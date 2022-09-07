Anthony Edwards, without a doubt, is a rising star in the NBA. He was the No 1 overall pick in 2020 for the Minnesota Timberwolves, and averaged more than 25 points per game in last season’s playoffs. Edwards even took his star power to the big screen in a LeBron James production, Hustle, as the trash-talking basketball player Kermit Wilts.

