ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Florence Pugh said she was ‘in love with’ Olivia Wilde before ‘DWD’ feud

By Emily Selleck
Page Six
Page Six
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L9tz6_0hlkZ8qP00

Florence Pugh once had nothing but love for Olivia Wilde.

The “Don’t Worry Darling” star, who has allegedly been feuding with the film’s director, previously said she was “in love” with Wilde.

“What was it like to work with Olivia Wilde? Because I am totally in love with her,” Pugh, 26, asked Beanie Feldstein during Variety‘s Actors on Actors interview special in 2019.

Feldstein, 29, previously worked with Wilde, 38, on “Booksmart,” her highly acclaimed directorial debut.

“I think you and Olivia would be so drawn to each other,” Feldstein said at the time.

“Because she is just as fearless as you are in her own, on-screen and off.”

The following year, Pugh was cast in Wilde’s psychological thriller “Don’t Worry Darling,” alongside Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll, Chris Pine and Wilde’s now-boyfriend, Harry Styles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1684dB_0hlkZ8qP00
Florence Pugh has been embroiled in drama surrounding an apparent feud with “Don’t Worry Darling” director Olivia Wilde.
Warner Bros.

However, the fractured relationship between the leading lady and director quickly inspired a media frenzy, after sources spoke to Page Six about the alleged rift.

“I can tell you for a fact that Flo seeing Olivia and Harry all over each other on set did not go down well as Olivia was still with Jason [Sudeikis] when she first hooked up with Harry,” one insider told us, referencing the “Ted Lasso” star, with whom she shares two children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1id0HW_0hlkZ8qP00
The cast recently reunited on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival.
Corbis via Getty Images

Wilde, for her part, praised Pugh during a Venice Film Festival press conference on Monday — which the actress skipped.

“Florence is a force. We are so grateful she’s able to make it tonight [for the red carpet] despite being in production on ‘Dune,’” Wilde said in response to a question about a potential “falling out” between the pair.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2di6Gc_0hlkZ8qP00
Pugh once told Beanie Feldstein she was “in love” with Wilde’s career.
Everett Collection / Everett Col

She continued, “I know as a director how disruptive it is to lose an actor even for a day, so I’m very grateful to her and to [‘Dune’ director Denis Villeneuve] for helping us. And we’ll get to celebrate her work tonight. I can’t say how honored I am to have her as our lead. She’s amazing.”

Wilde also addressed general speculation surrounding the feud.

“As for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, the internet feeds itself. I don’t feel the need to contribute; I think it’s sufficiently well-nourished,” she said.

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Chris Pine ‘disassociating’ in Harry Styles interview goes viral

Chris Pine is quickly becoming the king of the “Don’t Worry Darling” press tour. The actor has been spotted playing middleman for the cast and crew – which includes Florence Pugh, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde – both on the red carpet and in the theater for the film’s premiere at the Venice Film Festival. Amid all the ongoing drama, an interview has gone viral that shows Pine, 42, seemingly “disassociating” while Styles, 28, answers a reporter’s question. “I think, you know, my favorite thing about the movie is that it feels like a… movie,” Styles says in the clip, while Pine stares...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Lizzo wears red-hot ruffles to Emmys 2022

Lizzo is setting the Emmys on fire. The “About Damn Time” singer gave fans a look at her head-turning red dress Monday, September 12, sharing three snapshots of her voluminous tulle frock on Twitter ahead of the awards show. It was another high-fashion moment for Lizzo, who posed in a Giambattista Valli Haute Couture creation with dramatic sleeves, a ruffled neckline and long train. Wearing her hair in a high bun, the hitmaker — who is nominated for six Emmys for her reality show “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” — dazzled in Lorraine Schwartz jewels, including dazzling diamond earrings weighing...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Emmys live red carpet 2022: See all the celebrity outfits

Follow Page Six Style’s live coverage of the red carpet at the 2022 Emmys. What you need to know: Emmy nominations 2022: Complete list of nomineesAfrican safaris, NFTs and more! Inside this year’s $70K swag bag for Emmy nomsKenan Thompson scores 2022 Emmy Awards hosting gigAriana DeBose, Selena Gomez among presenters at 2022 Emmy Awards
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Dixie D’Amelio debuts shaved head on the red carpet: ‘I just want to restart’

