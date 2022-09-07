ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
German Flatts, NY

Man with drunken driving history pleads guilty in Albany courtroom

A man police call a serial drunk driver has pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated. Brandon McKinley pleaded guilty related to the 10 count indictment late Friday afternoon. He has been arrested seven times for drunken driving over the last 14 years. He’s also been picked up by police three...
ALBANY, NY
Crime & Safety
New York State Police are investigating a Trooper Involved shooting

Pine Bush, New York - On September 9, 2022, the New York State Police and the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to assist the Ulster County Mobile Mental Health crisis team at a residence located on Clark Road in the town of Wawarsing. When responding patrols arrived, they encountered a distraught male, later identified as 41-year-old Daniel K. McAlpin, who was inside the residence and armed with a large knife. Law enforcement officers attempted to engage McAlpin in conversation, however, he was non-compliant and ignored repeated commands to drop the knife. In an attempt to take McAlpin into custody, a Trooper tased him, however, he advanced towards the officers while threatening them with the knife. A second Trooper then discharged his issued firearm, striking McAlpin who was pronounced deceased at the scene. Pursuant to Executive Law Section 70-b, the New York State Attorney General’s Office is investigating the incident in conjunction with the New York State Police. The investigation is ongoing and future updates will be posted on the NYSP Newsroom as they become available.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
New York State Trooper injured in hit-and-run

PORT CHESTER, N.Y. (PIX11) — A New York State Trooper was injured during a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night in Westchester County, police said on Friday. The Trooper had their marked car parked on the shoulder of I-95 south around the 15-mile mark in Port Chester when the crash occurred. The Trooper was out of the […]
PORT CHESTER, NY
NY woman dies in motorcycle crash in Vermont

POWNAL, Vt. — A woman involved in a motorcycle crash in Vermont on Saturday has died. Police said two people were ejected from the motorcycle during a crash on Route 7 in Pownal after hitting a car that was attempting to make a left-hand turn. Officials say the motorcycle...
POWNAL, VT

