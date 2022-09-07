Read full article on original website
pethelpful.com
Precious Black Cat Who Is 'Losing Hope' in Florida Shelter Breaks Our Hearts
An animal shelter in Fort Lauderdale, Florida is seeking the Internet's help so a black cat can find a forever home. The video that the shelter posted to their TikTok account @humanebroward has completely broken our hearts. But hopefully, if enough people see it, there will be a happy ending for this fur baby.
communitynewspapers.com
A Love Story Winery and Bistro now open at 8800 Miller Road
One of South Florida’s most anticipated venues has opened its doors. A Love Story Winery & Bistro is located at 8800 SW 56 St. (Miller Road), Miami, FL 33165. The labor of love and newest project was created by the dynamic Cuban husband and wife duo of Roger and Betty Marsan. Proprietors of “Betty Bu Party Rental,” the couple have serviced South Florida for three decades, with their massive inventory and event services.
theraidervoice.com
Mass Flooding on Key Biscayne: My Experience and What Does it Mean for the Rest of Miami?
As residents of Miami, we are all used to flooding. After heavy rain it can be normal for social media to be flooded with videos of downtown streets turning into canals: challenging drivers to try to run through the rapids only for their engines to usually stall out. Almost as common are the videos of people making the most of such a day, whether taking to the streets in kayaks, paddle boards, or even wakeboarding the action in the tow of a friend’s pickup truck.
After Rent Doubles, 48-Year-Old Salon Closes Its Doors in Coral Springs
Nothing gives that small-town feeling like getting your hair done at the same salon as your mother. When Vito Blancato opened Hair Odyssey in 1974, he hoped his business would become a place just like that. Over four decades later, stylists and patrons say everyone visiting or working at Hair...
cohaitungchi.com
Things to Do in Miami for Adults – South Beach Ideas for Couples & Groups of Friends
Miami is an ideal destination for adult-only trips. With so many fun and exciting things to do in the city or at the beach, you can easily stay busy whether you’re here for a week or only a weekend. If you’re looking for things to do in Miami for adults, check out our list of the top attractions and South Beach things for couples and groups of friends will enjoy, including…
islandernews.com
Saturday dining on Key Biscayne
Weekend on Key Biscayne offers a chance to enjoy some of the most special dining options in Miami, and our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants are serving some of the most creative and delicious dining options on this Saturday, September 10, 2022. Miss Mui Chinese Bistro. Newest #tasteofkeybiscayne dining experience, serving authentic...
(Maybe) don't go to the Coral Square Mall at midnight
Coral Square Mall in Coral Springs, Florida is said to be possibly hauntedChaplin62 on wikicommons This file is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3. Florida is a state that loves its malls. Even before I moved here a year ago and came to Orlando ten years ago to perform on the Disney Magic, I noticed how serious this state was about their malls. In fact, according to Florida's listing on mallsinamerica.com, there are 426 malls holding 12,304 stores in the stare to date.
secretmiami.com
Miami Has A Small Slice Of Paris With Its Very Own Love Lock Bridge
From many loyal lovers in Miami, this endearing gem is a permanent display of their everlasting love. The idea is simple: couples cross a bridge in Kendall’s Palms at Town & Country, put their names on locks to latch them on the bridge, and toss the keys into the scenic lake to symbolize locking their relationship together. A ‘love lockdown,’ as Ye famously put it.
miami.edu
186 SE 12th Terrace Rental
Broward schools send warning to parents about candy-colored fentanyl
MIAMI – Broward schools are sending out an alert to families in the district. The warning has to do with a colorful version of fentanyl.It's called rainbow fentanyl.As CBS4 reported, there is concern across the country that drug cartels are targeting children with this candy-colored drug.Broward schools says there are no reported cases of "rainbow fentanyl" in South Florida so far.But they want parents to be aware of its dangers.
WSVN-TV
Kendall woman living in London gives perspective of British monarch
MIAMI (WSVN) - You can find a South Florida connection anywhere you go. 7News spoke to a Miami native, who lives in London who gave an American perspective to the British monarch. On a cool and quiet Sunday, 7News met the Taylor family in their North London home. Tea time,...
