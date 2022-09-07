ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Voices: Republicans already know who to blame for their looming Senate disaster

If you had a bad week, just take comfort in knowing it likely wasn’t as terrible as Florida Senator Rick Scott’s.Campaign committee chairmen rarely make headlines as they go about their largely thankless work. They generally exist to raise money, recruit candidates and determine which races to support. Yet Scott, chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, has become Democrats’ latest punching bag, and Republicans seem ready to let him take the blame. By comparison, Scott’s Democratic Senate counterpart Gary Peters of Michigan is rarely heard from. Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairman Sean Patrick Maloney caused a stir among his...
The Independent

Voices: The five Senate seats most likely to flip in the midterms, ranked

As the midterm elections come barreling down, Republicans are still confident of winning the House – but they’re already downplaying expectations that they can flip the Senate. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has all but admitted that the GOP likely won’t gain control of his chamber. Meanwhile, The Washington Post this weekend published a damning piece about how the National Republican Senatorial Committee is running low on money under chairman Rick Scott.Still, the party has time to turn things around. We like to give it to you straight and move beyond the noise; with that in mind, here are the...
The Independent

Voices: Mitch McConnell is facing even more bad news for Republicans

Mitch McConnell is known in Washington and Kentucky for never saying more than he feels is necessary to get his message across. And yesterday, he essentially waved a white flag, all but admitting that Republicans might not be able to flip the Senate this cycle.“I think there’s probably a greater likelihood the House flips than the Senate. Senate races are just different — they’re statewide, candidate quality has a lot to do with the outcome,” NBC News’s Frank Thorp quoted him saying.This a bit of a shift for the Minority Leader. A few weeks back, McConnell told Fox News that...
SFGate

Democratic lawmaker who just won Senate primary resigns

PHOENIX (AP) — A Democratic member of the state House of Representatives who just won his primary for state Senate announced Friday that he is resigning, leaving no one on the ballot in his southwest Phoenix district. Diego Espinoza defeated a fellow House member, Richard Andrade, in the August...
AOL Corp

Feds arrest five members of 'B Squad' militia allegedly run by former GOP House candidate in Jan. 6 case

WASHINGTON — Federal authorities have arrested and charged five members of a militia allegedly run by a former candidate for Congress for their alleged actions on Jan. 6. A criminal complaint only names one of the five individuals, Brian Preller, who, according to court records, was arrested in Vermont in connection with the case. Four of the individuals face a felony count of civil disorder, while one faces two misdemeanors.
The Veracity Report

Trump Wins Again as Judge Agrees Significant Harm Was Done in Raid - We Have the Full Written Decision

Florida judge agrees that the appointing of a special master to oversee documents taken from Mar-a-Lago is the correct course of action since obvious harm was done. A federal judge on Monday granted former President Donald Trump’s request to appoint a special master to review the trove of documents seized during the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago last month, saying some of the materials were medical or tax-related.
