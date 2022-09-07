ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, MO
Entertainment
CJ Coombs

The historic building that housed Acme Brass and Machine Works was sold in 2001, but family members began a new business

Acme Brass and Machine Works Building, Kansas City, Missouri.Brandon McCall, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Acme Brass and Machine Works Building had a long family history associated with the operation of this business. Although the building pictured was sold, it's now a renewed family business called Acme Brass Custom Plating, Inc. at a different location.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

After cool start, highs warm into the upper 80s Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Temperatures will drop into the mid-50s. You may need a jacket to start your day. With mostly sunny skies, temperatures will top out in the upper 80s Tuesday. Wednesday's high will be 89 degrees. Rain chances don't enter the picture until the weekend.
KANSAS CITY, MO
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Overland Park, KS — 15 Top Places!

There’s no better way to start a weekend in Overland Park than a satisfying brunch. Whether you’re craving pancakes or mimosas, the gateway to Kansas City is loaded with tantalizing brunch options. So, head to any of these recommended daytime spots to enjoy the best brunch in Overland...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
Kevin Hart
kcur.org

Why a popular traveling tattoo artist made Kansas City into her new home base

Before Kinesha Glover — better known as Keno G — ever picked up a tattoo gun, she held a pencil. “I would sit around drawing portraits as a kid,” said Glover, a traveling tattoo artist with her home base at 2000 Vine in Kansas City. “I literally would sketch my siblings, my mom, my teacher, you name it. Doesn’t matter who I’m looking at, I’m sketching and drawing portraits.”
KANSAS CITY, KS
KMBC.com

Fall's chill is here, but not for long

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chilly enough this morning for a light jacket! Lots of sunshine with a nice warmup this afternoon. High 81. Another chilly morning Tuesday with lows in the lower 50s. Sunny and much warmer Tuesday afternoon. High 88. Mostly sunny and warm Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Scattered clouds and sunshine over the weekend with a 10% chance of showers Saturday night into Sunday morning. Highs in the upper 80s.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Casey’s to open second-ever non-fuel store in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Casey’s is bringing a unique store to Overland Park. The popular convenience store retailer and fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States announced Thursday its plans to open the second-ever non-fuel store in Overland Park. The store, located at 8055 Metcalf Avenue, will open...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
CJ Coombs

Kansas City's downtown Commerce Tower has its place in history starting with a large banking company in the early 1900s

Commerce Tower, Kansas City, Missouri.SakuraAvalon86 at English Wikipedia, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Commerce Tower is a 30-story skyscraper in Kansas City, Missouri located at 911 Main Street. The building was constructed in 1965. It's also been known as the National Bank of Commerce Building and the Commerce Trust Company Building. The Commerce Tower was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on April 11, 2014.
KANSAS CITY, MO
lawrencekstimes.com

Long-awaited Taylor’s Donuts plans popup opening Saturday

Post updated to add more photos at 12:21 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9:. “Donut” freak out. Lawrence is getting another donut option, and it debuts Saturday. Recognized nationally for his baking prowess, Taylor Petrehn is having a “popup” opening for Taylor’s Donuts at 19th and Louisiana streets — a spinoff of his 1900 Barker Bakery and Cafe.
LAWRENCE, KS
KMBC.com

Motorcyclist critically hurt in crash Monday near West 81st Street, Ward Parkway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police said a motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon near West 81st Street and Ward Parkway. Accident investigators said a gray Toyota Camry was heading west on West 81st Street at about 12:45 p.m. and failed to yield to a white-over-red Kawasaki heading north on Ward Parkway.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Sunday will be mostly sunny, highs near 75

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cooler temperatures have arrived. Rain will continue off and on Saturday evening and overnight. The low will be near 54 degrees. Sunday looks mostly sunny with a high near 75. Monday will also be sunny with a high near 79 degrees.
KANSAS CITY, MO

