LUBBOCK, Texas - Trailing at halftime for the second match in a row, the Lady Chaps were able to rally and preserve a 2-2 draw against Colorado Mesa on Saturday, Sept. 10. The Mavericks (2-3-1) took the score early, as Mira Houck found Mikayla Eccher open at the top of the box, who fired a shot over the head of Abby Kone in the 5th minute to put Colorado Mesa ahead 1-0 early.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO