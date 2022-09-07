Read full article on original website
Related
live5news.com
2 arrested in Charleston shooting that injured 5
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police have arrested two, including a 16-year-old, in a Sept. 4 shooting on King Street that injured five people, bringing the total number of arrests so far to four. A 16-year-old from North Charleston was arrested Monday afternoon by the U.S. Marshals Task Force and...
counton2.com
CPD arrests teen in connection to King Street shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) has arrested two additional people in connection to a Labor Day Weekend shooting on King Street that left five people injured. According to CPD, a 16-year-old male was arrested Monday. He was taken into custody by US Marshals and the...
live5news.com
Deputies continue to seek tips in hit-and-run that killed ‘Outer Banks’ crew member
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to search for information in a July hit-and-run crash that killed a 22-year-old man. Crime Stoppers is offering at least $8,999 in reward money for information leading to an arrest in the hit-and-run death of Alexander Jennings.
abcnews4.com
Man sentenced to 14 years in prison for deadly 2019 downtown Charleston crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The driver in a deadly 2019 DUI crash in downtown Charleston that killed one and seriously injured two others was sentenced to 14 years in prison, the Ninth Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced on Monday. Thomas Garris, 34, faced up to 25 years in prison...
IN THIS ARTICLE
live5news.com
Charleston Police review practices, lessons learned from Memorial Day mass shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department released tis after-action report Monday about the Memorial Day mass shooting that left nine people wounded and three officers injured. Police conducted the review to see what they can learn moving forward from the May 30 incident on South Street and also...
counton2.com
Charleston man gets 14 years in prison for fatal DUI
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson announced that a man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to a fatal 2019 DUI. Thomas Cade Garris admitted to leaving the bar Mynt on January 26, 2019 after being kicked out for “rowdy behavior.” He recalled that he and his girlfriend argued for some time, then he went and got his truck to come back and pick up his girlfriend, who was apparently so drunk she could not stand up on her own.
Police arrest couple accused of pointing gun at neighbor in Port Royal
PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WSAV) — The Port Royal Police Department has arrested a couple accused of pulling a gun on a neighbor in Port Royal on Sunday. According to police, officers were dispatched to the Eventide Apartments for a weapons call around 3:08 p.m. on September 11. When police arrived, officers learned that some neighbors, […]
Police officer retiring after over 3 decades with Summerville PD
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A longtime South Carolina police officer is retiring after serving Summerville for over three decades. Sgt. Frank Nigro has served the Summerville community for 36 years. On Monday, Sgt. Nigro will officially retire from law enforcement. The Sargent joined The Summerville Police Department in 1986. In a 2020 interview, Sgt. […]
abcnews4.com
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Officials are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a man dead in Colleton County over the weekend. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, a man dressed in all-black clothing was struck by a car on Industrial Road near the intersection of Lakeshore Drive on Saturday at around 1:30 a.m. After hitting the pedestrian, the driver left the scene.
counton2.com
CCSD Board member requests SLED investigate son’s death following threat
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Community activists gathered Monday, calling on Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson to request that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) further investigate alleged threats made to a Charleston County School Board member and her now-deceased son. That school board member is Erica Cokley, and...
live5news.com
Troopers seeking information on deadly Walterboro hit-and-run
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking the public for information on a deadly Saturday hit-and-run. It happened on Industrial Road at Lakeshore Drive at 1:28 a.m. A vehicle hit a pedestrian on the road and left the scene, according to troopers. The victim suffered...
The Post and Courier
Arrest made after abuse at care facility
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that his office’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit ( SCMFCU) has arrested Keontae O. Gaddist. The AG reports 22-year-old Gaddist from Ladson, was charged with Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult and Second Degree Assault and Battery. Gaddist was booked into the Berkeley County Detention Center on September 7, 2022.
Troopers search for suspect in hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian early Saturday morning. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), a collision occurred on Industrial Road at Lakeshore Drive Saturday at 1:24 a.m. A vehicle struck a pedestrian in the […]
Charleston Police increasing presence downtown following shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police will ramp up their presence downtown this weekend, following a shooting that left multiple people injured last week. “We are going to be doing some enhanced patrols, some additional assets, a little bit more of a footprint,” said Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds. This comes after police said five […]
live5news.com
Trial date set for former bank executive linked to Alex Murdaugh
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The former chief executive officer of Palmetto State Bank indicted on multiple charges will appear before a federal judge in November. A federal grand jury indicted Russell Lucius Laffitte with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud, bank fraud, wire fraud and misapplication of bank funds.
The Post and Courier
Video captures law enforcement pursuit that ends in gunfire, 3 arrests in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON — The Charleston County Sheriff's Office released video footage from a Sept. 7 high-speed pursuit that ended with a deputy firing his gun and the arrest of three masked young men. No one was hit by the warning shot fired into the dirt, authorities say. One man...
Home destroyed during Sunday fire in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A mobile home was destroyed during a Sunday morning fire in Colleton County. Crews with Colleton County Fire Rescue responded to a residential fire around 1:30 a.m. after a neighbor called 911 to report the blaze. Firefighters said the doublewide home was already destroyed when they arrived and said it […]
abcnews4.com
Family Dollar armed robbery in N. Charleston, DCSO says
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — An armed man reportedly robbed a North Charleston Family Dollar. The incident occurred at 3974 Ashley Phosphate Road around 9:00 a.m., and police arrived within three minutes. North Charleston Police Department and Dorchester County Sheriff's Office arrived at the scene. Police say the suspect...
Deputies: Man admits to burglarizing Goose Creek home
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – An 18-year-old man was arrested after being accused of burglarizing a home in Goose Creek. Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) responded to a reported burglary at a home on Lighthouse Road. “The victim presented video footage of the suspect who was involved in the burglary,” deputies said. […]
Deputies investigating armed robbery at Family Dollar off Ashley Phosphate Road
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating an armed robbery at a Family Dollar off Ashley Phosphate Road. Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) said they received a call about an armed robbery in progress at the store shortly after 9:00 a.m. Thursday. Both DCSO and the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) […]
Comments / 2