Dixie D’Amelio’s got a new ‘do. The TikTok star debuted a fresh buzzcut while walking the red carpet for Harper’s Bazaar’s Icons party during New York Fashion Week. Her edgy hairstyle surprised onlookers as it marked a striking contrast to the long locks both she and her younger sister, Charli D’Amelio, have sported since their meteoric rise to global fame via TikTok in early 2020. The same day she appeared at the fashionable fête, the 21-year-old also gave fans a glimpse of the new look in a YouTube video documenting the process. The video began with Dixie discussing the optics of the debut, with...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gemma Chan
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Chris Pine
Person
Denis Villeneuve
Person
Beanie Feldstein
Person
Nick Kroll
Person
Olivia Wilde
Page Six

Why ‘RHOBH’ star Diana Jenkins is appearing at reunion virtually

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Diana Jenkins is appearing virtually at the Season 12 reunion because she contracted COVID-19, multiple sources confirm to Page Six. “She’s quite disappointed not to be able to do her first-ever reunion in person, and she would have loved to have been there — and be healthy — with the rest of the ladies,” an insider close to the Bravo newcomer tells us exclusively. “But, of course, she doesn’t want to get anyone else sick.” We’re told Jenkins, 49, found out she had the coronavirus last week when she returned home to Los Angeles from a family trip...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Page Six

Ben Stiller brings 20-year-old daughter, Ella, as date to Emmys 2022

No one better. Ben Stiller brought his daughter, Ella Olivia Stiller, as his date for the 2022 Emmys Monday night. The “Severance” director, 56 — who shares the 20-year-old with his wife Christine Taylor — looked dapper in a classic black tux and a bow tie as they posed for the cameras. Ella opted for a strapless black gown with a thigh-high split, completing the glamorous look with black nail polish. The “Zoolander” star’s daughter styled her blonde tresses in a messy blowout, with her bright bangs framing her face. The outing comes less than two weeks after Stiller and Taylor, 51 — who...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

The best-dressed celebrities at the 2022 Emmys: Zendaya, Lizzo, more

Held on Monday, September 12, the 2022 Emmys celebrated the best television shows and performances of the year — and Hollywood’s hottest small-screen stars hit the red carpet in some truly excellent styles. “Euphoria” babes Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney both went for old-school glamour in Valentino and Oscar de la Renta, respectively, while Quinta Brunson and Lily James looked like goddesses in their bronze gowns. Sequins and sparkle were a major trend — with Sandra Oh, HoYeon Jung and Reese Witherspoon among the many who opted for all-over embellishment — while Lizzo chose to let her Giambattista Valli gown’s explosion of red-hot ruffles made an...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Why Meghan Markle didn’t go with Prince Harry to Balmoral, more

Today in celebrity news, the “We Hear: Quick Fix” podcast covers: We know why Meghan Markle wasn’t at Balmoral with Prince Harry ahead of the Queen’s death.Olivia Wilde is finally reacting to rumors that she left Jason Sudeikis for Harry Styles. And Larsa Pippen was spotted dining with Michael Jordan’s son Marcus. We Hear: Quick Fix is a Spotify-exclusive week-in-review five minute podcast from Page Six. Executive Editor Ian Mohr and Chief Reporter Francesca Bacardi break down the biggest stories of the week – including The Joy of Six, the most satisfying piece of gossip. 
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Feuding#Dwd#Recentl
Page Six

What Michael Keaton said during his bleeped Emmys 2022 speech

Dropping the F-bomb. Michael Keaton’s speech was censored after he gleefully told his “true believers”, “I f–king love you,” as he accepted the award for Best Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series for his role in Hulu’s “Dopesick.” Keaton — who played a doctor in the eight-episode drama about the rise of the opiate crisis, concentrating on Purdue Pharma, the company that produced OxyContin — was the first actor to step on stage to accept an award for his work. The actor, 71, began his speech by noting that, as a child, he would often recreate TV scenes he had watched,...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Nicki Minaj slams ‘bitch’ Garcelle Beauvais: ‘I see why that white man left you’

Yikes. Nicki Minaj dragged Garcelle Beauvais in an expletive-filled rant during Monday’s episode of “Queen Radio” on Amazon. “This lady is on one of the ‘Real Housewives’ [shows] talking about, ‘Leave my son alone. Don’t leave comments under my son’s page,’” the rapper said, referencing how Beauvais’ 14-year-old son Jax received hateful comments via Instagram last month. “Bitch, if you can’t … stand the motherf–king heat, get out the kitchen, bitch.” Minaj, 39, appears to be feuding with the Bravo star over an old interview Beauvais, 55, conducted with Jennifer Hough, who accused the rapper’s husband, Kenneth Petty, of rape. Minaj and Petty, 44,...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Selena Gomez sparkles in white beaded gown on Emmys 2022 red carpet

