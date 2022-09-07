ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michiana Shores, IN

Indiana man accused of chasing, stabbing father and uncle, killing 1

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ilHpq_0hlkbbjj00

MICHIANA SHORES, Ind. (TCD) -- A 42-year-old man was arrested after allegedly chasing and stabbing his father and uncle.

According to a news release from the La Porte County Sheriff's Office, on Sept. 1, Kyle Earley reportedly stabbed his uncle, Denis Earley to death and inflicted injuries upon his father, John Earley.

At approximately 9:21 a.m., Long Beach Police officers and La Porte County Sheriff's deputies responded to the 300 block of Groveland Trail, where they found Denis, 64, and John, 73, suffering from stab and slash wounds, WXIX-TV reports. Blood was allegedly saturated throughout the home.

Denis was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene, and John was transported to a hospital via ambulance before being flown to South Bend Memorial Hospital.

The suspect, Kyle, was allegedly trying to flee the home with a backpack when authorities started to arrive, WXIX reports. However, he was reportedly found covered in blood with a knife in his possession.

According to court documents obtained by WXIX, the deceased victim called his wife before the fatal stabbing and told her that Kyle was trying to stab and kill him. The deceased victim's wife allegedly listened in as her husband and his brother struggled for the next 48 minutes. Kyle was reportedly running after his father and uncle around the home with a knife.

Kyle was taken into custody, and blood was collected from parts of his body, WXIX reports.

Upon further investigation, authorities reportedly learned Kyle had threatened his uncle and father in the past. According to WXIX, investigators were informed that Kyle suffers from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

The Sheriff's Office said Kyle was booked into the La Porte County Jail for murder and attempted murder. He remains held on $1 million bond.

TRUE CRIME DAILY: THE PODCAST covers high-profile and under-the-radar cases every week. Subscribe to our YouTube page for podcasts, exclusive videos, and more, and don’t forget to follow us on TikTok.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc57.com

Wrong-way driver arrested following pursuit

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A wrong-way driver was arrested after allegedly leading police on a chase, according to the South Bend Police Department. Trevonn Austin, 28, was arrested on the following charges:. Resisting law enforcement. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license. Felon in possession of a firearm.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Kalamazoo Gazette

Man stabbed multiple times at mobile home park near Indiana border

NILES, MI – A 27-year-old man was arrested after allegedly stabbing a man multiple times Saturday at a mobile home park near the Michigan-Indiana border. Ontwa Township-Edwardsburg Police Chief Douglas Westrick said the 63-year-old Edwardsburg man who was stabbed was stabilized before he was airlifted to a South Bend hospital for treatment.
WNDU

Suspect in custody following standoff in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A suspect is in custody following a standoff lasting more than four hours on the city’s southeast side. South Bend Police responded to the 300 block of E. Indiana Avenue just before 8:30 a.m. Sunday to investigate reported domestic violence. Responding officers were told that a man inside the home harmed a woman who was also in the home.
SOUTH BEND, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Michiana Shores, IN
City
South Bend, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WNDU

Michiana Unsolved: The Double Homicide of Brandon Smith and ShaeLeigh Zeiger

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It was around 2:40 am on December 19, 2021 when South Bend Police were called to the 2200 block of South Franklin Street. “It’s right there in the area of Franklin and Ewing. There is an establishment that is well known in the South Bend area, Antonio’s Bar,” explains Lt. Kayla Miller with Michiana Crime Stoppers.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

One killed, three injured in La Porte county crash

LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies responded to the intersection of US 421 and US 6 on Saturday at 4:04 p.m. to investigate a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and a van, according to the La Porte County Sheriff's Office. Initial police investigations show that 58-year-old Matthew Spicker of Valparaiso...
VALPARAISO, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#True Crime#Violent Crime#La Porte County Sheriff
WPXI Pittsburgh

Hunter trapped in mud rescued from Indiana swamp

STARKE COUNTY, Ind. — A hunter who was trying to retrieve a downed goose had to get help when he got stuck in chest-deep mud. The 69-year-old hunter had been in the chest-deep mud for approximately an hour, with his hunting partner trying to free him, before calling 911, The Times of Northwest Indiana reported.
STARKE COUNTY, IN
CBS Minnesota

Man charged for St. Paul triple homicide, also faces charges for another shooting days prior

