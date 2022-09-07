ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greece, NY

westsidenewsny.com

Antique Motorized Fire Apparatus on display at NY Museum of Transportation

The Genesee Chapter of the Society for the Preservation and Appreciation of Antique Motorized Fire Apparatus in America (SPAAMFAA) will have their restored firefighting equipment on display at the New York Museum of Transportation, 6393 East River Road, West Henrietta, on Sunday, September 18, from11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Trolley rides, the museum, and the fire truck show are all included with admission of $10 adults; $9 seniors (65+); $6 youth (3-12). No reservations needed. For information, visit http://www.nymtmuseum.org or call 533-1113.
WEST HENRIETTA, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Successful August Challenge at Lakeview Community Church

Lakeview Community Church, 30 Long Pond Road (near Edgemere Drive), supports the Greece Ecumenical Food Shelf every month, but August is special. In August they have a challenge and this year it was to collect 1,500 jars or cans of pasta sauce. As of August 28, the count was 1,486 sauces. The neighbors decided the goal must be met and made another donation and the final count was 1,668 jars or cans of pasta sauce. Paul Marvin and Jim Raymond were two of the many volunteers who loaded the sauce into four vehicles to be delivered to the Food Shelf. The contributions from church members, their families, co-workers, neighbors, and local businesses made this challenge a success. The Food Shelf is always grateful for the donation.
GREECE, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Batavia Cemetery Association holding Halloween Candlelight Ghostwalk

The Batavia Cemetery Association will hold the annual Halloween Candlelight Ghostwalk on Saturday, October 22. Embark on a ghost walk through the Historic Batavia Cemetery, on Harvester Avenue in Batavia, to meet the famous and infamous movers and shakers who not only shaped and influenced the City of Batavia, but the United States and the world.
BATAVIA, NY
westsidenewsny.com

American Sewing Guild celebrates National Sewing Month in September

The Rochester Chapter of the American Sewing Guild is celebrating National Sewing Month in September. The mission of the American Sewing Guild is to advance sewing as an art and life skill. The organization is dedicated to people who believe sewing is a rewarding and creative activity. The Rochester Chapter was organized in 1991 and currently has 128 members. New members are welcome, and membership is $50 per year.
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Brockport CSD to host Rachel’s Challenge Event

Brockport Central School District is working with Rachel’s Challenge, an organization born from the Columbine tragedy, whose mission includes “building connections, hope and resilience, while improving school culture so that students are able to reach their full potential academically, socially and emotionally.” Given the experiences over the last several years, the district believes this is the ideal opportunity to reestablish prioritizing relationships as the most effective path to realizing its vision, mission, core beliefs and goals.
BROCKPORT, NY
William Goy

William Goy

Monday, September 5, 2022, at age 73. Predeceased by his parents, Michael and Clementine Goy. Survived by his wife, Peggy; step-daughter, Christine Colon; two grandchildren; sisters, Irene Gratton (George) and Rosemary Wright (Fred); brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Donna and Joe Falcone and Linda Zukaitis and many beloved nieces & nephews. For...
SPENCERPORT, NY
Norman S. Edgett

Norman S. Edgett

Sept. 8, 2022, age 84. Survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Joanne; children, Kenneth (Kim), Jeanne (John) Saucke, Tim (Sophie), Andrew (Jae), Chunsoon Li, Judianne (Brian) Malone; 6 grandchildren; siblings, Richard (Chitie) Edgett, Bette Edgett; sisters and brothers-in-law, Dorothy (Dan) Milbrandt, Laura (Paul) Krzemien; many nieces and nephews.
HILTON, NY
westsidenewsny.com

New legislation in Monroe County allows cameras on school bus stop-arms

On September 1, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello signed new legislation to protect children by installing stop-arm cameras on school buses to capture images of vehicles illegally passing stopped school buses, and issuing a monetary fine to the violator via mail. “The health and safety of all our neighbors, particularly...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Malfunctioning equipment causes West Ridge Road Wegmans to be evacuated

GREECE, N.Y. – Shoppers at the Ridgemont Wegmans had to be evacuated for about 30 minutes on Sunday. That’s the Wegmans on West Ridge Road in Greece. The Ridge Road Fire Department said they found smoke, which was caused by malfunctioning electrical equipment. Fortunately, the equipment was secured, and shoppers were welcomed back into the store.
GREECE, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Monroe County reminds motorists to Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over

During the busy Labor Day holiday weekend, STOP-DWI NY and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) worked alongside Monroe County police agencies and Monroe County STOP-DWI to decrease impaired driving and bring awareness to the dangers. “Despite impaired driving being a crime of choice, we continue to see our...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Man dead in shooting at Rochester corner store

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating another homicide during Labor Day weekend. According to police, Isaiah Fleming, 24, of Rochester, was shot in the upper body inside a corner store on Joseph Avenue just after midnight Monday. Police say employees and AMR attempted life-saving measures, but he was...
ROCHESTER, NY
WUHF

Crime Stoppers: Identifying the suspect in a recent Rochester robbery

In this week's installment of Crime Stoppers, Lieutenant Greg Bello of the Rochester Police Department joined Good Day Rochester to ask for public's help in identifying the suspect of an overnight robbery that occurred at the Exxon on Culver Road on August 6th. Additionally: Crime Stoppers this week is calling...
ROCHESTER, NY

