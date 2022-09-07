Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
Kansas City artists leaves free Chiefs’ drawings across the city as act of kindness, form of unity
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV5) -- Driving in the Northland, you may have passed a house with Len Dawson on full display. On the porch of that house is an artist making the city better with the stroke of a pencil. “It was because of COVID. I was like, you know,...
Starlight to host free showing of ‘The Lion King’
Kansas City's Starlight plans to show a free community screening of "The Lion King" Saturday, September 10.
KCI Airport permanently closing Economy B parking lot this week
Kansas City International Airport will close Economy Lot B for good on Sept., 14. The move is to prepare for the new terminal opening in 2023.
KMBC.com
Support for Kansas City Current continues to grow, as they rank first in NWSL standings
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the first time in its nearly two-year history, the Kansas City Current is on top of the National Women's Soccer League standings. They are riding a 13-match unbeaten streak. This comes as the team is preparing to break ground on a new stadium in...
howafrica.com
Meet The Real Estate Entrepreneur Providing Kansas City with Decent Accommodation
Christopher Vernon Stewart comes from a family of entrepreneurs. He watched his grandparents build businesses to support the family, and also saw his father and other relatives open small local businesses. It became quite obvious for young Stewart that he was being groomed to also become a business owner. “Subconsciously,...
The historic building that housed Acme Brass and Machine Works was sold in 2001, but family members began a new business
Acme Brass and Machine Works Building, Kansas City, Missouri.Brandon McCall, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Acme Brass and Machine Works Building had a long family history associated with the operation of this business. Although the building pictured was sold, it's now a renewed family business called Acme Brass Custom Plating, Inc. at a different location.
KMBC.com
After cool start, highs warm into the upper 80s Tuesday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Temperatures will drop into the mid-50s. You may need a jacket to start your day. With mostly sunny skies, temperatures will top out in the upper 80s Tuesday. Wednesday's high will be 89 degrees. Rain chances don't enter the picture until the weekend.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Overland Park, KS — 15 Top Places!
There’s no better way to start a weekend in Overland Park than a satisfying brunch. Whether you’re craving pancakes or mimosas, the gateway to Kansas City is loaded with tantalizing brunch options. So, head to any of these recommended daytime spots to enjoy the best brunch in Overland...
kcur.org
Why a popular traveling tattoo artist made Kansas City into her new home base
Before Kinesha Glover — better known as Keno G — ever picked up a tattoo gun, she held a pencil. “I would sit around drawing portraits as a kid,” said Glover, a traveling tattoo artist with her home base at 2000 Vine in Kansas City. “I literally would sketch my siblings, my mom, my teacher, you name it. Doesn’t matter who I’m looking at, I’m sketching and drawing portraits.”
KMBC.com
Multiple ambulances called to crash on NB I-435 near 48th Street in KCMO
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multiple ambulances were called to a crash Monday afternoon on northbound Interstate 435 near 48th Street in Kansas City, Missouri. The wreck, involving as many as five vehicles, happened just north of Worlds of Fun. One vehicle was in the median. Five ambulances responded to...
Kansas City eatery lands on Bon Appetit’s list of best new restaurants
The only establishment in Missouri or Kansas to land on Bon Appetit's annual ranking can be found tucked away in Brookside.
KMBC.com
Fall's chill is here, but not for long
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chilly enough this morning for a light jacket! Lots of sunshine with a nice warmup this afternoon. High 81. Another chilly morning Tuesday with lows in the lower 50s. Sunny and much warmer Tuesday afternoon. High 88. Mostly sunny and warm Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Scattered clouds and sunshine over the weekend with a 10% chance of showers Saturday night into Sunday morning. Highs in the upper 80s.
KCTV 5
Casey’s to open second-ever non-fuel store in Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Casey’s is bringing a unique store to Overland Park. The popular convenience store retailer and fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States announced Thursday its plans to open the second-ever non-fuel store in Overland Park. The store, located at 8055 Metcalf Avenue, will open...
Kansas City's downtown Commerce Tower has its place in history starting with a large banking company in the early 1900s
Commerce Tower, Kansas City, Missouri.SakuraAvalon86 at English Wikipedia, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Commerce Tower is a 30-story skyscraper in Kansas City, Missouri located at 911 Main Street. The building was constructed in 1965. It's also been known as the National Bank of Commerce Building and the Commerce Trust Company Building. The Commerce Tower was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on April 11, 2014.
lawrencekstimes.com
Long-awaited Taylor’s Donuts plans popup opening Saturday
Post updated to add more photos at 12:21 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9:. “Donut” freak out. Lawrence is getting another donut option, and it debuts Saturday. Recognized nationally for his baking prowess, Taylor Petrehn is having a “popup” opening for Taylor’s Donuts at 19th and Louisiana streets — a spinoff of his 1900 Barker Bakery and Cafe.
Kansas City’s Northland booms as more people search for land, cheaper homes
The Northland has boomed in population as homebuyers — largely from the Kansas City area — sought plentiful land and cheaper real estate.
KMBC.com
Motorcyclist critically hurt in crash Monday near West 81st Street, Ward Parkway
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police said a motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon near West 81st Street and Ward Parkway. Accident investigators said a gray Toyota Camry was heading west on West 81st Street at about 12:45 p.m. and failed to yield to a white-over-red Kawasaki heading north on Ward Parkway.
1 dead, 1 injured in crash at 171st, Mission Road in Johnson County
The crash was reported just after 6:40 p.m. at West 171st Street and Mission Road, near Stillwell.
KMBC.com
Sunday will be mostly sunny, highs near 75
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cooler temperatures have arrived. Rain will continue off and on Saturday evening and overnight. The low will be near 54 degrees. Sunday looks mostly sunny with a high near 75. Monday will also be sunny with a high near 79 degrees.
lawrencekstimes.com
With a line wrapped around the corner, Taylor’s Donuts sells out within an hour
Taylor Petrehn’s projected “low-key” opening for Taylor’s Donuts wasn’t very low-key. The line started forming by 7:30 a.m., snaking down the street. Doors opened at 8 a.m., and all the donuts were gone within 41 minutes. Patrons purchased individual donuts for $3.75, a half dozen...
