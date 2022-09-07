ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parent company of Regal Cinemas files for bankruptcy after massive pandemic slowdown

By Silas Sloan, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 5 days ago

Cineworld Group, the owner of Knoxville's Regal Cinemas, has filed for bankruptcy .

The move was widely anticipated , and the theater company announced Wednesday it had filed the paperwork for Chapter 11 protection with the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

While the legal move is the first step in addressing the company's $4.8 billion net debt that accumulated because of the pandemic slowdown and industry shift to streaming, there are a few clues that point to where it is headed.

The announcement said the company "will seek to implement a de-leveraging transaction that will significantly reduce the group’s debt."

One specific strategy listed is that Cineworld will initiate conversations with landlords about restructuring its theater lease terms.

Cineworld expects to come out from Chapter 11 during the first quarter of 2023, according to the report, and is "confident that a comprehensive financial restructuring is in the best interests of the group and its stakeholders, taken as a whole, in the long term."

The announcement said theaters will continue to operate without interruption.

Regal's U.S. headquarters are based in Knoxville, and the company employs 664 employees in the area, according to the Knox.biz 2022 Book of Lists. There are four Regal properties in the Knoxville area, including Pinnacle 18 at Turkey Creek and Regal Riviera on Gay Street.

The chain has over 500 theatres and almost 7,000 screens in 42 states American Samoa, the District of Columbia, Guam and Saipan, as of April 30, according to its website.

Silas Sloan:
Twitter: @silasloan| Email: silas.sloan@knoxnews.com

