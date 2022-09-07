ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kourtney Kardashian slammed for ‘sustainable’ fast fashion line: ‘Utter BS’

By Melissa Minton
 5 days ago

Can Kourtney Kardashian change the face of fashion?

On Tuesday, fast fashion brand Boohoo announced its partnership with the reality star, naming her “the brand’s newest ambassador with a focus on sustainability” and adding that she’ll be “delivering two capsule collections that have been created in tandem with a journey of investigation into opportunities for creating a more sustainable fashion future,” per a press release.

The two clothing collections Kardashian, 43, has designed will launch on September 13, with 45 pieces in the first drop — including the brand’s first foray into vintage and incorporating recycled textiles. Prices will range from $6 to $100.

But social media users were far from pleased to see a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family — who’ve come under fire recently for their private jet usage and surpassing their homes’ water allowances during California’s drought — serve as the face of this particular cause.

A private-jetting Kardashian worth $65 million is now "sustainability ambassador" for fossil fuel fashion brand boohoo, where she'll chat "with sustainability experts to better understand challenges and opportunities in the fashion industry." We absolutely KANNOT. pic.twitter.com/cmI8zwB3ui

— Venetia La Manna (@venetialamanna) September 6, 2022

“Sustainability ambassador for Boohoo is like Ethics Advisor for the Conservatives,” one person tweeted , while a second compared it to “Burger King collaborating with a fitness influencer.”

Another said , “just watched boohoo’s announcement video in which Kourtney says ‘like, worker welfare and textile waste’. are they not embarrassed!!?!?!”

Do you think Kourtney kardashian flew on her private jet to her Boohoo sustainable fashion line meetings?

— Laura de Barra (@LauradeBarra) September 7, 2022

And a third wrote , “Kourtney Kardashian as Boohoo’s sustainability ambassador. Biggest load of b*llocks – surely even ultra-fast fashion stans don’t buy this utter BS?”

The first of Kardashian’s two collections will include 45 pieces, with most made from recycled materials.
“Do you think Kourtney kardashian flew on her private jet to her Boohoo sustainable fashion line meetings?” yet another Twitter user quipped .

Kourtney Kardashian as Boohoo’s sustainability ambassador. Biggest load of b*llocks – surely even ultra-fast fashion stans don’t buy this utter BS?

— Zainab Mahmood (@zainab_fash) September 6, 2022

Céline Semaan, founder of Slow Factory Foundation, tweeted her disapproval as well, writing , “This is insulting to an entire community working tirelessly to educate / change / provide alternative solutions / invest in climate positive solutions — to hire someone promoting over consumption and capitalism is beyond absurd! Not that Boohoo cares.. They don’t deserve our work.”

It appears Kardashian even included a nod to husband Travis Barker with a Blink-182 T-shirt.
Kardashian’s year-long process of meetings with industry leaders has been captured for a social video series, according to Boohoo’s press release, which will be released for audiences to hear from “specialists in worker welfare, human rights, textile waste, upcycling, resale and vintage fashion.”

Kourtney Kardashian is @boohoo ’s new “Sustainability Ambassador” and will release her first collection during #NYFW .

You know what’s sustainable? NOT MAKING A NEW COLLECTION WHICH FURTHER DEPLETES THE EARTH’S RESOURCES & EXPLOITS GARMENT WORKERS

— Reena Rai (@reenarai_) September 7, 2022

me watching boohoo's sustainability ambassador Kourtney Kardashian ask "sustainability experts" about "like, worker welfare and textile waste". pic.twitter.com/Gt74Sl51ZW

— Venetia La Manna (@venetialamanna) September 7, 2022

Said the Poosh founder in a statement, “When Boohoo first approached me with this idea that was all about sustainability and style, I was concerned about the effects of the fast fashion industry on our planet. Boohoo responded with excitement and a desire to incorporate more sustainable practices into our line. It’s been an enlightening experience speaking directly with industry experts.”

Continued Kardashian, “There’s still lots of work to be done and improvements to be made, but I truly believe that any progress we can make when it comes to sustainability is a step in the right direction and will open up the conversation for future advancements.”

The partnership will kick off with a runway show during New York Fashion Week.

Kardashian’s friend Megan Fox and stepson Landon Barker have created their own lines with Boohoo, but the Poosh founder’s will be the first to incorporate a sustainable angle.
