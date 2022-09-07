ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattooga County, GA

Summer Cook
5d ago

Say what you want to about Governor Kemp but all I see is the good he has done for GA. I appreciate everything he is doing and has done for our community.

CBS 46

LCF Georgia celebrates Hispanic / Latinx Heritage Month

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Latino Community Fund Georgia is celebrating Hispanic / Latinx Heritage Month with events all over northern Georgia. Most of the events are free, but some are ticketed or require registration. The celebrations will bring many free festivals to the area, making them the perfect way...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

Georgia 9/11 memorial stair climb

FBI: Endangered Ohio teen girl last seen at Atlanta airport with unknown man. The Travel Mom, Emily Kaufman and Tommy DiDario join us to share why this is the perfect time to plan your next vacation. For more information, visit www.travelguard.com. Sponsored By: The Travel Mom.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

Two trains collide in Rome, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A collision between two trains early Saturday morning forced the closure of railroad crossings in Rome, police say. In a statement, Floyd County Police said “Railroad crossings in Lindale will be closed for an extended period while Norfolk Southern investigates an incident that caused two trains to collide at around 4:15 am. Local police on scene are reporting no injuries and no escape of contents from containers,”.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

First Alert Forecast | Tuesday morning... the coolest in months!

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - After reaching temperatures in the lower 80s in many neighborhoods this afternoon, temperatures have cooled into the 70s behind a ‘cool front’. Tuesday morning is forecast to be the coolest since May 10th in Atlanta. Under a mostly clear sky, temperatures cool into the...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Mug shots of men arrested in Cobb County deputies’ killing released

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Mug shots of Christopher Golden and Christopher Cook, the men arrested after two Cobb County deputies were killed, have been released. Golden is accused of killing Jonathan Randall Koleski and Marshall Samuel Ervin Jr. when the pair were arresting Cook at a home in Marietta. According to officials, there was an exchange of gunfire between Golden and Cook. One deputy was shot in the head and the other deputy was shot in the pelvic area. The shooting was followed by a barricade situation that ended with the arrest of Cook and Golden.
COBB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

FBI: Endangered Ohio teen girl spotted getting off train at Lindbergh station

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The FBI says they now have surveillance video showing Emma Linek getting off of MARTA at the Lindbergh station Tuesday night. “The biggest concern right now is Emma’s well-being. She has not had her needed medication for days. Agents continue to ask for the public’s help in locating Emma so she can be reunited with her family,” officials said.
ATLANTA, GA
