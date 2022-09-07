Pike County massacre; Wife of doomsday prepper autopsied; Atlanta killer at large - TCD Sidebar

In this episode of True Crime Daily The Sidebar Podcast: Forensics expert Joseph Scott Morgan joins host Joshua Ritter to discuss the crime scene investigations surrounding some of the most notorious cases across the country. They break down the complicated analysis of the Pike County Murders, the autopsy of Chad Daybell’s first wife, Tammy, as he and new wife Lori Vallow face murder charges, and the brutal murder of Katherine Janness, who was stabbed more than 50 times with no arrests made in the case.