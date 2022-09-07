Monroe duo earns validation with Mason Relay crown

Erie Mason boys and Jefferson, SMCC girls take team titles

ERIE − Luke Butler was injured.

Kyle Hoffner was ineligible.

Neither Monroe High runner had the junior season they had hoped for.

But both have the chance to set the record straight as the boys cross country season kicks off this fall. Together, they were searching for validation as a team at Tuesday's 40th annual Mason Relays.

"Every year I look forward to this race," Butler said. "It's always on the top of my list."

Butler and Hoffner cruised to first place in the 6-mile, two-person relay race. Competing in alternating miles, the Trojan duo finished in 30:48.27 and nearly 30 full seconds ahead of the nearest pair.

For years, Butler has been trying to win this race. He took second last year in a close battle on the course with Jefferson's Carter McCalister. They switched positions this year, both running with new teammates.

"I had that in the back of my mind quite a bit," Butler said. "It was my teammate (Hoffner). He trained his butt off all year. He knew I was really looking forward to this. I just thank God I was able to do the best I could."

Butler has leaned a lot on his faith and counted his blessings while recovering from injury. He suffered a stress fracture in his lower back at the end of last year's cross country season, forcing him to miss the track season.

"It kept getting worse and worse and didn't heal properly," he said. "I was only able to start training again about a month and a half ago."

Now running with a back brace, Butler proved to himself and others that he's still capable of being one of the top runners in the Monroe County Region. Though he knows there is still work to be done.

"I can tell it's still there," he said. "My endurance isn't close to where it's been, but I think I'll be back to it by the end of the season."

Hoffner has been chasing his own redemption.

He was ineligible to run his junior year but worked hard over the summer to succeed. He was Monroe's top runner at the season-opening Milan Puddle Jumper Invite. He clocked mile splits Tuesday under 5 minutes.

"I missed it a lot," Hoffner said. "I still showed up to every practice and made sure to run every day. I still got the work in."

Hoffner completed the first mile with an 8-second lead over the field. He and Butler knew every second would be needed.

"We were hoping to get a good lead and keep it open," Hoffner said. "We were expecting to have Carter McCalister running hard in their second leg. We didn't want him too close."

McCalister and teammate Nolan West were second in 31:18.20. As a team, Jefferson finished runner-up in the Division 1 race with 35 points. Dearborn Divine Child was first with 18.

New Boston Huron took third with 41, followed by Monroe (45), Flat Rock (77), Dundee (91), Airport (115), Milan (125), and Grosse Ile (130).

Erie Mason won the Division 2 race with 49 points ahead of Adrian Lenawee Christian (55), St. Mary Catholic Central (71), Whiteford (95), and Sand Creek (190).

"We knew it was a possibility (to win) going in, but you just never know," Mason coach Alison Meisner said. "You just don't know what everybody else has and how they're going to pair people up. Are they trying to go for the top pair? Or are you really trying to win the meet?

"We tried to win the meet."

Parker Campbell-Jackson Ansel (third), Austin Sulier-Ryan Joyce (15th), and Jackson Carner-Parker Sorg (31st) scored for the Eagles. Meisner did not pair up her top two runners, preferring instead to mix her top six into more strategic teams.

"It worked this year," Meisner said. "Sometimes you're better going 1-2, 3-4, 5-6, but it just depends. Sometimes it works, sometimes it does not."

Region teams swept the girls competition.

Jefferson was first in the Division 1 race with three pairs all in the top six. The Bears scored 13 points to finish in front of Divine Child (36), Monroe (65), Milan (67), Huron (70), Dundee (97), Grosse Ile (123), and Airport (132).

SMCC took the crown in the Division 2 race for the second year in a row. The Kestrels scored 30 points, followed by Blissfield (94), Whiteford (101), Sand Creek (111), and Mason (114).

Like Mason's boys, Jefferson coach Phil Speare mixed his pairs and split up the Bears' three fastest runners..

"We paired 1 with 6, 2 with 5, and 3 with 4 to see how it would go. It went pretty good," he said. "I was really proud of them."

