In the City of Memphis, 40 percent of children under the age of 18 live in poverty, according to the annual Poverty Fact Sheet compiled by Dr. Elena Delavega of the School of Social Work at the University of Memphis and Dr. Gregory Blumenthal of GMBS Consulting.
Memphis tourism holds steady after high-profile crimes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis tourism hasn’t had any large cancellations despite recent high-profile crimes in the Bluff City. Barbara Meadows was visiting Beale Street for the first time Monday. She said she heard about the tragic events that happened last week but never thought about canceling the trip...
Mid-South clergy to host interfaith service following gruesome week in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Community leaders across Shelby County are coming together, following a violent week of crimes over the past week. Last week we saw statements released from several elected officials and state and county leaders, following two horrific violent crimes -- an abduction ending in the murder of Eliza Fletcher and a deadly shooting spree killing three people.
Mid-south women participate in self-defense class following string of violence
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The recent string of violence across the Bluff City is leaving many women on edge, but retired Shelby County Captain Bennie Cobb is working to give women the tools they need to stay safe. “Practice, and you need somebody that you trust to explain it to...
Henderson rape charge sheds light on rape kit processing delay in West Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cleotha Henderson (Abston), the man charged with kidnapping and murdering Memphis mother of two Eliza Fletcher, was given a new charge last week — rape. This new charge is purely coincidental to the Fletcher case. In fact, it comes almost a year after the rape...
Food Network’s Restaurant: Impossible coming to Memphis, seeking diners and renovators
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Show producers are inviting patrons and renovators to be a part of Restaurant: Impossible’s Memphis episode that will be filmed later this month. Food Network’s Restaurant: Impossible is coming to the Bluff City to renovate Big Dawg’s in Frayser from Sept. 22 to 23.
Memphis CEO sentenced to 3 years in prison for submitting false reports on water quality
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis CEO was sentenced to three years in prison for fabricating and submitting hundreds of false water monitoring reports required under the Clean Water Act in Tennessee and Mississippi. The U.S. District Court ordered co-owner and CEO of Environmental Compliance and Testing (ECT) DiAne Gordon,...
Crash in Southwest Memphis leaves 2 critical, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people were transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition after a crash involving two to three cars at Horn Lake Road and West Shelby Drive, police say. Officers responded to the crash at 5:36 p.m. This is an ongoing investigation.
Memphis man stops an attempted assault on tourist in downtown Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man stopped an attempted assault on a woman Saturday morning downtown. Near an apartment building downtown at 4 a.m., a man named Alfonso Crawford heard screams from a woman that alerted him. ”I thought it was somebody partying at first, but something told me...
MSCS deputy superintendent placed on administrative leave
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Shelby County Schools released a statement Monday regarding the deputy superintendent of strategic operations being on administrative leave. According to MSCS, Dr. John Barker is on administrative leave due to an employee complaint and pending review. Until the investigation is resolved, MSCS Chief of Staff,...
Southern Heritage Classic parade kicked off in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Southern Heritage Classic parade was celebrated today in Orange Mound. The parade kicked off the Southern Heritage Classic with festivities such as food, bands, and special guest leaders in the Mid-South. This marked the 21st Orange Mound Classic parade in Memphis. Mayor Jim Strickland said,...
Faith, city leaders host events for healing following deadly week
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - From Wednesday night’s shooting spree to the abduction and murder of a Memphis mother and runner, along with the numerous other crimes impacting Memphians in recent weeks, many are looking for ways to heal this week. On Monday, there were two different events held with...
Man shoots himself at the Southern Heritage Classic tailgate
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man shoots himself at the Southern Heritage Classic tailgate, right before the game. At this time, the police believe the shooting is self-inflicted. The man is in critical condition at Regional One Hospital.
Cleotha Henderson DNA linked to 2021 rape
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One year later, charges of aggravated kidnapping and rape, including a gun charge, have been added to Cleotha Henderson, the same man behind bars for the kidnapping and killing of Eliza Fletcher. During the active investigation into Eliza Fletcher’s abduction, the Memphis Police Department notified the...
Last Southern Heritage Classic in Memphis? TSU head coach Eddie George hopes not
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Over 51,000 fans packed Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium last night to watch what may be the last Southern Heritage Classic. Classic Founder Fred Jones simply responded with “no comment” when asked last week if the classic would continue despite Jackson State officials saying they are pulling out of the annual game.
6 teens arrested Downtown for auto burglary, stolen property
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested six teenagers on auto burglary charges Saturday night while working in the area of Beale Street. An officer said he saw a group of people wearing black ski masks and hoodies walk from Beale Street down to Beale Alley, where several cars were parked.
City Watch issued for 15-year-old last seen before school
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department issued a City Watch Alert on Sunday for missing 15-year-old Takirra Milam. Milam was last seen before school on Tuesday, Sept. 6, after leaving her home on Clunan Cove between 6:15 a.m. and 7 a.m. Police say she is currently considered an...
Fred Jones Jr. to be inducted into the Memphis Sports Hall of Fame
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Southern Heritage Classic’s founder, Fred Jones, has been selected as a 2022 inductee into the Memphis Sports Hall of Fame. The selection was announced on Sunday, Sept. 11, by the Memphis Sports Council after a vote by an 18-member advisory committee. The induction ceremony will...
Jacob Elordi reportedly cast as Elvis in upcoming film ‘Priscilla’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Fans of 2022′s Elvis may not have to wait long to see the King of Rock n’ Roll back on the big screen. Deadline reports that Jacob Elordi is set to play Elvis Presley in an upcoming film titled Priscilla. Elordi, 25, is best...
5 arrested after stolen car found in Germantown
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Germantown police have arrested five suspects after a stolen car was spotted in Exeter Village on Monday. Police located the stolen vehicle parked near the Dollar Tree. As officers tried to detain the occupants, they fled. Officers immediately apprehended two suspects and a third was arrested...
