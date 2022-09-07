ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pineville, LA

Crowd shows up for opening of Raising Cane's new restaurant in Pineville

By Melinda Martinez, Alexandria Town Talk
 5 days ago

Raising Cane's in Pineville opened Wednesday with crowds waiting in line.

The Pineville High School Band and cheerleaders performed, the chicken finger restaurant held giveaways, and customers could play games to win prizes. A “Lucky 20” drawing for a year's worth of free Raising Cane's was awarded to 20 customers, or "Caniacs," 13 and older. And a ribbon-cutting was held with Pineville Mayor Rich Dupree and the Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce.

A long line of people stretched around the building, in the Pines Shopping Center at 2995 Cottingham Expressway, before doors opened at 10 a.m. The first 100 dine-in customers who ordered a combo meal received a commemorative Cane’s T-shirt and a gift card for a Box Combo on their next visit.

Lynne Hawkins of Tioga was among those who were the first in line. She got there at 6:45 a.m.

"It's really good," she said of the food. "And we're glad it's in Pineville."

Heather Frost of Pollock also got to the restaurant at 6:45 a.m. and had been waiting in line since 7:30 a.m.

"My family and I always loved Cane's," she said, adding that it was really nice to have something local and they wouldn't have to drive to the Raising Cane's in Alexandria.

Billy Mick, Cane's area leader of restaurants, was pleased with the response to the Pineville location, which has hired 100 employees.

"It just made sense to open a second location across the (Red River) to serve the community," Mick said. "It has been 16 years since Raising Cane's opened its doors in Alexandria."

Dupree said the city and Cane's were working on trying to find the right location for a long time. He said the city was excited to have the restaurant open on U.S. 165 near U.S. 167, one of the highest traveled corridors in the area.

Deborah Randolph, president of the Central Louisiana Chamber of Commerce, said she's happy to see the ghrowth in the area where Cane's located, adding that more development is planned for the Pines Shopping Center.

Raising Cane's presented a $1,000 check to the Pineville High nand. Payton Bourgeois, Cane's area leader of marketing, said the restaurant is working on sponsorships with Pineville and and Tioga high schools.

Raising Cane’s will be open from 10 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday. The Pineville location features a dual-lane drive-thru and outdoor patio. Customers can also order food using the Raising Cane's app.

