Providence, KY

Superway owner, employee charged in connection to EBT scheme, police say

PADUCAH, KY — Two Paducah men have been charged in relation to an Electronic Benefit Transfer scheme after a lengthy investigation, police say. According to a release from the Paducah Police Department, 55-year-old Majed Almanha and 31-year-old Yazan Alajous were purchasing EBT cards from individuals for half of their worth. Then, Almanha used the total amount of the cards to purchase over $27,000 of merchandise to sell in his Superway stores.
PADUCAH, KY
14news.com

Police: Officers find over 2 lbs of synthetic weed in car; pair arrested

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two people are facing dealing charges after officers say they found a large amount of synthetic marijuana and thousands of dollars while searching their car. Evansville officers pulled into a parking lot in the 5000 block of Waterworks Road Sunday afternoon. There, they say a car...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Evansville man now indicted by feds after fentanyl death of toddler

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man who had been facing a local murder charge after the death of a toddler is now facing federal charges. Court records show the Vanderburgh County murder case against Arcinial Watt, that was moved Daviess County, then to Hamilton County, has been dismissed. Instead, Watt...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Henderson woman charged with rape, other charges

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson woman is facing several charges, including rape. Amy Hudnall was arrested and booked into jail last week. Her arrest warrant describes disturbing details involving two children and another adult. Investigators say there could be another arrest in the case. Hudnall’s arraignment is set for...
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

KSP: Owensboro man charged with multiple felonies

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - On Monday, Kentucky State Police arrested an Owensboro man for multiple felonies. According to a press release, those charges came from a chase earlier in the month. Officials say Henry Kellems was arrested, and taken to the Daviess County Detention Center on the following charges:. Wanton...
OWENSBORO, KY
wkdzradio.com

Woman Reports Burglary In Hopkinsville

A Hopkinsville woman reported a tablet and a ring stolen out of her home on Fairview Drive in Hopkinsville Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say an engagement ring in a tablet were taken out of the home without the owner’s consent. The items have a total value of $2,580. No...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
vincennespbs.org

Dubois officers warn of possible person of interest

The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging people to stay alert. Over the weekend, the sheriff’s office issued a public safety announcement. This comes after someone in Evansville reported an attempted abduction. Authorities believe the suspect in the case has ties to Dubois County or is a Dubois...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Attempted Kidnapper Believed to be From Dubois

On Friday, the Evansville Police Department responded to the 1500 block of West Louisiana for an attempted kidnapping. According to a press release, a woman told police a man followed her through an alley in his vehicle. The woman also told officials that the suspect got out of his car and chased her on foot.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
westkentuckystar.com

Traffic stop ends in drug charges in McCracken County

A traffic stop in McCracken County ended in a drug arrest on Sunday. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office said a deputy conducted a traffic stop on Oaks Road near Lydon Road. The vehicle was driven by 60-year-old Roy W. Hayes of Grand Rivers, KY. Hayes was allegedly in possession a...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Hartford man charged with attempted murder of an officer after chase in Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WBKO) - A Hartford man was charged with attempted murder of a police officer following a vehicle chase in Ohio County. Donnie Simpson, 26, was charged with attempted murder of a police officer, driving on a DUI suspended license, second-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree assault of a police officer, non-payment of fines and served failure to appear warrants.
HARTFORD, KY
14news.com

EPD investigating two home break-ins

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is investigating two burglaries they say happened on Saturday. According to a media report, a suspect broke into a home on the 900 block of West Tennessee Street. They say the suspect took several items including a riding lawn mower from the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wrul.com

Wyant Arrested for Domestic Battery Sunday Night

A rural Carmi man who had a jail term stayed on a conviction of domestic battery early this year found himself back in trouble for the same offense Sunday evening just before 11pm. Sheriff’s Deputies arrived on scene at 702 County Road 1275 East in reference to a domestic dispute. Dispatch advised a firearm could be involved. Upon arrival, the report indicates officers first came into contact with the alleged victim, 32 year old Amy Ward and noticed a facial laceration and bleeding down the side of her face. Law enforcement then spoke with 29 year old Michael Wyant and called for an ambulance. Through interviews, it was determined that arguing had been going on most of the day and things eventually escalated to the point of it becoming physical. In addition to the laceration, Ward also allegedly suffered a headbutt injury from Wyant. His t-shirt was ripped and he had a busted lip according to the report. At that point, Wyant was placed under arrest for Domestic Battery and taken to the White County Jail. Ward was taken to a hospital for treatment of her injuries. Wyant was in court for a first appearance Monday morning. He’s due back in court on October 5th for a preliminary hearing.
CARMI, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Lyon County law enforcement jump into action to save suicidal woman

A woman was saved in Lyon County over the weekend after she reportedly wandered into the woods after taking several substances while trying to end her own life. Lyon County deputies were called to Kuttawa on Saturday after someone reported that a suicidal woman had taken several substances before telling others she wanted to end her life and fleeing into a wooded area.
LYON COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Providence Police Department gets new K-9

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Webster County School Officials say the Providence Police Department now has a K-9 that will help with not only the schools, but the county. They say because of the rise in opioid and other drug related arrests, there was state authorization to fund a K-9 unit.
PROVIDENCE, KY
14news.com

Madisonville Police Department hiring 911 dispatchers

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Madisonville Police Department Emergency Communications Center say they are looking for 911 dispatchers. They say applications are open to anyone interested in fulfilling the job’s duties. Officials say dispatchers play a very important role in the safety of the community. MPD...
MADISONVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Casino commotion ends with officer bit at Bally’s

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A Pennsylvania man is facing several charges after police accuse him of assaulting officers on his way out of Bally’s Casino in Evansville. Police say officers were dispatched to the casino late Saturday night to identify a man that was in an altercation with another patron and needed to be escorted […]
EVANSVILLE, IN

