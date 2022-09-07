Read full article on original website
Related
FOXBusiness
6 reasons why senior homeowners should consider a personal loan for home improvements
Aging houses need regular maintenance and improvement — to keep you safe, to make your home more comfortable to live in, and to preserve the value of your investment. If you don’t like the idea of risking your home equity in your senior years, a home improvement loan can be a good option for financing your project.
FOXBusiness
Student loan refinance interest rates plunge for 5-year variable-rate loans
Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Rates...
FOXBusiness
How quiet quitters are costing companies money — and harming the morale of existing employees
When employees stop putting forth significant effort toward their jobs and just do the bare minimum of work to get by, they are "quiet quitting" — a term that has gained quite a bit of traction recently. This trending mindset is now impacting companies throughout the United States, human...
FOXBusiness
15- and 10-year mortgage rates tumble | September 12, 2022
Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Based...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOXBusiness
Today’s 20-year mortgage refinance rates hold steady | September 12, 2022
Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Based...
FOXBusiness
IRS refunding $1.2B in late-filing penalties, here's how to collect the money
The Internal Revenue Service is sending refunds to more than a million Americans who filed their taxes late in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic – but time is running out for taxpayers to collect the money. Nearly 1.6 million filers will automatically receive refunds or credits worth...
FOXBusiness
Inflation now causing financial pain for most Americans, survey shows
The hottest inflation in four decades is inflicting financial pain on a majority of Americans as the cost of everyday necessities remains stubbornly high, according to a new survey published by Gallup. About 56% of respondents said they are feeling the sting of price increases, up from 49% in January...
FOXBusiness
High-stakes inflation report expected to show prices slowed in August but remain elevated
Inflation likely slowed in August for the second consecutive month. Still, consumer prices are expected to remain painfully high, keeping the pressure on the Federal Reserve to go big at its policy-setting meeting next week. The Labor Department is releasing the highly anticipated consumer price index report on Tuesday morning,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOXBusiness
Online prices rise in August as food, apparel lead gains
Online inflation climbed in August compared with the same period year ago, led by rising food costs, according to Adobe Analytics. The Adobe Digital Price Index shows that prices for groceries surged 14.1% compared with a year ago, its highest annual increase since tracked by Adobe started tracking the data. Grocery prices jumped 1.1% since July.
FOXBusiness
Buffett's Berkshire continues to boost stake in Occidental
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway continues to collect shares of Occidental Petroleum in 2022. Buffett's conglomerate raised its stake in the company to 26.8% from 20.2%, according to Bloomberg. The latest purchase comes after US regulators gave Berkshire the go-ahead last month to buy as much as half of the...
FOXBusiness
US national debt nears $31 trillion and counting
America’s government debt is on the verge of eclipsing $31 trillion for the first time ever, even as COVID-related federal spending slows. Treasury Department data released late last week showed the total national debt was $30.9 trillion and on pace to hit $31 trillion as early as this month.
Comments / 0