Speare knew he would have a deep team capable of winning the team title. Jefferson's runners had a fantastic spring track season. This year's top six cross country runners all qualified for the state track meet in individual events. That success carried over to Tuesday with Alexa Glancy-Jenna Pilachowski taking third, Madison Duvall-Kim Miller fourth, and Veronica Fitzgerald-Riley Peer sixth.

"A lot of the girls had really good workouts over the summer," Speare said. "I was happy to see them all race as well as they did."

SMCC's girls won for the second year in a row. They showed big improvement. The Kestrels would have finished in second place even if both divisions were combined Tuesday.

Bella LaFountain-Claire Lisker finished fifth, Sam LaFountain-Abby Lechy were 12th, and Cay Flint-Alex Wickenheiser placed 13th.

"They proved they're going to be really competitive this year," SMCC coach Liz Shafer said. "The girls are confident this year, but not overly confident. They're feeling good about where they're at and it's going to be an exciting season for them."

Full results of Tuesday's Mason Invite are below:

REGION RESULTS

A list of the top teams from each school in the Monroe County Region. Place in parentheses.

BOYS

Airport: Kenneth Wingate-Seth Haliburda (24), Callum Bell-Adrian Dawes (39), Will Dobbertin-Wyatt Kessell (52)

Dundee: Zach McMahan-Isaak Rubley (5), Noah Nieman-Ashton Rakebrand (35), Brennan Graham-Ryan Cooley (51)

Erie Mason: Parker Campbell-Jackson Ansel (3), Austin Sulier-Ryan Joyce (15), Jackson Carner-Parker Sorg (31)

Flat Rock: Jake Stanislawski-Lucas Taraszkiewicz (14), Nate Vargo-Caiden Wasielewski (29), Nick Dropiewski-Adam Brodie (34)

Jefferson: Nolan West-Carter McCalister (2), Will Steinhour-Blake Schroeder (13), Xander Hartunian-Ben Merkel (20)

Milan: Parker Prior-Brayden Humes (17), Wesley Murphy-Aidan Broadworth (37), Zach Heikka-Warren Pietryka (71)

Monroe: Kyle Hoffner-Luke Butler (1), Myles Bray-Andy Foshag (16), Chris Stein-Maxx Adams (28)

Huron: Griffin Mentzer-Ryan Morris (9), Lucas Kuhn-Abdul Ghennewa (11), Sam Stanley-Luke Dulecki (21)

SMCC: Luke Foster-Simon VanderVlucht (10), Henry Wickenheiser-Max Foldvary (23), Jacob Smith-Zack Perkins (38)

Whiteford: Elliott Rodgers-Keegan Masters (7), Zach Kahn-Brendon Masters (32), Dylan Anderson-Luke Rasor (56)

GIRLS

Airport: Sydney Mason-Courtney Bovair (15), Mia Erickson-Emily Sell (54), Madison Kemp-Zoey Webb (63)

Dundee: Kaylee Hovey-Bridget Waterstradt (16), Brianna Cousino-Natalie Swisher (33), Lily Valentine-Ava Richards (48)

Erie Mason: Elizabeth Lambert-Bailey Meiring (23), Mikaela Graves-Riley England (40), Gabbi Colburn-Cheyenne Crouch (51)

Flat Rock: Megan Woelkers-Avery Barron (49)

Jefferson: Alexa Glancy-Jenna Pilachowski (3), Madison Duvall-Kim Miller (4), Veronica Fitzgerald-Riley Peer (6)

Milan: Ella Racette-Kaily McDaniel (19), Claire Baker-Sabriana Smallwood (21), Amerie Wilson-Lily Rader (27)

Monroe: Viktoria Bloniarz-Morgan Kay (7), Anna Coury-Corinna Aulph (20), Lexie Butler-Saloni Joshi (38)

Huron: Avery Turk-Molly Johnston (9), Breeann Roupe-Falyn Doss (24), Cara Bean-Maggie Warden (37)

SMCC: Bella LaFountain-Claire Lisker (5), Sam LaFountain-Abby Lechy (12), Cay Flint-Alex Wickenheiser (13)

Whiteford: Emily Rasor-Annie Gapp (29), Aubrie Simmons-Madelyn Thomas (31), Jill Webb-Megan Butz (41)