South Florida beaches deemed "critically eroded"
MIAMI - South Florida's beautiful beaches are what we love about living here and it draws tens of millions of visitors each year. But up and down the state, like in Flagler Beach and in coastal areas around the country, our beaches are suffering from erosion."The southern section of our beach is deemed 'critically eroded' by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection," said Patrick Bardes. He is the Coastal and Waterway Coordinator for the City of Deerfield Beach. He explained that the southern section of the beach alone loses 14,000 cubic yards of sand each year. That's enough sand to fill up just over...
miamicurated.com
Steakhouses in Miami, My Picks
Which Steakhouses in Miami to go to? With more guests coming to town, holidays on the horizon and the cultural season about to explode, I’ve picked eleven of my favorite steakhouses in Miami and Miami Beach with different ambiances and price points. They range from glam and traditional clubby decor to casual. Plus, all have solid options for those who don’t want meat.My reviews of the restaurants are highlighted in red. Also listed other are others to consider, though they’re not written up as I haven’t been there. Coming up, Part 2, steakhouses in Miami Beach – Karen.
At 71, still riding a Harley, Archbishop Thomas Wenski is ready for challenges
MIAMI - Looking fit and trim, Archbishop Thomas Wenski, who has lost 55 pounds since January was getting set for another day at the Archdiocese of Miami. About that weight loss, Wenski said "…done it by following a low carb, no carb diet and lots of exercise." It is a contrast to his image of a burly biker. Wenski is famous for showing up at events on his Harley, "I still ride my motorcycle when I can," he laments.Wenski was recently honored with a Mass celebrating his 25th Anniversary as a Bishop. He was ordained as a priest 46 years ago and has...
Demand for SoLé Mia's luxury apartments exceeds expectations
The University of Miami broke ground Friday on its largest outpatient facility, the latest element to be built within the 184-acre SoLé Mia — a massive, master-planned project in North Miami that's akin to a small city. The intrigue: SoLé Mia's developer, Richard LeFrak, told Axios after the...
calleochonews.com
Santa’s Enchanted Forest moves to Doral
Santa’s Enchanted Forest is relocating to northwest Miami This November, for its 39th season. Santa's Enchanted Forest, the largest Christmas theme park in the world, is moving for its 39th season of carnival rides, sparkling lights, and unique Miami experiences to northwest Miami-Dade. Having its beginnings in Tropical Park, where it remained for 36 years before moving to Hialeah Park last autumn, the famous county winter fair event has been a longstanding tradition.
cohaitungchi.com
9 Beautiful Towns You Must Visit On Florida’s East Coast
Living in Vero Beach, I am surrounded by incredibly interesting and beautiful towns running up and down the coast that are so close in mileage yet so far away otherwise. I am continually taking road trips to visit and discover as many as I can. From world-class beaches to one of the most historical cities in America, the pride of the space program to hidden gems, here are nine beautiful towns you must visit on Florida’s East Coast.
communitynewspapers.com
The Miami Woman’s Club members return to restored bayfront home
After waiting over a decade of reconstruction and intricate refurbishing of their 1926 historic clubhouse, the Miami Woman’s Club finally is back in the iconic five-story building in Downtown Miami at 1737 N. Bayshore Dr. The Miami Woman’s Club, now in its 122nd year of service, conducted its first...
Click10.com
The Berry Farm reopens this week
MIAMI – The Berry Farm is ready for Fall, as it gets ready to welcome guests for its reopening on Wednesday, Sept. 14. in Miami. The Miami farm, known for its sunflowers, will be offering hayrides, outdoor games, their famous milkshakes and food for guests as it kicks off its reopening.
Planning on getting Omicron booster? Here's what you need to know
MIAMI - Just as new shots are coming out targeting the Omicron variant, Sebastian Valle made his way to Tropical Park to get a boost. "I'm getting the shot because I have to travel to France in November and I need to get another booster shot so I can go traveling," Valle said.
