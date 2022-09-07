Lakeview Community Church, 30 Long Pond Road (near Edgemere Drive), supports the Greece Ecumenical Food Shelf every month, but August is special. In August they have a challenge and this year it was to collect 1,500 jars or cans of pasta sauce. As of August 28, the count was 1,486 sauces. The neighbors decided the goal must be met and made another donation and the final count was 1,668 jars or cans of pasta sauce. Paul Marvin and Jim Raymond were two of the many volunteers who loaded the sauce into four vehicles to be delivered to the Food Shelf. The contributions from church members, their families, co-workers, neighbors, and local businesses made this challenge a success. The Food Shelf is always grateful for the donation.

GREECE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO