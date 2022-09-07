ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Ocala man jailed after allegedly stealing several unlocked vehicles, fleeing MCSO deputies

A 30-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of stealing several unlocked vehicles and fleeing from deputies. On Saturday, September 10, an MCSO deputy responded to the 6400 block of NW 65th Court in Marion County in reference to a stolen vehicle. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the female victim who stated that her Ford Fusion had been stolen from outside her residence.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Ocala police asking for help identifying four Best Buy theft suspects

The Ocala Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying four women who are suspected of stealing merchandise from Best Buy. On Monday, August 29, the four female suspects (pictured below) allegedly worked together to steal over $500 worth of merchandise from Best Buy, according to a social media post from OPD.
OCALA, FL
Residents share their thoughts on quality of life in Ocala/Marion County

In response to multiple letters discussing the quality of life in Ocala/Marion County, several more residents wrote in to share their thoughts and concerns on this topic. “I have to say I’m so disappointed in my little town called Ocala. I’m 50 now, and I remember how polite and sweet people were when I was growing up. Now people are rude, and they don’t know how to say a simple ‘thank you’ for holding the door for someone. They act like they are entitled and need to sit on a throne. It disgusts me and I’m ashamed to say where I’m from. This generation isn’t being raised by parents – they are being raised by electronics. It’s sad, and we absolutely need to know that it’s okay to spank your child. I was spanked and it didn’t hurt my ego one bit. I just wanted to say that people need to wake up and smell the coffee. And get out of the fast lane if you’re a slow driver. Thank you for hearing me out,” says Victoria Pate, Ocala resident.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Ocala Police Department’s Polar Patrol to celebrate one-year anniversary at local daycare

The Ocala Police Department’s ice cream truck initiative, the Polar Patrol, is preparing to celebrate its one-year anniversary with a trip to a local daycare. The Polar Patrol program launched on September 16, 2021, with the goal of building positive relationships in the community by enabling police officers to meet and engage with people while enjoying ice cream together.
OCALA, FL
Ocala firefighters extinguish semi-truck fire on NW 35th Street, no injuries reported

On Saturday evening, Ocala firefighters were dispatched to the 2600 block of NW 35th Street due to reports of a vehicle fire. According to Ocala Fire Rescue, its Engine 1 and Rescue 1 units were dispatched to the incident location on Saturday, September 10 at approximately 10 p.m. Upon arrival, the firefighters observed a semi-truck near the 2700 block of NW 35th Street that was on fire, and it was located inside a fenced area.
OCALA, FL
Stolen boat recovered in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the theft of a boat worth about $92,000. Deputies say it was hauled away from the owner’s property on southwest 66th street. They later found the boat but it was stripped of two 150 horsepower motors and some...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Mascotte police: Man tried to lure 2 children into vehicle that had ‘extremely dark’ tinted windows

MASCOTTE, Fla. — Mascotte police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who allegedly tried to lure two children into a vehicle. It happened just after 7:30 a.m. Thursday in the area of Ridgemoor Drive and American Legion Road in Mascotte. The suspect, described as an older Hispanic man with balding or short hair with stubble, tried to lure a 10-year-old and 8-year-old into his vehicle.
MASCOTTE, FL
Fruitland Park woman charged with murder in shooting

FRUITLAND PARK, Fla. — A Fruitland Park woman faces charges of second-degree murder after deputies said she fatally shot a relative while chasing him down the street. Investigators are protecting the suspected shooter's identity because they say she may also be a crime victim. According to the Lake County...
FRUITLAND PARK, FL
Volusia sheriff’s office shares bodycam video after millions see deputy’s chase on TikTok

DELTONA, Fla. – The Volusia Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday responded to a viral video showing one of its deputies engaged in a brief foot chase with a man in Deltona. On TikTok, the video has over 4 million views and more than 563,000 likes at the time of this report. The sheriff’s office on Twitter posted an edited video combining the 15-second clip with body-worn camera footage recorded from the perspective of the deputy in pursuit.
DELTONA, FL
Rainbow Over SW 95th Circle In Ocala

This magnificent rainbow was photographed over SW 9th Circle in Ocala after a storm. Thanks to Carol Shalaew for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL
Ocala/Marion County Veterans Memorial Park hosting 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony

The Ocala/Marion County Veterans Memorial Park will host a ceremony to commemorate the lives of those lost during the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. The park will host a 21st anniversary commemoration event on September 11 starting at 8:30 a.m. All are invited and encouraged to attend the event,...
OCALA, FL
Leesburg officers nab shoplifting suspect at Family Dollar

A quick response by Leesburg police officers resulted in the felony arrest of a suspected shoplifter. Officers were dispatched Saturday afternoon to the Family Dollar store on North 14th Street when employees called 911 to report a shoplifting offense. Officers were given a description of a man and woman who had just left the store and were walking in the direction of the Leesburg Pet Center. One officer was able to detain the man while the woman attempted to walk away until she was stopped by another officer.
LEESBURG, FL
Ocala resident says SR 200 is a nightmare

I moved here to be near my daughter’s family. I lived in St. Pete Beach for over 30 years and had to put up with tourist traffic along with the locals. We also had our share of snowbirds. But that doesn’t come close to the traffic on SR 200.
OCALA, FL