Only style stars in the building. Selena Gomez attended the 2022 Emmys on Monday, September 12, wearing a classic white beaded halter gown by Celine. Her hair was pulled back into a chic bun, and the star accessorized with green beaded tassel earrings and an emerald-colored manicure to match. Though Gomez was late to hit the red carpet and headed straight into the ceremony, fans couldn’t help but gush over her elegant ensemble. “Oh my lord she’s stunning,” said one fan on Twitter. The halter design is handy for showing off the star’s huge floral back tattoo, which she had inked in December 2021 and...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Zendaya goes classic in black Valentino gown on Emmys 2022 red carpet

Zendaya looked like a true Hollywood star on the Emmys 2022 red carpet. The star, 26, posted a preview of her look on Instagram ahead of the awards ceremony on September 12, 2022, showing off her classic black strapless Valentino gown. “I’m on my way,” she captioned the stunning shot. Zendaya’s look includes a corseted bodice with a bow and peplum, along with a full skirt featuring handy pockets. She kept the vintage vibes going with teased hair and a black silk ribbon, and accessorized with Bulgari jewels. Hairstylist Tony Medina told Page Six Style that the look was inspired by one iconic star: “For...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

We tried the ribbed leggings Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner love

Whether they’re headed on a coffee run or hitting the gym, celebrities live in their leggings just like the rest of us. And while plenty of activewear brands are Hollywood-approved, Year of Ours‘ signature ribbed leggings have become a go-to for stars like Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid. The female-founded, LA-based brand’s best known for its fan-favorite Football Leggings ($114), which feature an angled high waist and adjustable lace-up detail. Inspired by traditional football pants and available in colors ranging from classic black and white to neon brights, the midsection-cinching style’s been spotted on Chrissy Teigen, Vanessa Hudgens and Olivia Culpo,...
YOGA
Page Six

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey make red carpet debut at Emmys 2022

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Emmys 2022 on Monday night. The “Flight Attendant” actress, 36, wore a custom pink Dolce & Gabbana gown with floral embellishments, while the “Ozark” star, 40, looked dapper in a black suit at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.  The two posed closely together and flashed each other bright smiles as photographers snapped pics. The pair’s awards show appearance comes months after Cuoco confirmed her relationship with Pelphrey via Instagram.  “Life lately ♥️ ‘the sun breaks through the clouds, rays of gold slipping into my eyes and heart, rays...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

How Drew Barrymore’s daytime TV show ‘reignited’ her fashion game

Drew Barrymore told Page Six during New York Fashion Week that her eponymous daytime TV show has helped her up her fashion game. “It’s been a good break for me for get out of sweatpants and vintage T-shirts that I wear every day; that’s a big part of my style,” the “Charlie’s Angels” star, 47, said at the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party, “The show has helped me get out of a bad cycle of not putting any effort into myself.” These days, “I have an excuse to reignite my fire for fashion.” The show first went on the air in 2020. Harper’s moved...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Queen had ‘incredible aura when she entered the room,’ says royal photographer

The Queen possessed a special charm, says a longtime royal photographer. “She was iconic,” Chris Jackson, a photographer who has snapped the royal family for over 20 years, told Page Six exclusively. “She would have this incredible aura when she entered the room,” he explained. “As someone who spent a lot of time in her presence, I certainly felt the change in the room when she arrived. And that was clear.” Jackson added that, for most people, meeting the monarch was probably one of the most exciting days in their life, but for her, “it was just another day in the office.” “It was...
WORLD
Page Six

Sheryl Lee Ralph had ‘horrible’ fashion emergency before Emmys 2022

This wardrobe emergency could have gotten someone sent straight to the principal. “Abbott Elementary” star Sheryl Lee Ralph stunned on the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet on Monday, September 12, wearing a sleek, strapless black velvet gown with an orange lining — but she almost suffered a serious fashion faux pas by showing up in the same dress as someone else. “A designer gave my co-star and me the same sketch for the same gown,” the sitcom star told the Associated Press on the carpet. Ralph discovered the situation on set when said co-star, Lisa Ann Walter, showed Ralph a picture of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Mayor Eric Adams parties for his birthday, Fashion Week

It was a busy week for Eric Adams, the city’s party-loving mayor who celebrated his 62nd birthday and New York Fashion Week. A source exclusively tells Page Six the mayor-about-town was out celebrating his birthday by attending a number of bashes. We’re told one small affair, attended by about 30 guests, took place at a building that’s also home to Chelsea Clinton, though she was nowhere to be seen — with pals including NYC Commissioner for International Affairs Edward Mermelstein, CEO of Silverstein Properties Marty Burger, Real Deal founder Amir Korangy and Zero Bond whiz Scott Sartiano. Adams also got on stage at...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Page Six

143K+
Followers
16K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy