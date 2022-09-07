ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lopez Bonds With Ben Affleck’s Daughter Violet, 16, On Shopping Trip In Beverly Hills

Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Violet Affleck, 16, showed off their bond during a shopping outing on Sept. 10. The singer and her new stepdaughter were photographed walking around Beverly Hills, CA, where they browsed stores and enjoyed lunch together. It appeared the teen was the one behind the wheel of the car they arrived and left in, and they were both seen chatting and smiling with each other many times throughout their time in the public area.
WATCH: Shaquille O'Neal Surprises His Uncle Roy with a Home Makeover: 'It's a Big Thing'

"I figured, all the relatives I've taken care of are spoiled, let me do something nice for uncle Roy" Shaquille O'Neal said in the next episode of Secret Celebrity Renovation Shaquille O'Neal is giving back to a loved one in a big way. In an exclusive sneak peek from Secret Celebrity Renovation (above), which airs Friday, September 9 on CBS, the four-time NBA Champion, 50, partners up with Entertainment Tonight's Nischelle Turner and a design team of Survivor alum Rob "Boston Rob" Mariano and HGTV star Sabrina Soto to give back to...
Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Hold Hands At NYFW After Party 2 Months After Reconciling

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are certainly back on and stronger than ever! The superstar couple — who recently reconciled after splitting in June — were spotted getting cozy with each other at a New York Fashion Week after party on Friday night (September 9). Rocking an incredible black-and-white dress, the stunning model held hands with her NBA star beau, who kept it cool in an all-black ensemble and backwards-facing baseball cap.
Khloé Kardashian's 2 Kids: Everything to Know

Khloé Kardashian is now a mom of two. The Kardashians star, who is already a mother to daughter True Thompson, 4, welcomed a baby boy via surrogate in August 2022. On July 13, 2022, a rep for Kardashian confirmed that she and Tristan Thompson were expecting their second child together — but noted that the pair are not back together and haven't spoken since December outside of co-parenting needs.
Katie Holmes Dressed Up Her Low-Key Outfit With the Affordable Jewelry Brand Hollywood Loves

White tank top, a fitted white button-down, and true-blue jeans? Katie Holmes just made a case for the classic outfit that's oh-so-simple, because sometimes, simple just reigns supreme. We've noticed that uncomplicated 'fits like Holmes' have become a favorite among Hollywood's best-dressed. Why? Well, living in complicated times calls for simplified outfits. Don't you agree?
Brian Austin Green Details the ‘Real Work’ of Parenting, How Son Zane Has Changed His Relationship With Sharna Burgess

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess are over the moon for their infant son, Zane, but they still face their share of parenting challenges. “[The newborn stage] is … I’m older!” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 49, joked while speaking exclusively with Us Weekly on Wednesday, September 7, while promoting his partnership with Depend® for […]
Look: Gisele Breaks Social Media Silence On Sunday

Gisele Bundchen has been fairly inactive on social media in recent weeks, amid reports of friction with her longtime husband, Tom Brady. However, the legendary supermodel broke her Instagram silence on Sunday afternoon with an interesting photo choice. PEOPLE reports that Gisele posted a birthday message for her sister, using...
Marci Miller’s Abigail Returns to Share a Big Moment With Chad

We’ve long known that nobody really dies in Salem, where resurrections are as common as wardrobe changes. Sometimes, however, when Days of Our Lives folks return from the dead, it’s in a more spiritual than corporeal sense. And based on the epic new trailer released by the show in conjunction with its move from NBC to the Peacock streaming service, that would appear to be the case with Marci Miller’s Abigail.
Bold & Beautiful’s Next Remote Looks Like It’s Going to Start With One Couple Together and End With a Different One!

Who’ll be tagging along when the show heads back to Aspen?. You have to love Bold & Beautiful supervising producer Casey Kasprzyk. This is a man who, having worked in soaps for years, knows exactly how to tease an audience. So when, toward the end of the September 9 episode of Bold Live, he casually said, “I do have a little news to announce,” we sat up and took notice.
