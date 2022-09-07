ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift attends Gigi Hadid’s launch party for her new clothing line

By Leah Bitsky
 5 days ago

Is she in the market for a new red scarf ?

Taylor Swift turned up to support her good friend Gigi Hadid at the model’s star-studded launch party for her new clothing line, Guest in Residence , at Le Chalet in L’Avenue at Saks on Tuesday night.

“Taylor and Gigi exchanged a big hug,” an inside source exclusively tells Page Six Style. “[Taylor] was very happy to see both Gigi and [her sister] Bella [Hadid].”

We hear Swift, who arrived with close pal Ashley Avignone, was handed a glass of champagne when she entered the venue. Swift then made her way to her table alone and was greeted by several guests who shared their excitement about her upcoming album, “Midnights.”

The insider added that the “Cardigan” singer was seen talking to British Vogue Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful for “a long time” during the cocktail hour.

Swift was also seen chatting with Edward Enninful.
Page Six Style also hears that Gigi, 27, personally greeted her guests “one by one” and thanked them for attending the event and supporting her launch.

Other A-list attendees at the event included Emily Ratajkowski, Antoni Porowski, Tan France and Olivia Perez.

Gigi’s cashmere-centric Guest in Residence collection includes items such as sweaters, cardigans, shirts, pants, robes, and socks ranging in price from $95 to $495. It’s available to shop starting today in the US, and will roll out globally on September 12.

The label’s first campaign is called “Yearbook” and features portraits of newborns to 100-year-olds to “illustrate the timelessness and intergenerationality of cashmere,” as Gigi shared on Instagram .

Gigi, seen here wearing a Guest in Residence ensemble, shared that the line would be available globally next week.
She added, “We want to celebrate investing in pieces that can adapt to your personality & style throughout life, and be passed on to do the same with someone else !”