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 41-year-old man is facing multiple felony charges in connection to a triple homicide that occurred in St. Paul last weekend.Antonio Dupree Wright was arrested in Chicago on Wednesday morning with the help of the FBI.Wright is charged with three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder for the deaths of Maisha Spaulding, 44, Cory Freeman, 42, and Angelica Gonzales, 33. Two others were injured and remain in stable condition.The shooting happened late Sunday afternoon on the 900 block of Case Avenue East in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood. RELATED: Victims identified in St. Paul triple homicide: "This...
SAINT PAUL, MN
WNDU

Motorcyclist killed in Westville crash

WESTVILLE, Ind. (WNDU) - A motorcyclist is dead after crash in Westville Saturday afternoon. The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just after 4 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 421 and U.S. 6 – South Junction. Police say the motorcyclist, identified as 58-year-old Matthew Spicker of Valparaiso, was heading west on U.S. 6 when he failed to stop at the stop sign and entered the intersection.
WESTVILLE, IN
abc57.com

Woman shot with gun that was believed to be unloaded

ELKHART, Ind. -- A woman was taken to the hospital after she was accidentally shot early Monday morning, according to Elkhart Police. Just before 4 a.m., an officer responded to a home in the 2900 bock of Bane Berry Drive for reports of a shooting. Deputies were already on scene...
ELKHART, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
CBS News

Three children suffer life-threatening injuries in I-294 crash

CHICAGO (CBS) -- All southbound lanes of Interstate 294 are reopened near mile post 50.5 after Sunday Illinois State Police investigated a crash that left at least one person hospitalized Sunday. According to ISP, three vehicles crashed on I-294 near mile post 50.5 in Cook County around 2:25 p.m. Three...
CHICAGO, IL
abc57.com

South Bend man sentenced 27 months for possession of a firearm

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A South Bend man was sentenced 27 months in prison followed by 1 year of supervised release for possession of a firearm. According to documents, on February 8, Valo Neely, 48, was arrested after law enforcement executed a search warrant on Neely's residence and recovered four firearms under his possession.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Southern Minnesota News

Police: Man arrested in Minnesota shooting that left 3 dead

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Officials say a man has been arrested in a weekend shooting in Minnesota’s capital city that left three people dead and two others wounded. Authorities say police and the FBI arrested the 41-year-old Minneapolis man in Chicago on Wednesday in the shooting in St. Paul. Officers on Sunday found 33-year-old Angelica Gonzales, 42-year-old Cory Freeman, and 44-year-old Maisha Spaulding dead inside a home and a man and woman wounded outside.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Chicago

Lawsuit claims law enforcement used any means necessary to wrongly convict James Hill

HAMMOND, Ind. (CBS) -- They used any means necessary to convict him – that is what attorneys are saying about several law enforcement outfits in Northwest Indiana when it comes to James Hill.Hill has had two convictions overturned -- in the 1980 murder of a police officer at a Hammond, Indiana hotel, and in a rape the same year. As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported Friday, Hill is now seeking damages for the decades he has spent behind bars."It's over 20 years of my life been taken away for something I didn't do," Hill said, "and it's hard. It's really hard....
HAMMOND, IN
inkfreenews.com

Kosciusko County’s Most Wanted

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in finding people wanted on felony or misdemeanor warrants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these persons, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (574) 267-5667. Please Read Our Disclaimer. All warrants are the property of Kosciusko County. The...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Wrongful Death Action Could be Taken in Walorski Accident

(Elkhart County, IN) - The family of a woman killed in the accident that claimed the lives of Jackie Walorski and two others may file a wrongful death lawsuit. On August 3, 56-year-old Edith Schmucker of Nappanee was killed in a head-on collision on an Elkhart County highway with a car carrying Walorski and two of her staffers.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Funeral Home Owner Arrested

(La Porte, IN) - The owner of a local funeral home could see some time in jail. Casmir Pulaski is charged with Class B misdemeanor battery. According to court documents, he allegedly made physical contact with a female funeral director on August 29 at his Lakeview Funeral Home and Crematory on Johnson Road, just off U.S. 35.
LA PORTE, IN
CBS Chicago

Cook Co. Sheriff's Office send warning regarding ruse burglary

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Cook County Sheriff's Office is warning people in the north suburbs of a new ruse burglary.The sheriff's office released doorbell camera photos of five people. Last Thursday, one of them knocked on the door of a home in New Trier Township.He told an 81-year-old woman who answered that he was a construction worker, and he needed to show her something outside.While the woman was distracted, the sheriff's office says four other people went inside the home and stole jewelry. All five people took off in a dark-colored SUV.
COOK COUNTY, IL
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

43K+
Followers
2K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy