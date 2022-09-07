Indiana man accused of chasing, stabbing father and uncle, killing 1

MICHIANA SHORES, Ind. (TCD) -- A 42-year-old man was arrested after allegedly chasing and stabbing his father and uncle.

According to a news release from the La Porte County Sheriff's Office, on Sept. 1, Kyle Earley reportedly stabbed his uncle, Denis Earley to death and inflicted injuries upon his father, John Earley.

At approximately 9:21 a.m., Long Beach Police officers and La Porte County Sheriff's deputies responded to the 300 block of Groveland Trail, where they found Denis, 64, and John, 73, suffering from stab and slash wounds, WXIX-TV reports. Blood was allegedly saturated throughout the home.

Denis was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene, and John was transported to a hospital via ambulance before being flown to South Bend Memorial Hospital.

The suspect, Kyle, was allegedly trying to flee the home with a backpack when authorities started to arrive, WXIX reports. However, he was reportedly found covered in blood with a knife in his possession.

According to court documents obtained by WXIX, the deceased victim called his wife before the fatal stabbing and told her that Kyle was trying to stab and kill him. The deceased victim's wife allegedly listened in as her husband and his brother struggled for the next 48 minutes. Kyle was reportedly running after his father and uncle around the home with a knife.

Kyle was taken into custody, and blood was collected from parts of his body, WXIX reports.

Upon further investigation, authorities reportedly learned Kyle had threatened his uncle and father in the past. According to WXIX, investigators were informed that Kyle suffers from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

The Sheriff's Office said Kyle was booked into the La Porte County Jail for murder and attempted murder. He remains held on $1 million bond.

