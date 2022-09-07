Read full article on original website
tvinsider.com
‘Bachelorette’ Breakup Given Away by ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Promo That Aired During Show
While viewers didn’t need the Bachelor in Paradise promo to tell them how things would go for Gabby Windey and Johnny in the latest Bachelorette episode, given what he said to her, it did provide a bit of humor. The September 5 episode featured the overnight dates, and Gabby...
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Releases Official Partner Photos for Season 31: See the Pics
Ready to rumba! The official partner photos for season 31 of Dancing With the Stars have arrived — and the cast looks eager to get started. Though many of fans' favorite ballroom pros are back, the new season is coming with some major changes. As previously announced, DWTS will now air on Disney+ after 17 […]
epicstream.com
The Bachelorette Star Nate Olukoya Reveals He Broke Up With Michelle Young On The Phone, Claims His Former Fiancée Changed Shortly After They Got Engaged
The Bachelorette alum Nate Olukoya recently broke his silence regarding his split from his former fiancée, Michelle Young. During a recent interview, Olukoya admitted that he was the one who broke up with Young, and he did it via phone, which was, in his words, a d*** move. Nate...
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 Cast Makes History With Shangela and Gleb Pairing
A momentous occasion. The season 31 cast of Dancing With the Stars includes a new kind of duo in the show’s history — professional dancer Gleb Savchenko and RuPaul's Drag Race alum Shangela. “I was absolutely thrilled. And still am,” the Texas native, 40, told Us Weekly of joining the competition. “I mean, honestly, if y'all could […]
‘The Bachelorette’ 2022: Gabby’s Journey Might Not End in an Engagement
Gabby might not walk away from 'The Bachelorette' 2022 with a ring on her finger.
Jennifer Lopez Bonds With Ben Affleck’s Daughter Violet, 16, On Shopping Trip In Beverly Hills
Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Violet Affleck, 16, showed off their bond during a shopping outing on Sept. 10. The singer and her new stepdaughter were photographed walking around Beverly Hills, CA, where they browsed stores and enjoyed lunch together. It appeared the teen was the one behind the wheel of the car they arrived and left in, and they were both seen chatting and smiling with each other many times throughout their time in the public area.
The Hollywood Gossip
Chelsea Houska Gets Trashed for Bragging About ANOTHER Home Purchase
There are a LOT of people who really, really love Chelsea Houska. And there are also plenty of people who don’t think she deserves all the adoration. For the first group of people, her latest Instagram post is no big deal, just another cute photo. But for the second...
WATCH: Shaquille O'Neal Surprises His Uncle Roy with a Home Makeover: 'It's a Big Thing'
"I figured, all the relatives I've taken care of are spoiled, let me do something nice for uncle Roy" Shaquille O'Neal said in the next episode of Secret Celebrity Renovation Shaquille O'Neal is giving back to a loved one in a big way. In an exclusive sneak peek from Secret Celebrity Renovation (above), which airs Friday, September 9 on CBS, the four-time NBA Champion, 50, partners up with Entertainment Tonight's Nischelle Turner and a design team of Survivor alum Rob "Boston Rob" Mariano and HGTV star Sabrina Soto to give back to...
NBA・
Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Hold Hands At NYFW After Party 2 Months After Reconciling
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are certainly back on and stronger than ever! The superstar couple — who recently reconciled after splitting in June — were spotted getting cozy with each other at a New York Fashion Week after party on Friday night (September 9). Rocking an incredible black-and-white dress, the stunning model held hands with her NBA star beau, who kept it cool in an all-black ensemble and backwards-facing baseball cap.
"Abbott Elementary" Star Sheryl Lee Ralph Finally Won An Emmy Award And Sang Her Acceptance Speech
Sheryl Lee Ralph won her first ever Emmy Award tonight, sang part of her acceptance speech, and now I can't stop crying.
Khloé Kardashian's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Khloé Kardashian is now a mom of two. The Kardashians star, who is already a mother to daughter True Thompson, 4, welcomed a baby boy via surrogate in August 2022. On July 13, 2022, a rep for Kardashian confirmed that she and Tristan Thompson were expecting their second child together — but noted that the pair are not back together and haven't spoken since December outside of co-parenting needs.
In Style
Katie Holmes Dressed Up Her Low-Key Outfit With the Affordable Jewelry Brand Hollywood Loves
White tank top, a fitted white button-down, and true-blue jeans? Katie Holmes just made a case for the classic outfit that's oh-so-simple, because sometimes, simple just reigns supreme. We've noticed that uncomplicated 'fits like Holmes' have become a favorite among Hollywood's best-dressed. Why? Well, living in complicated times calls for simplified outfits. Don't you agree?
Brian Austin Green Details the ‘Real Work’ of Parenting, How Son Zane Has Changed His Relationship With Sharna Burgess
Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess are over the moon for their infant son, Zane, but they still face their share of parenting challenges. “[The newborn stage] is … I’m older!” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 49, joked while speaking exclusively with Us Weekly on Wednesday, September 7, while promoting his partnership with Depend® for […]
‘Doubling Down With the Derricos’: GG Celebrates Her Birthday as Deon Derrico Says He Hopes Family Will Return to TLC ‘Soon’
Deon Derrico said a new season of 'Doubling Down With the Derricos' would air on TLC 'soon' as his family celebrated his mom GG's birthday.
Look: Gisele Breaks Social Media Silence On Sunday
Gisele Bundchen has been fairly inactive on social media in recent weeks, amid reports of friction with her longtime husband, Tom Brady. However, the legendary supermodel broke her Instagram silence on Sunday afternoon with an interesting photo choice. PEOPLE reports that Gisele posted a birthday message for her sister, using...
SheKnows
Marci Miller’s Abigail Returns to Share a Big Moment With Chad
We’ve long known that nobody really dies in Salem, where resurrections are as common as wardrobe changes. Sometimes, however, when Days of Our Lives folks return from the dead, it’s in a more spiritual than corporeal sense. And based on the epic new trailer released by the show in conjunction with its move from NBC to the Peacock streaming service, that would appear to be the case with Marci Miller’s Abigail.
WATCH: Blake Shelton Gives Jimmy Fallon Line Dancing Tutorial on the ‘Tonight Show’
Country music star Blake Shelton appeared on The Tonight Show alongside Jimmy Fallon. He hilariously showed the host how to line dance. Shelton appeared on the show to talk about and perform his new single, “No Body.” Fallon all but begged Shelton to get up and dance, and after a lot of protesting, Shelton finally gave in.
‘Big Brother 24’: Taylor Was the Mastermind Behind Michael’s Eviction
Taylor Hale has been playing an underrated game in 'Big Brother 24,' and fans should give her credit for Michael Bruner's eviction.
Kylie Jenner’s Outdoor Patio Is Almost the Size of Kendall Jenner’s Entire House
Kylie Jenner has a massive outdoor patio that's almost as big as one of her sister Kendall Jenner's entire houses.
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful’s Next Remote Looks Like It’s Going to Start With One Couple Together and End With a Different One!
Who’ll be tagging along when the show heads back to Aspen?. You have to love Bold & Beautiful supervising producer Casey Kasprzyk. This is a man who, having worked in soaps for years, knows exactly how to tease an audience. So when, toward the end of the September 9 episode of Bold Live, he casually said, “I do have a little news to announce,” we sat up and took notice.
