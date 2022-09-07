Read full article on original website
Mossad chief: Nuclear deal won't give Iran "immunity" from Israeli operations
Mossad director David Barnea said at a counterterrorism conference Monday that the Israeli spy agency will continue its operations against Iran even if a nuclear deal is signed. Why it matters: The Israeli government is opposed to a U.S. return to the 2015 nuclear deal. President Biden told Prime Minister...
Report: Losing tech race with China could cost U.S. trillions
The United States could miss out on trillions of dollars in economic growth if it fails to confront the growing technology threat posed by China, according to a new report from the Eric Schmidt-led Special Competitive Studies Project (SCSP). Why it matters: An American failure to challenge China would not...
Survey: Chinese tourists put off by U.S. gun violence
Violent crime in the U.S. is a top concern for Chinese tourists considering travel there, according to new data from Morning Consult. Why it matters: When Chinese tourists begin to venture back out into the world after COVID, U.S. gun violence may still keep them away, sending tourism dollars elsewhere and cutting back on opportunities for cross-cultural exchange.
Possibility of railway and port strikes threaten supply chain recovery
Two huge labor disputes, in the railways and at the ports, threaten to re-tangle supply chains in the U.S. And the White House is pushing to avert disaster, engaged at a level not seen in decades. Why it matters: The stakes are sky-high economically. A shutdown of the nation's rail...
Interview: Ubisoft CEO on company’s scandals and attempts to reform
PARIS — Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot tells Axios that company reform in the wake of workplace misconduct scandals, that demoralized employees and had some players talking boycott, “has been my main focus for the past two years.”. Why it matters: Guillemot is testing the premise that a boss...
Married couple who plotted to kill Americans for ISIS plead guilty
An Alabama woman and New York City man have pleaded guilty to trying to fight for the ISIS terrorist group. Driving the news: Arwa Muthana, 30, and her husband, James Bradley, 21, attempted to travel to the Middle East to join ISIS, prosecutors say. Bradley had also allegedly expressed a desire to support ISIS by committing a terror attack in the U.S.
Russia's budget surplus tanked in August amid sanctions and slowing natural-gas supplies to Europe
Russia's budget surplus fell to 137 billion rubles in the first eight months of 2022, per Bloomberg. In the first seven months of the year, Russia's budget surplus was 481 billion rubles. The country's budget revenue growth has slowed, while spending has stayed strong. Russia's budget surplus likely fell sharply...
Nearly 300 demand South Korea probe their adoptions abroad
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — For 40 years, Louis Kwang thought she was an orphan baby found on the streets of the South Korean port city of Busan before her adoption to Danish parents in 1976. She felt her entire sense of identity collapse in 2016 when her South Korean agency matter-of-factly acknowledged that her origin story was fiction aimed at ensuring her adoptability. “(The English file) says you were transferred from Namkwang Children’s Home in Pusan (Busan) to KSS for international adoption. In fact, it was just made up for adoption procedure,” Kyeong Suk Lee, a social worker at the Korea Social Service, wrote in a letter to Kwang after she requested her original Korean-language file. The agency turned out to know about Kwang’s biological parents, including her father whom she later met. There’s no indication Kwang was ever in Busan, which is several hours’ drive from the country’s capital, Seoul, where her father had been living in 1976.
Ukraine war – live: Putin’s withdrawal from Kharkiv could mark turning point in invasion, says US
Ukraine’s rapid counteroffensive, which has seen it regain large swathes of land and send Russia into a panicky retreat, could mark a turning point in the war unfolding in Europe, US and western officials have claimed.Volodymyr Zelensky announced late on Monday that Ukrainian soldiers have liberated more than 6,000 square kilometres of Ukraine’s territory — in just the 12 days of September — in eastern and southern parts of the country where previously Russia had its biggest successes.The Ukrainian president asked for more weapons to fight back against Russia, saying: “Why is the biggest source of terror in the...
