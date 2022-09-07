Carrie Buck

Read full article on original website
Shelby repeat champion at Sam Sabback Invite
BUCYRUS — Shelby repeated as champions of the seven-team Sam Sabback Invitational Tennis Tournament Saturday at Bucyrus High School. In first singles, Lauren Schoenberger of Upper Sandusky, defeated Galion’s Emma Ross, 8-3, in the final. Pleasant’s Maura Murphy dropped Annie Mahek of Shelby, 8-3, for third place.
Jodi L. Ricker
Jodi L. Ricker, 63, of Galion passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022 after a sudden illness. She was born October 17, 1958 in Galion and was the daughter of the late Edwin and Peggy (Dairy) McElhatten. Jodi is survived by her husband of 40 years, Bill Ricker whom she married on September 12, 1982.
World’s Fair, Music Fest, Arts Fest and Oktoberfest ignites Mansfield’s Fab Four & more weekend
MANSFIELD—A festival-filled weekend where family fun, fine craft beer, a juried arts festival and rock music combine to offer Mansfield Visitors a rockin’ time this September. The action starts off on Wednesday with the oldest street fair in Bellville, Ohio, and rounds out with Mansfield Arts Festival, Phoenix Oktoberfest and Snow Trails Music Festival.
Marilyn A. Hartschuh
Marilyn A. Hartschuh, 83 of Bucyrus passed away on Wednesday September 7, 2022 at Avita Galion Hospital following a brief illness. Marilyn was born January 17, 1939 in Huron Co., OH to the late Roy and Iva (Link) Wurts. She was married June 1, 1958 to Wayne Hartschuh who survives. She was also preceded in death by sister Beverly “Bev” Kline and her husband Gaylen.
Wynford Marching Band puttin on the hog
BUCYRUS—The Wynford Marching Band is selling tickets for their 2022 Hog Raffle. Sales from the proceeds will be split between the students and the Band Boosters. 50% of each student’s ticket sales will go into their personal band account to help them pay for band-related items like summer uniforms and meals. The other 50% of the proceeds will be used by the Wynford Band Boosters, who pay for uniforms, equipment, supplies, travel, and meals for the band.
Colonel Crawford overwhelms Bucyrus
BUCYRUS — Colonel Crawford’s team diversity was on full display Friday. The Eagles scored on an interception return, a punt return, two pass plays, and five runs — from four different carriers — as they overwhelmed a game Bucyrus team, 63-12, in the Northern 10 Athletic Conference opener for both teams.
North Central State College Police Academy beginning new full-time academy
MANSFIELD—North Central State College Police Academy has opened enrollment for a new full-time academy in spring 2023. The full-time academy will begin on February 13, 2023, and cadets will graduate in July 2023. Classes will be available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Two full weekends are also required to complete the day academy; one weekend will be for driving skills and one weekend for Field Sobriety Testing.
Mohawk defense stops Buckeye Central
NEW WASHINGTON — Mohawk obviously was better than its record indicated. The Warriors scored on their first possession here and went on to a 42-12 win over previously unbeaten Buckeye Central in a Northern 10 Athletic Conference opener Friday night. “We’ve gotten better every week,” said Mohawk coach Eric...
“A-maze-ing” haunted corn maze to kick off Halloween Season
SHELBY – A fifth-generation family farm is excited to “stalk” area residents with some frightening fun this Halloween Season – a haunted version of their popular corn maze. The “Field of Screams” Haunted Hayride and Corn Maze premiers Friday, Sept. 23, at J & J Rietschlin...
Carey blanks Wynford, stays undefeated
HOLMES TOWNSHIP — The Wynford Royals — a young football team — faced a rugged schedule over the first three weeks of the season. Friday night, the Royals moved from the frying pan directly into the fire, taking on the defending state champion Carey Blue Devils. Carey...
