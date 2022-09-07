Read full article on original website
Albany man accused of DWI with BAC 3 times limit
An Albany man was ordered to appear in Brunswick Town Court on Sunday after State Police said he drove drunk and crashed his car.
Woman charged with felony, misdemeanor over forgery, theft
Albany County Sheriff's Office reported an arrest for a local Albany woman. Briana A. Pagan is charged with larceny and possessing a forged instrument.
Man with drunken driving history pleads guilty in Albany courtroom
A man police call a serial drunk driver has pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated. Brandon McKinley pleaded guilty related to the 10 count indictment late Friday afternoon. He has been arrested seven times for drunken driving over the last 14 years. He’s also been picked up by police three...
Rensselaer County man found guilty after smashing windshield with helmet
A Rensselaer County man could spend up to four years in state prison for an apparent road rage incident from last year. The Albany County district attorney says 31-year-old Shane Hornberger was found guilty of criminal mischief. The indictment says he took off his motorcycle helmet and hit a woman’s...
Police: Altamont man falsely reported hostage situation
An Altamont man has been arrested for allegedly falsely reporting an incident. The Bethlehem Police Department said Ryan Albright, 25, was charged on September 6 in connection with the incident.
New York State Police are investigating a Trooper Involved shooting
Pine Bush, New York - On September 9, 2022, the New York State Police and the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to assist the Ulster County Mobile Mental Health crisis team at a residence located on Clark Road in the town of Wawarsing. When responding patrols arrived, they encountered a distraught male, later identified as 41-year-old Daniel K. McAlpin, who was inside the residence and armed with a large knife. Law enforcement officers attempted to engage McAlpin in conversation, however, he was non-compliant and ignored repeated commands to drop the knife. In an attempt to take McAlpin into custody, a Trooper tased him, however, he advanced towards the officers while threatening them with the knife. A second Trooper then discharged his issued firearm, striking McAlpin who was pronounced deceased at the scene. Pursuant to Executive Law Section 70-b, the New York State Attorney General’s Office is investigating the incident in conjunction with the New York State Police. The investigation is ongoing and future updates will be posted on the NYSP Newsroom as they become available.
New York State Trooper injured in hit-and-run
PORT CHESTER, N.Y. (PIX11) — A New York State Trooper was injured during a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night in Westchester County, police said on Friday. The Trooper had their marked car parked on the shoulder of I-95 south around the 15-mile mark in Port Chester when the crash occurred. The Trooper was out of the […]
Pedestrian hit by car on River Street in Troy
Assistant Chief of Police Steven Barker said Thursday night that a person had been hit by a car on River Street in Troy.
Arrest made in Hudson armed robbery, police looking for other suspect
The Hudson Police Department has arrested one man in connection with a daytime armed robbery. Police have identified a second suspect, but he remains at large.
Amsterdam woman pleads guilty in 2021 Galway burglary
An Amsterdam woman pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on Wednesday to first-degree attempted assault, in connection with a December 5, 2021 burglary and shooting on Jersey Hill Road in Galway.
20 dogs seized from Albany home
Twenty dogs were seized from an Albany home after an investigation into alleged animal abuse.
Traffic slowed on eastbound Thruway after crash
Traffic was slowed in the eastbound lanes of the New York State Thruway Friday morning, after a crash blocked the left lane. The incident took place near Exit 24 in Albany, at about 8:30 a.m.
14-Year-Old Carjacked Man In Troy Before Fleeing Cops, Crashing, Police Say
A 14-year-old boy is behind bars, accused of carjacking a man at gunpoint before leading police on a pursuit and crashing in the Capital District. In Rensselaer County, Troy Police were called at around 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, by a man claiming that his car had been stolen at gunpoint by a young male.
Troy PD: Juvenile arrested with multiple charges
Troy Police Department arrested a male teenager on September 7. The juvenile male, 14, was arrested on multiple charges after a reported robbery, vehicle pursuit, and crash.
Hudson woman dies after Pownal motorcycle crash
Vermont State Troopers said a Hudson, New York woman has died from her injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash over the weekend.
Pair nabbed in Bennington for alleged drug trafficking
A Nashua, New Hampshire man, and his alleged accomplice from Bennington, Vermont, were jailed on Wednesday after police said the duo trafficked drugs in their car.
NY woman dies in motorcycle crash in Vermont
POWNAL, Vt. — A woman involved in a motorcycle crash in Vermont on Saturday has died. Police said two people were ejected from the motorcycle during a crash on Route 7 in Pownal after hitting a car that was attempting to make a left-hand turn. Officials say the motorcycle...
Mother pleads for mental health services, after son crashes stolen vehicle
Police are investigating a car theft that ended with a crash on Washington and Third Street in Troy. The victim’s father tells us that his teenage son was held at gunpoint by another teen who stole his car and drove off. The mother of the driver, Tasheca Medina tells...
Schenectady Police Department Warns of Multiple Overdose Deaths in Past Few Days
Schenectady, NY – The Schenectady Police Department today issued a warning and notice to residents...
