Brown County, WI

whby.com

Charges filed in connection with alleged carjacking in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis–Criminal charges are filed against one of the suspects in a Green Bay carjacking. 17-year-old Chloe Zellner is charged in adult court with Operating and Possessing a Weapon Without Consent, Substantial Battery, Operating a Vehicle Without Consent and Resisting or Obstructing an Officer. Zellner and a 16-year-old...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Man charged with robbing, injuring elderly woman near park in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One man is facing up to 69 years in prison after he allegedly robbed a 66-year-old woman and hit her in the head with a ‘wooden club’. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 31-year-old Gionte Hart is facing four charges, including armed robbery and substantial battery. The charges stem from an incident on September 3 around 2:15 a.m.
GREEN BAY, WI
whby.com

4 arrested, 1 hurt in Sheboygan shooting

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Multiple people are arrested after a shooting in Sheboygan. Police say two groups of people got into a fight and exchanged gunfire in the 2500 block of S. Business Drive late Saturday night. One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Four Sheboygan men...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
whby.com

Appleton police investigator dies from pancreatic cancer

APPLETON, Wis. — An investigator with the Appleton Police Department dies after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Dominic Hall passed away on Sept. 4 at the age of 33. Hall spent five years with the department. Prior to joining APD, he served in multiple branches of the U.S. military.
whby.com

Squad car hit by suspected drunk driver

FOND DU LAC, Wis. — A North Fond du Lac man is arrested after allegedly crashing into a Fond du Lac Police Department squad car. Police say the 27-year-old hit the car, which was parked in front of the Fond du Lac County Communications Center, around 3:45 a.m. Sunday.
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Chronic nuisance’ property in Green Bay condemned, multiple arrested

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple people were arrested at a Green Bay residence that had standing water in the basement and black mold apparently growing. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on September 6 around 6 a.m., multiple officers responded with the SWAT team to 2389 Hampton Avenue to serve a search warrant. The reason for the warrant was due to the possibility that selling/using/making methamphetamine was happening at the residence.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Rollover Crash in Sheboygan County Results in DUI Arrest

A Sheboygan County woman has been arrested following a rollover crash early yesterday morning. EMS and Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the crash at the intersection of Miley Road and Highway I in the Town of Lima at around 3:35 yesterday morning. When they arrived, they located...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

I-43 crash kills two truck drivers from Northeast Wisconsin

BELGIUM, Wis. (WBAY) - Two truck drivers from our corner of Wisconsin were killed Thursday evening in a crash in Ozaukee County, in southeastern Wisconsin. The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office says Milton Christensen, 50, of Suring, was driving his tractor-trailer north on Interstate 43 when he crossed the median and went into the southbound lanes. He collided with a tractor-trailer driven by Richard Wysocki, 69, of Wausaukee. Both drivers died from their injuries before they could be transported to hospitals.
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Two Men Discovered Dead in Appleton

The bodies of two men were discovered in a home in Appleton on Monday. The Appleton Police Department says the men were found in a residence in the 900 block of North Richmond Street. As is the case in all death investigations, details are very scarce at this point, but...
APPLETON, WI
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Police Continue to Search for Peeping Tom, Release More Details

The Green Bay Police Department has released a little more information on the alleged peeping tom we reported on yesterday. The Department updated its alert on Facebook, noting that the suspect was seen peaking into windows between East Mason Street, Newberry Avenue, Badger Street, and Edgewood Drive. They have also...
UPMATTERS

Major semi-truck crash on I-43 leaves two dead from northern Wisconsin

BELGIUM, Wis. (WFRV) – Two truck drivers from northern Wisconsin are dead following a head-on collision on I-43 in the Town of Belgium on Thursday. According to a release, Milton Christensen, 50, from Suring was traveling north on I-43 when his semi-truck left the roadway, traveling through the interstate median at around 6:35 p.m.
BELGIUM, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Woman Charged After Stealing from Meijer Multiple Times

Charges have been filed against a woman who allegedly stole from the Manitowoc Meijer store three separate times over the last two weeks. The first incident occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The asset protection team reported that the 33-year-old woman had taken six video game-related items into the bathroom without...
MANITOWOC, WI

