Tallahassee, FL

Tallahassee coffee shop workers went on strike. Then, an out-of-town owner shut it down.

By Christopher Cann, Tallahassee Democrat
 5 days ago
Days after workers at Serenity Coffee and Kava Bar went on strike demanding higher wages, their owner announced the shop's permanent closure.

The announcement made on social media Tuesday did not mention the strike and, instead, cites debt, rising costs and slowing business as the reasons for the closure.

"Since the start of the pandemic, Serenity has struggled to combat reduced revenue and rapidly rising costs," the statement said. "We were not alone in that struggle, and the staff, patrons, and the community took up the challenge with us. However, with a heavy heart, our small chapter in Tallahassee's story now comes to a close."

The statement continued: "We appreciate our employees and acknowledge that we have not delivered in many of the ways we had hoped. We feel we have let down the staff and our community."

Owners of the coffee shop, 915 Railroad Ave., popular among local college students for its late-night hours and accessibility, did not respond to direct messages or emails seeking comment.

The slogan on the company's website is "People before profit. Community before uniformity. We are the cultural exchange."

On Saturday, Serenity employees went on strike for increased wages and to address "abuse and micromanagement from the owner, who left his business to move 1,000 miles away to New York," read a message from Serenity Bartenders United (SBU).

According to a statement from the shop's union, which has not been formally recognized by the National Labor Relations Board, baristas were paid $6.98, the minimum servers' wage in Florida, and relied on tips — a key factor in the decision to strike.

The union pledged not to reopen the coffee shop until their demands for higher pay and more say in management decisions were met.

Another point of contention was the owner's decision to remove the shop's most recent manager.

"Our current manager was hired with a promise of commitment from the owner; one to make a measured effort to alleviate grievances that we as employees faced by the hands of our previous management," the group's statement read.

"Upon ownership's choice to remove our current manager from operations, we as a union have no choice but to view such an act as a redaction of all assurances."

In a statement posted on Facebook, the owners responded, "Had (the manager) not taken a new full-time job we would not have considered replacing her."

'A Labor Day protest and show of solidarity'

On Monday — Labor Day — at least two dozen locals joined Serenity workers outside the eatery to show support and solidarity of other small business employees.

The next day, employees found out the coffee shop would permanently close through a text message, a statement from the SBU said.

The group organized a GoFundMe to cover lost wages and to fund a new coffee shop.

As of Wednesday, a little over $1,500 has been donated; the listed goal is $15,000.

"We know our goal amount is large, but this has become more significant than we ever expected," the statement read. "We love our patrons, our regulars, and our staff so much that at the end of the day, we will try to create a new space to continue building what we have been building for the last four years."

The Serenity Labor Day strike was one of two coffee shop protests that day in the capital city.

The fist Starbucks location to formally unionize, 2264-1 N. Monroe St., held a gathering in solidarity with at least 110 other unionized locations across the United States, according to the Starbucks Workers Union.

Comments / 13

I Am Telling You The Truth
5d ago

You accepted the salary, so you had no right to demand more. If you were unhappy with your salary, you should have looked for another a job that paid your desired hourly wage.

Reply
13
Dale Young
4d ago

Sounds right to me. Or shouldn't businesses be FREE to operate their businesses.or is it a Union responsibility?

Reply
4
CurtisT
4d ago

Great message to the employees. Walking out and making demands will get you fired. No back and forth just shut it the next day. Then you have Starbucks which is legally unionized not working but protesting in solidarity of other businesses employees. So you get a legal union another d now go strike for someone else in solidarity. Hurt your employer more while you protest for other people. Maybe that Starbucks will close down.

Reply
2
