ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Brian Kelly's team had better quickly start looking like a Brian Kelly team

By Chase Goodbread, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 5 days ago

Welcome to SEC Unfiltered, the USA TODAY NETWORK's newsletter on SEC sports. Look for this newsletter in your inbox Monday through Friday. Today, Tuscaloosa News sports columnist Chase Goodbread takes over:

One game into the Brian Kelly era at LSU, here's what the Tigers have gotten on their $95 million investment: two muffed punts for turnovers, a blocked field goal, a blocked extra point and a brutally blatant targeting foul on one of the Tigers' best defenders.

All those miscues, plus a few others, added up to a 24-23 loss to Florida State on Sunday night that was as un-Kelly-like as it could've been.

He built a reputation at Notre Dame, after all, as a coach whose teams were disciplined, fundamentally sound, and wouldn't beat themselves. In other words, everything LSU wasn't in losing Kelly's debut.

Yes, it's one game.

But it's one game that suggests Kelly wasn't quite able to put his stamp on the program in the nine months since his hire. That could take as little as a couple more games, or as much as a couple more recruiting classes. Time will tell.

Eventually, teams have a way of reflecting their head coach, taking on his personality, in the way they play. LSU fans saw both the best and worst of that in the Tigers' rise and ultimate collapse under previous coach Ed Orgeron.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18HZul_0hlkdZzZ00

Wins over Brian Kelly teams are supposed to be hard-earned, not gifted by miscues.

The talent on hand in Baton Rouge simply isn't on par with what Orgeron had to work with, or even Les Miles before him. That's an entirely different challenge for Kelly and his coaching staff as they look to recruit their way back into SEC contention. But it doesn't take five-star signees to prevent kicks from getting blocked, or to catch punts cleanly, or to not get ejected on targeting calls that are textbook examples of how to get flagged for it.

For now, they'd better just start cleaning up the errors.

And that starts with the $95 million man.

Reach Chase Goodbread at cgoodbread@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @chasegoodbread.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Brian Kelly's team had better quickly start looking like a Brian Kelly team

Comments / 1

Related
Yardbarker

LSU QB Jayden Daniels Signs Unique NIL Deal

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels has signed his latest NIL partnership that gives fans the chance to purchase officially licensed posters that he is featured in. The deal is with The Athletic Collection who is selling an 18x24 inch poster with Daniels involved. The poster also comes with an "augmented reality...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Look: Olivia Dunne's LSU Football Photo Is Going Viral

LSU football got back on track this weekend. The Tigers, coming off a tough season opening loss to Florida State, bounced back with a blowout win at home over Southern. LSU Tigers star gymnast Olivia Dunne was in the stands for this one. The Name, Image and Likeness star posted a photo of herself at Tiger Stadium enjoying the game.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
visitbatonrouge.com

Top Restaurants Near Tiger Stadium

Football is back in Tiger Stadium, and there’s nothing like heading to Baton Rouge to watch the LSU Tigers play. In case you don’t fill up at tailgates or concessions, try these places to eat around Tiger Stadium before or after watching the Fighting Tigers dominate the field.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Look: Olivia Dunne's Game Day Photo Went Viral

LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne enjoyed her college football Saturday. The famous college gymnast, who has millions of followers across social media, enjoyed LSU's home game on Saturday. Dunne, who's benefited from college sports' Name, Image and Likeness rules, took to her Instagram Story with the photo. The LSU Tigers...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Les Miles
Person
Ed Orgeron
thelouisianaweekend.com

Queen Eats & Royal Treats Now at Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Local food truck Queen Eats and Royal Treats is now at Tiger Stadium. They are serving royal game day dishes at each LSU home game. Fans can enjoy Spicy Leroy Smoked Sausage Po’boys made with chicken andouille sausage. Fans can also devour the Royal Nachos. Queen Eats and Royal Treats debut their new location at section East Middle 303 in Tiger Stadium during the big game between LSU and Southern University. Owner Tierney Royal gave us some good news. You can enjoy their food anytime because their food truck will remain open. Visit https://www.queeneatsandroyaltreats.com/ to find their food truck locations on days other than game days.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Teurlings claims bizarre win; STM, Carencro keep on rolling

Teurlings Catholic coach Dane Charpentier saw the film, so he had a pretty good feeling how the matchup with Avoyelles would go. Once the game was played, it might have been even worse … except of course for the final score with his Rebels rolling to a 41-12 victory over Avoyelles on Friday.
LAFAYETTE, LA
tigertv.tv

Gunshots fired in Tigerland

During the late hours of Sept. 10, after the LSU v.s. Southern University game, gunshots were heard outside. As of now, there is no official information on any injuries or deaths. This is a developing story, with more information to come.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida State#American Football#College Football#Sec#Tuscaloosa News#Lsu#Tigers#Un Kelly#Notre Dame
L'Observateur

Fatal car crash survivor becomes 1st generation college student

RESERVE — Faced with unimaginable tragedy, East St. John Class of 2022 graduate Angel Williams showed the world that anything is possible when she became the first in her family to complete high school and attend college. Williams was a survivor in the fatal 2019 crash that claimed the...
RESERVE, LA
WWL-TV

Sentencing delayed for pastor convicted of murdering his stepson

NEW ORLEANS — A pastor from Reserve who was tried a second time in July and convicted of murdering his 8-year-old stepson in 2008, received a 12-day delay in his sentencing Friday. Errol Victor Sr. is now scheduled to be sentenced on September 21 after Judge Dennis Waldron denied...
RESERVE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
WAFB

New pictures and videos of juvenile facility at Angola

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Attorneys presented pictures and videos to the court that show what the facility looks like if juveniles are transferred from the Bridge City Youth Center. A video shown in court is said to show just where the teens would stay if they are transferred to...
ANGOLA, LA
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
733K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy