ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph County, MI

Legal services available for St. Joseph County seniors

By Sturgis Journal
Sturgis Journal
Sturgis Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zJuyu_0hlkdcgs00

The Legal Services of South Central Michigan-Battle Creek office will conduct interviews for legal advice and possible representation, without charge, over the telephone to interested seniors who reside in St. Joseph County. If you wish to speak with an attorney, please call 269-224-5040, on Friday, Sept. 30, between 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Legal Services of South Central Michigan-Battle Creek office is a nonprofit organization, which provides high quality legal assistance, representation and education to low-income people in Calhoun and Branch Counties and seniors in St. Joseph, Branch, Calhoun and Barry Counties.

The agency seeks, through its Board, staff, volunteers and pro bono attorneys, to ensure that its clients are given equal access to the justice system. The advice and counsel at the senior sites is funded primarily by the Area Agency on Aging Region 3C through the Michigan Bureau of Aging, Community Living, and Supports under the Older Americans Act of 1965.

Albion College athletes named to MIAA Academic Honor Roll

Albion College is pleased to recognize the nearly 200 Britons named to the 2021-22 Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Academic Honor Roll. This honor is given to varsity athletes who maintain a GPA of 3.5 or better for the entire academic year.

Three Rivers scholar/athlete Elizabeth Bissett was a member of Albion's softball team. Bissett is majoring in kinesiology-exercise science. Bissett is the child of Jill Bissett and Neil Bissett of Three Rivers.

Schoolcraft scholar/athlete Savannah McDonald was a member of Albion's women's tennis team. McDonald is majoring in social studies education with a concentration in the Fritz Shurmur Center for Teacher Development. McDonald is the child of David McDonald and Shannon McDonald of Schoolcraft and is a graduate of Schoolcraft High School.

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

Man dies in head-on crash in Southwest Michigan

MARCELLUS TOWNSHIP, MI – A man died Friday, Sept. 9 after being involved in a head-on collision in Cass County. The crash occurred around 2:37 p.m. on Marcellus Highway near Burlington Road, according to a news release from Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke. James Dunkleberger, 37 of Marcellus, was...
CASS COUNTY, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo school leaders mourn former student killed in I-94 shooting

KALAMAZOO, MI -- Kalamazoo Public Schools board members remembered Naya Reynolds, a 22-year-old Kalamazoo Central High School graduate, and spoke out against gun violence during the school board’s meeting Thursday, Sept. 8. A student at Western Michigan University, studying criminal justice and sociology, Reynolds was a cheerleader while attending...
KALAMAZOO, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albion, MI
Local
Michigan Government
County
Saint Joseph County, MI
Albion, MI
Government
Saint Joseph County, MI
Government
City
Schoolcraft, MI
WWMTCw

Suspect in Kalsee Credit Union robbery arrested

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo officers arrested a 42-year-old man Friday who is accused of robbing a Kalsee Credit Union earlier in the week. Crime on Tuesday: Police look for suspect in Kalamazoo armed bank robbery. He was taken into custody near the intersection of Milham and Westnedge avenues around...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wkzo.com

Fatal shooting in Kalamazoo under investigation

KALAMAZOO MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety authorities are continuing their investigation into a fatal shooting on the city’s Northside. Officers were summoned to the area of Drexel Place and Princeton around 3 am Sunday on a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, they discovered...
KALAMAZOO, MI
westernherald.com

WMU delays new student center indefinitely

Western Michigan University’s Associate Vice President for Student Affairs Barry Olsen and Vice President for Business Finance Jan Van Der Kley announced Thursday, Sept. 8 that WMU’s new student center’s opening will be delayed indefinitely. In an email to the campus community, Olson and Van Der Kley...
KALAMAZOO, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legal Services#Seniors#Central Michigan#Volunteers#Older Americans Act#Board#Britons#Gpa
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Missing woman found dead in Howell home

HOWELL, MI -- A woman reported missing last weekend has been found dead in the City of Howell, police said. At about 8:35 a.m. Sept. 9, the body of Kelly Michelle Dorsey was found by police in a Howell home. The Howell Police Department, with assistance from the Livingston County...
HOWELL, MI
wkzo.com

Head-on crash kills one in Cass County Friday afternoon

MARCELLUS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – One person was killed and another injured after a two vehicle head-on crash in Cass County Friday afternoon. Just after after 2:30 p.m., Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the crash on Marcellus Highway near Burlington Road in Marcellus Township. Their initial investigation showed 37-year-old James Dunkleberger of Marcellus was traveling westbound on Marcellus Highway. 81-year-old Kenneth Hutchins of Marcellus was eastbound when Dunkleberger’s vehicle crossed the centerline, causing a head-on collision.
CASS COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

2 Battle Creek students hit by cars Friday morning

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two Battle Creek Public Schools students were hit by cars walking to school Friday morning, according to police. Both students were hit within minutes of each other in different parts of the city, police said. A 9-year-old girl was hit by the intersection of Cedar...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WLNS

Meridian Twp. police need help finding missing girl

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – Have you seen Cerrina Cole? Police said Cole left home on Aug. 31 and was last seen in the Okemos or East Lansing area. She last contacted her family on Sept. 4, 2022. Police said she was last seen wearing a black hoodie and ripped blue jeans. She is 4-foot-11, […]
EAST LANSING, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Has One of the Worst Places in America to Retire

I know of many retired people who live in Michigan, and I have to say, they love it. The winters can be harsh, but overall, Michigan offers a great state to enjoy the lakes in the summer and beautiful views in the winter. That’s not to mention some pretty cool sports teams, fall colors and more.
MICHIGAN STATE
My Magic GR

This College Was Named The #1 Party School In Michigan

Michigan is home to 15 public universities that all offer a great education. The most well-known school across the country is arguably the University of Michigan. Not only do they have a historic football team, but U-M Health was ranked as Michigan's #1 Hospital by U.S. News and World Report, the only hospital in Michigan named to the nation's Honor Roll of hospitals.
Sturgis Journal

Sturgis Journal

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
170K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sturgis, MI from Sturgis Journal.

 http://sturgisjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy