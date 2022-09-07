Read full article on original website
Weekend Closes Facing LSC Crossover Host Angelo State
SAN ANGELO, Texas (September 10, 2022) – The Lubbock Christian University Lady Chaparrals close out their week at the Lone Star Conference Crossover facing host Angelo State at 3 p.m. Saturday inside Junell Center. LOOKING AT ASU. - LCU and Angelo State are meeting for the 32nd time all-time....
Top five ranked scorers in Division II meet in nonconference clash this weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas - Two of the top scorers in all of Division II will meet in Hub City this weekend, as the Lady Chaps close out their three match home stand against Colorado Mesa. Colorado Mesa (2-3) at Lubbock Christian (3-0-2) Saturday, Sept. 10 - 12 PM. Lubbock, Texas -...
Lady Chaps battle back to earn draw against Mavs
LUBBOCK, Texas - Trailing at halftime for the second match in a row, the Lady Chaps were able to rally and preserve a 2-2 draw against Colorado Mesa on Saturday, Sept. 10. The Mavericks (2-3-1) took the score early, as Mira Houck found Mikayla Eccher open at the top of the box, who fired a shot over the head of Abby Kone in the 5th minute to put Colorado Mesa ahead 1-0 early.
Colorado Mesa (2-3-1, 0-0-0)-VS-Lubbock Christian (3-0-3, 0-0-0)
GOAL by CMU Eccher, Mikayla Assist by Houck, Mira. Clock CMU Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score LCU Score Play. 01:01 Foul on De La Cruz, Lexi. 02:13 Shot by CMU Dere, Lila, out right. 03:20 Shot by CMU Randel, Addie. 03:28 Shot by CMU Hammer, Evelyn, bottom...
Lady Chaps shoot historic first round on day one of West Texas A&M Fall Invitational
AMARILLO, Texas - Prestley Hammond shot the lowest two round score of her career, while the Lady Chaps as a team shoot the third lowest two round score in program history to kick off day one of the West Texas A&M Fall Invitational on Friday, Sept. 9. As a team,...
Offense goes cold in loss to no. 25 Thunderwolves
PUEBLO, Colo. – The Chap offense went the final 61:42 of game action without a shot, as no. 25 CSU Pueblo held on to knock off LCU 1-0 on Friday, Sept. 9. Neither team recorded a shot until the 18th minute, when Jordan Jayapuram had a shot go wide of the goal.
