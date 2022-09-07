ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Three reasons why Arkansas will beat South Carolina this Saturday

By Taylor Jones
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ED4B2_0hlkdizE00

The SEC slate begins Saturday when No. 16 Arkansas hosts the South Carolina Gamecocks at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Both teams enter the game with a 1-0 record. Arkansas joined Georgia and Ohio State by knocking off a fellow ranked opponent last Saturday when they beat Cincinnati, 31-24. As for South Carolina, they handled business by defeating Georgia State, 35-14 at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia.

Both teams have things to watch for in Saturday’s game. In a physical game, Arkansas led Cincinnati, 14-0 at halftime. But the Bearcats stormed back and rode the heels of Arkansas the rest of the way before the Razorbacks ultimately won.

For South Carolina, they earned a three-touchdown advantage over Georgia State, doing so despite being outgained in the yardage department, and quarterback Spencer Rattler was also intercepted twice.

What advantages does Arkansas have over South Carolina? There are a few. Here are the top three reasons why Arkansas moves to 2-0 this weekend:

Strong against the run

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16vxue_0hlkdizE00 AP Photo/Michael Woods

South Carolina defeated Georgia State last week despite the Panthers outgaining the Gamecocks 311-306 in the yards column. As far as rushing goes, Georgia State outgained South Carolina, 200-79. Oklahoma transfer, Spencer Rattler, who can bail himself out of trouble when the pocket collapses, ended the game with -12 yards rushing. The Gamecocks' leading rusher, running back Jaheim Bell, rushed for only 39 yards. This week, South Carolina will have to go against Bumper Pool, Drew Sanders, Zach Williams, and the rest of Arkansas' front six. I don't see the Gamecocks' running game improving in week two.

Advantage behind center

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zZFJ9_0hlkdizE00 AP Photo/Michael Woods

Spencer Rattler came to South Carolina with plenty of promise after a successful career at Oklahoma. However, in his first game as a Gamecock, Rattler could not quite get it going. He found success through the air, passing for 227 yards and a touchdown, but ended the day with two interceptions. He also ended the week with the worst passer rating
and quarterback rating among SEC quarterbacks. Rattler will eventually get it together and will lead the Gamecocks to meaningful wins. But, on paper, Arkansas' KJ Jefferson will have his offense clicking more than Rattler on Saturday.

Experience is a teacher of all things

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ok9we_0hlkdizE00 Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

It did not take long for Sam Pittman to change the trajectory of Arkansas football. In two seasons, Pittman has brought Arkansas up from the bottom of the league to a true SEC West contender. South Carolina's Shane Beamer is in his second season and already has one winning season under his belt. Saturday will be a true battle of wits, and it is a battle that Pittman has an advantage.

1

1

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Everything Beamer said following the loss to Arkansas

South Carolina could not secure its second win of the season as it struggled to slow down Arkansas' offense while also struggling to run the ball offensively as it fell 44-30. The Gamecocks (1-1) finished the game with 411 total yards compared to the Razorbacks' (2-0) 457 yards. Arkansas also...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
WYFF4.com

Lottery winner claims prize in South Carolina

CARLISLE, S.C. — In the small town of Carlisle, South Carolina, someone won big playing the lottery. A $75,000 ticket was sold at the Li'l Cricket #3806 on Janie G. Goree Boulevard in Carlisle. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The winner, who does not wish to...
CARLISLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayetteville, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
Columbia, SC
Football
Columbia, SC
Sports
Local
Arkansas Government
Columbia, SC
Government
Fayetteville, AR
Football
City
Columbia, SC
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Arkansas Football
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
South Carolina State
abcnews4.com

Second body found at USC identified by coroner

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified a second body found at the University of South Carolina on Friday, Sept. 2. According to Rutherford, the body discovered has been identified as Stephen J. Black, 20, of Greenville, SC. Officials say the body was discovered around...
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shane Beamer
Person
Sam Pittman
News19 WLTX

Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in accident on Two Notch Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the person who died following a Thursday night accident in northeast Richland County. South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) Master Trooper David Jones reported that the incident happened around 11:55 p.m. on US-1/Two Notch Road at the intersection of Nates Road -- just past the I-20 interchange.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Coroner identifies body discovered at USC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the body discovered at the University of South Carolina Friday morning. According to Rutherford, the body discovered has been identified as Anna M. Gawlicka-Chruszcz, 48, of Columbia, SC. The coroner's office says they are working with SLED and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia State#American Football#Sec#Ohio State#Williams Brice Stadium#Bearcats#Ap Photo#Gamecocks
News19 WLTX

Arrest made in August Broad River Road murder

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A 23-year-old man is in jail following a shooting that left another man dead just weeks earlier outside of Columbia. The Richland County Sheriff's Department said that Taquarie Weathers had been taken into custody on Sept. 2 as a suspect in a shooting death that occurred on Aug. 20 at 3315 Broad River Rd. The address is that of the Widewater Square shopping center near St. Andrews Road.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

A West Columbia man charged with attempting to exploit a minor

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — A West Columbia man is facing charges after attempting to exploit a minor, accordingtothe Attorney General’s Office. The Attorney General’s office says 24-year-old Christian Shumpert is facing charges after investigators say he solicited a person he believed to be a minor for sex, encouraged them to produce child sexual abuse material, and sent sexually explicit images.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
wach.com

Former Broad River correctional officer charged after submitting fake military orders

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A former SC Department of Corrections (SCDC) employee is charged with forgery after sending fake military documents to her employer. Officials have charged Andrea Green, 41, after claims that she submitted forged military orders from the NC Army National Guard to her HR Department in February 2021. The orders placed Green into Active Duty status, granting her leave from her position as an officer at Broad River Correctional Institute.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

150K+
Followers
198K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy