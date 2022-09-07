ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Could Denver break the record for 'most 90-degree days' in a single year?

By Spencer McKee
 5 days ago
Denver, Colorado. Photo Credit: VividScene303 (iStock).

According to the National Weather Service, 62 90-degree days have already taken place in Denver throughout 2022, with September 7 likely to be another day that's confirmed to be above 90 degrees. This means that 2022 has already brought the third most 90-degree days to Denver since recordings started in 1872 and it's closing the gap on the leading year as an ongoing heat wave hits the state.

The most single-year 90-degree days for the Mile High City took place in 2020 – 75. This is followed by 73 90-degree days that were recorded in 2012. Considering that the latest 90-degree day in Denver ever recorded was on October 1 (1992), there's seemingly still plenty of time for 2022 to pass the current second and first-place years. Granted, the average 'latest 90-degree day' in Denver is September 5, so every 90-degree day past that is a bit atypical.

While a hot day in Denver on Wednesday is expected to be followed by another hot day above 90 degrees on Thursday, current Weather Channel predictions show a significant cool-off following that. With exception of Thursday, the forecasting service calls for 13 consecutive days with a high below 90 degrees, through September 21.

Considering this forecast, reaching the record-tying 75 90-degree days in a single year seems unlikely this year, as does reaching the second-place 73 90-degree days. Perhaps there's a significant difference between the Weather Channel forecast and what actually ends up happening, but the safe bet is that Denver's chances of many more 90-degree days will be fading fast as September pushes on.

