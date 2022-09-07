Read full article on original website
whby.com
Charges filed in connection with alleged carjacking in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis–Criminal charges are filed against one of the suspects in a Green Bay carjacking. 17-year-old Chloe Zellner is charged in adult court with Operating and Possessing a Weapon Without Consent, Substantial Battery, Operating a Vehicle Without Consent and Resisting or Obstructing an Officer. Zellner and a 16-year-old...
wearegreenbay.com
Man charged with robbing, injuring elderly woman near park in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One man is facing up to 69 years in prison after he allegedly robbed a 66-year-old woman and hit her in the head with a ‘wooden club’. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 31-year-old Gionte Hart is facing four charges, including armed robbery and substantial battery. The charges stem from an incident on September 3 around 2:15 a.m.
whby.com
4 arrested, 1 hurt in Sheboygan shooting
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Multiple people are arrested after a shooting in Sheboygan. Police say two groups of people got into a fight and exchanged gunfire in the 2500 block of S. Business Drive late Saturday night. One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Four Sheboygan men...
wtaq.com
Green Bay Carjacking Victim Suffered Serious Injuries, Suspect Appears in Court
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Officials say the victim in a Green Bay armed carjacking suffered serious injuries, but they are not life-threatening. The incident happened outside St. Mary’s hospital Thursday night. The victim got 17 staples for her head after suffering a significant concussion, broken finger and...
whby.com
Appleton police investigator dies from pancreatic cancer
APPLETON, Wis. — An investigator with the Appleton Police Department dies after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Dominic Hall passed away on Sept. 4 at the age of 33. Hall spent five years with the department. Prior to joining APD, he served in multiple branches of the U.S. military.
whby.com
Squad car hit by suspected drunk driver
FOND DU LAC, Wis. — A North Fond du Lac man is arrested after allegedly crashing into a Fond du Lac Police Department squad car. Police say the 27-year-old hit the car, which was parked in front of the Fond du Lac County Communications Center, around 3:45 a.m. Sunday.
Multiple arrested, one injured after shooting in Sheboygan
One person was injured and multiple people were arrested after a shooting in Sheboygan Saturday night.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Chronic nuisance’ property in Green Bay condemned, multiple arrested
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple people were arrested at a Green Bay residence that had standing water in the basement and black mold apparently growing. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on September 6 around 6 a.m., multiple officers responded with the SWAT team to 2389 Hampton Avenue to serve a search warrant. The reason for the warrant was due to the possibility that selling/using/making methamphetamine was happening at the residence.
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Attorney in Legal Trouble After Allegedly Assaulting a Sheriff’s Deputy
A defense attorney out of Green Bay is now on the other side of the lawyer/client relationship after he allegedly assaulted a Brown County Sheriff’s Deputy. According to the criminal complaint, Mark Howe was attending the Rob Schneider performance at the Epic Event Center on June 16th and was acting unruly.
whby.com
Appleton rooftop shooting suspect enters plea of not guilty by reason of insanity
APPLETON, Wis–An Appleton man accused of firing shots from the roof of a church building is claiming insanity. James Cooper enters a plea of “not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect” in Outagamie County Court to charges of Reckless Endangerment and Discharging a Firearm in a School Zone.
seehafernews.com
Rollover Crash in Sheboygan County Results in DUI Arrest
A Sheboygan County woman has been arrested following a rollover crash early yesterday morning. EMS and Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the crash at the intersection of Miley Road and Highway I in the Town of Lima at around 3:35 yesterday morning. When they arrived, they located...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Biker Raped & Cut the Throat of Green Bay Woman, Tossing Her in Manure Pit | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #1
“We will not release violent criminals,” Tony Evers said in 2018. This was an insidious lie. Evers promised to reduce the state’s prison population by 50%. This is who he meant. Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released at least 884 convicted criminals, freeing them early...
Wisconsin authorities searching for escaped inmate
Wisconsin sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating an inmate who escaped from the Brown County Jail on Labor Day, according to a release.
WBAY Green Bay
I-43 crash kills two truck drivers from Northeast Wisconsin
BELGIUM, Wis. (WBAY) - Two truck drivers from our corner of Wisconsin were killed Thursday evening in a crash in Ozaukee County, in southeastern Wisconsin. The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office says Milton Christensen, 50, of Suring, was driving his tractor-trailer north on Interstate 43 when he crossed the median and went into the southbound lanes. He collided with a tractor-trailer driven by Richard Wysocki, 69, of Wausaukee. Both drivers died from their injuries before they could be transported to hospitals.
seehafernews.com
Two Men Discovered Dead in Appleton
The bodies of two men were discovered in a home in Appleton on Monday. The Appleton Police Department says the men were found in a residence in the 900 block of North Richmond Street. As is the case in all death investigations, details are very scarce at this point, but...
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Police Continue to Search for Peeping Tom, Release More Details
The Green Bay Police Department has released a little more information on the alleged peeping tom we reported on yesterday. The Department updated its alert on Facebook, noting that the suspect was seen peaking into windows between East Mason Street, Newberry Avenue, Badger Street, and Edgewood Drive. They have also...
wearegreenbay.com
De Pere resident charged with stalking, tells police he wanted to ‘make sure she was happy’
HOBART, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from De Pere told police that he wanted to make sure a woman ‘was happy’ after allegedly driving past her house and is now facing a stalking charge. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 54-year-old Gerald Cornelius Jr....
Major semi-truck crash on I-43 leaves two dead from northern Wisconsin
BELGIUM, Wis. (WFRV) – Two truck drivers from northern Wisconsin are dead following a head-on collision on I-43 in the Town of Belgium on Thursday. According to a release, Milton Christensen, 50, from Suring was traveling north on I-43 when his semi-truck left the roadway, traveling through the interstate median at around 6:35 p.m.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Woman Charged After Stealing from Meijer Multiple Times
Charges have been filed against a woman who allegedly stole from the Manitowoc Meijer store three separate times over the last two weeks. The first incident occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The asset protection team reported that the 33-year-old woman had taken six video game-related items into the bathroom without...
oshkoshexaminer.com
After slow start, Winnebago County’s Connect program grows to 350 participants
In 1978 a documentary called “Scared Straight” set off a criminal justice reform movement based on the idea that exposing young offenders to the horrors of long-term incarceration would frighten them into rethinking their behavior. In the film, which won an Academy Award, juvenile delinquents met with convicts...
