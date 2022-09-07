ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Weekend Closes Facing LSC Crossover Host Angelo State

SAN ANGELO, Texas (September 10, 2022) – The Lubbock Christian University Lady Chaparrals close out their week at the Lone Star Conference Crossover facing host Angelo State at 3 p.m. Saturday inside Junell Center. LOOKING AT ASU. - LCU and Angelo State are meeting for the 32nd time all-time....
Lady Chaps battle back to earn draw against Mavs

LUBBOCK, Texas - Trailing at halftime for the second match in a row, the Lady Chaps were able to rally and preserve a 2-2 draw against Colorado Mesa on Saturday, Sept. 10. The Mavericks (2-3-1) took the score early, as Mira Houck found Mikayla Eccher open at the top of the box, who fired a shot over the head of Abby Kone in the 5th minute to put Colorado Mesa ahead 1-0 early.
Colorado Mesa (2-3-1, 0-0-0)-VS-Lubbock Christian (3-0-3, 0-0-0)

GOAL by CMU Eccher, Mikayla Assist by Houck, Mira. Clock CMU Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score LCU Score Play. 01:01 Foul on De La Cruz, Lexi. 02:13 Shot by CMU Dere, Lila, out right. 03:20 Shot by CMU Randel, Addie. 03:28 Shot by CMU Hammer, Evelyn, bottom...
Offense goes cold in loss to no. 25 Thunderwolves

PUEBLO, Colo. – The Chap offense went the final 61:42 of game action without a shot, as no. 25 CSU Pueblo held on to knock off LCU 1-0 on Friday, Sept. 9. Neither team recorded a shot until the 18th minute, when Jordan Jayapuram had a shot go wide of the goal.
