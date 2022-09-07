Carrie Buck

BUCYRUS—The Wynford Marching Band is selling tickets for their 2022 Hog Raffle. Sales from the proceeds will be split between the students and the Band Boosters. 50% of each student’s ticket sales will go into their personal band account to help them pay for band-related items like summer uniforms and meals. The other 50% of the proceeds will be used by the Wynford Band Boosters, who pay for uniforms, equipment, supplies, travel, and meals for the band.

