ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin deer season kicks off Saturday, Sept. 17 with the archery and crossbow opener.

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U6Va4_0hlkZDAn00

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds deer hunters that their first opportunity to pursue deer this fall is coming up with the opening of the archery and crossbow deer season on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Hunters wanting to use both a vertical bow and a crossbow may do so by purchasing a $3 upgrade to make their license valid for both weapons. Conservation Patron license holders may also use both weapons.

The DNR reminds hunters that bonus antlerless harvest authorizations are available in many Wisconsin counties. They’re available on a first-come, first-served basis. Bonus antlerless harvest authorizations may be filled using any weapon type during the appropriate season with the appropriate license but must be filled in the designated zone, unit and land type (public or private). They are $12 each for residents, $20 each for non-residents and $5 for youth hunters under 12. Purchase them using the DNR’s online licensing center, Go Wild, or by visiting a license sales location.

GameReg

As a reminder, all harvested deer must be registered electronically by 5 p.m. the day after the deer is recovered using GameReg online, by phone or at a participating registration station.

More information regarding electronic registration is available on the DNR registration webpage.

Hunter Safety

The DNR urges hunters to review these four rules of safety (TAB-K) before enjoying the archery and crossbow season.

  • Treat every bow/crossbow as if it were loaded.
  • Always point the bow/crossbow in a safe direction.
  • Be certain of your target as well as what is before and beyond it.
  • Keep your finger outside the trigger guard until ready to shoot.

When heading out to hunt during the archery or crossbow seasons, remember these additional safety tips:

  • Crossbows have a safety. Immediately after cocking, always check to make sure that your bow is on safe.
  • Always use bolts/arrows recommended by the manufacturer and handle carefully.
  • Protect yourself and the arrow points with a covered arrow quiver.
  • The safest way to carry, transport and raise or lower a crossbow from a stand is always to have the crossbow un-cocked.
  • The safest way to un-cock a crossbow is to fire a bolt into the ground or target.
  • Make sure that the limb tips are free of obstructions and that your fingers, hand or arm are not in the string path at any time while the crossbow is cocked.
  • Know your range for accuracy.

Tree stand safety is also a key consideration throughout all the deer hunting seasons. Tree stand incidents are a leading cause of injury to hunters. Always wear a safety harness, use three points of contact when going into or out of the stand and use a haul line to bring the unloaded bow or crossbow into the stand. Let someone know where you are going and when you expect to return. For more information regarding tree stand safety, visit the DNR webpage.

Comments / 8

Related
WausauPilot

Record 8 fledged chicks for Louisiana’s wild ‘whoopers’

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A record eight whooping crane chicks have taken wing in Louisiana after hatching in the wild. It’s not just a state record for fledglings of the world’s rarest crane, but one for any flock reintroduced to the wild to help save the endangered birds, the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Thursday.
LOUISIANA STATE
WausauPilot

Save the date for Toward One Wisconsin 2023

Toward One Wisconsin 2023, a conference on equity, diversity and inclusion, will be held in April 2023 in the Fox Cities, the Wisconsin Institute for Public Policy and Service announced today. Whether you’re just starting your diversity, equity and inclusion journey or a leading activist in your community, this conference...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
WausauPilot

Eye Clinic of Wisconsin hires new provider

The Eye Clinic of Wisconsin has hired a new ophthalmologist who will begin seeing patients in early September at Eye Clinic offices in central and northern Wisconsin. Christiana Gandy, an ophthalmologist specializing in glaucoma care and cataract surgery, earned her Doctor of Medicine degree at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore. The following year, she completed an internship at MedStar Harbor Hospital in Baltimore. She then completed her ophthalmology residency at New York Presbyterian Hospital – Weill Cornell Medical College, followed by Glaucoma Fellowship at the Duke Eye Center of Duke University in 2022.
WISCONSIN STATE
Joe Mertens

Five of the Best All You Can Eat Buffets in Wisconsin

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BestThingsWisconsin website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of Wisconsin and are in the mood for an all-you-can-eat buffet, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.
WausauPilot

Wisconsin judge sides with GOP in absentee ballot fight

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge on Wednesday ruled that state law does not allow election clerks to fill in missing information on witness certification envelopes that contain absentee ballots, delivering a victory to Republicans nine weeks before the election in the battleground state. The lawsuit, backed by...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Linus Hunting#Outdoor Info#Linus Outdoor#What To Do#Deer Hunting#Dnr
WausauPilot

Editorial Roundup: Wisconsin

Wisconsin State Journal. September 5, 2022. Wisconsin should join the civilized world in requiring paid parental and family medical leave. Democrats have been supportive for years. Now Republicans seem to be coming around. The governor and Legislature should get this done to help families thrive. State and federal laws guarantee...
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Evers, Michels to debate just once before election

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels announced Monday that they have agreed to debate just one time ahead of the Nov. 8 election. The debate will be Oct. 14, hosted by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, held in Madison and broadcast statewide. Both...
MADISON, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy