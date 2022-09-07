ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

live5news.com

2 arrested in Charleston shooting that injured 5

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police have arrested two, including a 16-year-old, in a Sept. 4 shooting on King Street that injured five people, bringing the total number of arrests so far to four. A 16-year-old from North Charleston was arrested Monday afternoon by the U.S. Marshals Task Force and...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

CPD arrests teen in connection to King Street shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) has arrested two additional people in connection to a Labor Day Weekend shooting on King Street that left five people injured. According to CPD, a 16-year-old male was arrested Monday. He was taken into custody by US Marshals and the...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Charleston man gets 14 years in prison for fatal DUI

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson announced that a man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to a fatal 2019 DUI. Thomas Cade Garris admitted to leaving the bar Mynt on January 26, 2019 after being kicked out for “rowdy behavior.” He recalled that he and his girlfriend argued for some time, then he went and got his truck to come back and pick up his girlfriend, who was apparently so drunk she could not stand up on her own.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Police officer retiring after over 3 decades with Summerville PD

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A longtime South Carolina police officer is retiring after serving Summerville for over three decades.   Sgt. Frank Nigro has served the Summerville community for 36 years. On Monday, Sgt. Nigro will officially retire from law enforcement. The Sargent joined The Summerville Police Department in 1986. In a 2020 interview, Sgt. […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Officials are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a man dead in Colleton County over the weekend. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, a man dressed in all-black clothing was struck by a car on Industrial Road near the intersection of Lakeshore Drive on Saturday at around 1:30 a.m. After hitting the pedestrian, the driver left the scene.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Troopers seeking information on deadly Walterboro hit-and-run

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking the public for information on a deadly Saturday hit-and-run. It happened on Industrial Road at Lakeshore Drive at 1:28 a.m. A vehicle hit a pedestrian on the road and left the scene, according to troopers. The victim suffered...
WALTERBORO, SC
The Post and Courier

Arrest made after abuse at care facility

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that his office’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit ( SCMFCU) has arrested Keontae O. Gaddist. The AG reports 22-year-old Gaddist from Ladson, was charged with Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult and Second Degree Assault and Battery. Gaddist was booked into the Berkeley County Detention Center on September 7, 2022.
LADSON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston Police increasing presence downtown following shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police will ramp up their presence downtown this weekend, following a shooting that left multiple people injured last week. “We are going to be doing some enhanced patrols, some additional assets, a little bit more of a footprint,” said Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds. This comes after police said five […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Trial date set for former bank executive linked to Alex Murdaugh

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The former chief executive officer of Palmetto State Bank indicted on multiple charges will appear before a federal judge in November. A federal grand jury indicted Russell Lucius Laffitte with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud, bank fraud, wire fraud and misapplication of bank funds.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Home destroyed during Sunday fire in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A mobile home was destroyed during a Sunday morning fire in Colleton County. Crews with Colleton County Fire Rescue responded to a residential fire around 1:30 a.m. after a neighbor called 911 to report the blaze. Firefighters said the doublewide home was already destroyed when they arrived and said it […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Family Dollar armed robbery in N. Charleston, DCSO says

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — An armed man reportedly robbed a North Charleston Family Dollar. The incident occurred at 3974 Ashley Phosphate Road around 9:00 a.m., and police arrived within three minutes. North Charleston Police Department and Dorchester County Sheriff's Office arrived at the scene. Police say the suspect...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Deputies: Man admits to burglarizing Goose Creek home

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – An 18-year-old man was arrested after being accused of burglarizing a home in Goose Creek. Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) responded to a reported burglary at a home on Lighthouse Road. “The victim presented video footage of the suspect who was involved in the burglary,” deputies said. […]
GOOSE CREEK, SC

