Senator Announces Switch From Republican to Democrat Citing Recent Party Actions as the Reason
A Colorado Republican senator wrote a letter informing voters he will be changing his party registration to Democrat. Kevin Priola announced Monday, via a letter posted on his personal Twitter, that he will be switching political parties from a Republican to a Democrat. This change comes after serving four terms...
GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene files legislation that would make it a felony to provide gender-affirming medical care to minors
"This practice should never happen," Greene said before delving into surgeries that some transgender minors have received. "This needs to be illegal."
Voices: Republicans already know who to blame for their looming Senate disaster
If you had a bad week, just take comfort in knowing it likely wasn’t as terrible as Florida Senator Rick Scott’s.Campaign committee chairmen rarely make headlines as they go about their largely thankless work. They generally exist to raise money, recruit candidates and determine which races to support. Yet Scott, chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, has become Democrats’ latest punching bag, and Republicans seem ready to let him take the blame. By comparison, Scott’s Democratic Senate counterpart Gary Peters of Michigan is rarely heard from. Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairman Sean Patrick Maloney caused a stir among his...
Republican Who Praised Hitler Somehow Loses Congressional Primary
Carl Paladino lost his bid for a congressional seat representing New York’s 23rd district Tuesday after being bested by opponent Nick Langworthy — but only by a small margin. Langworthy narrowly edged out his competitor by roughly three percentage points with 95% of precincts reported as of midnight.
Voices: The five Senate seats most likely to flip in the midterms, ranked
As the midterm elections come barreling down, Republicans are still confident of winning the House – but they’re already downplaying expectations that they can flip the Senate. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has all but admitted that the GOP likely won’t gain control of his chamber. Meanwhile, The Washington Post this weekend published a damning piece about how the National Republican Senatorial Committee is running low on money under chairman Rick Scott.Still, the party has time to turn things around. We like to give it to you straight and move beyond the noise; with that in mind, here are the...
New Texas Poll Has Democrats Crossing Party Lines to Support Abbott
In a recent Dallas Morning News University of Texas at Tyler poll, Governor Greg Abbott continues to maintain a strong lead over challenger Beto O’Rourke. The poll showed Abbott was ahead by 7 points.
Rudy Giuliani Just Received The Most Devastating News About Georgia Investigation—He Must Be Freaking Out
This article was originally posted on 07/28/22 and has since been updated on 08/18/22 with new information regarding Rudy Giuliani, the criminal investigation, and potential election interference. Rudy Giuliani was just informed that he was a target,...
2 New York Democrats ousted from US House in primary losses
NEW YORK — (AP) — In a cluster of contentious Democratic primaries Tuesday, two New York incumbents were ousted from the U.S. House after redistricting shuffled congressional districts in one of the nation's largest liberal states. Rep. Carolyn Maloney, a 15-term incumbent who chairs a powerful House committee,...
Nikki Haley announces legal action against New York attorney general over donor leak
Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley announced Monday that she and her Stand for America policy advocacy nonprofit group would be taking legal action against New York Attorney General Letitia James after a leak of the 2019 donor list reportedly showed a stamp from the Democratic prosecutor's office.
Biden unsettles Marine Band members by campaigning for Democrats at official event where they played
EXCLUSIVE: President Biden unsettled members of the U.S. Marine Band when he campaigned for Democrats at an official White House event where they played, a source familiar with the inner workings of the band told Fox News Digital. On Tuesday, Biden visited the Keystone State with the Marine Band in...
Judge orders Biden admin to turn over Fauci, Jean-Pierre 'misinformation' emails sent to social media giants
A federal judge in Louisiana ruled Tuesday that the Biden administration has 21 days to turn over all relevant emails sent by White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Dr. Anthony Fauci to social media platforms regarding alleged misinformation and the censorship of social media content. The decision by Judge...
Voices: Mitch McConnell is facing even more bad news for Republicans
Mitch McConnell is known in Washington and Kentucky for never saying more than he feels is necessary to get his message across. And yesterday, he essentially waved a white flag, all but admitting that Republicans might not be able to flip the Senate this cycle.“I think there’s probably a greater likelihood the House flips than the Senate. Senate races are just different — they’re statewide, candidate quality has a lot to do with the outcome,” NBC News’s Frank Thorp quoted him saying.This a bit of a shift for the Minority Leader. A few weeks back, McConnell told Fox News that...
Democratic lawmaker who just won Senate primary resigns
PHOENIX (AP) — A Democratic member of the state House of Representatives who just won his primary for state Senate announced Friday that he is resigning, leaving no one on the ballot in his southwest Phoenix district. Diego Espinoza defeated a fellow House member, Richard Andrade, in the August...
Feds arrest five members of 'B Squad' militia allegedly run by former GOP House candidate in Jan. 6 case
WASHINGTON — Federal authorities have arrested and charged five members of a militia allegedly run by a former candidate for Congress for their alleged actions on Jan. 6. A criminal complaint only names one of the five individuals, Brian Preller, who, according to court records, was arrested in Vermont in connection with the case. Four of the individuals face a felony count of civil disorder, while one faces two misdemeanors.
Democratic Senate candidate from North Carolina Cheri Beasley distances herself from 'defund the police'
North Carolina U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley pitched herself Monday as a bridge between law enforcement and the Democratic party, appealing to moderate voters in one of the nation's most competitive races for a seat in the narrowly divided chamber. Joined by more than a dozen current and former law...
Joe Manchin swipes at Kyrsten Sinema, arguing she 'made us wait two years' to pass prescription drug reform
"We had a senator from Arizona who basically didn't let us go as far as we needed to go," Manchin said in a Friday roundtable.
Trump Wins Again as Judge Agrees Significant Harm Was Done in Raid - We Have the Full Written Decision
Florida judge agrees that the appointing of a special master to oversee documents taken from Mar-a-Lago is the correct course of action since obvious harm was done. A federal judge on Monday granted former President Donald Trump’s request to appoint a special master to review the trove of documents seized during the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago last month, saying some of the materials were medical or tax-related.
Rep. Jim Jordan's Cry To Repay Loans Unintentionally Targets Fellow Republicans
The Twitter account linked to the Republican congressman was slammed with replies that pointed to GOP colleagues who haven't paid back their debts.
