Toronto Blue Jays at Baltimore Orioles odds, picks and predictions

By Skip Snow
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Toronto Blue Jays (75-60) and Baltimore Orioles (72-64) meet Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. ET to close a 4-game set. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Blue Jays vs. Orioles odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Baltimore leads 7-5

The Blue Jays have taken 2 of 3 games so far in this series, and have scored 21 runs along the way. Toronto has played well on the road lately. The Jays are 11-4 with a .784 OPS over their last 15 games south of the border.

The Orioles scored 9 runs in Tuesday’s victory. Baltimore had 6 walks and 6 hits with runners in scoring position. The traffic on the bases was a reversal of a recent trend. Over a 13-game stretch from Aug. 24-Sept. 5, the Orioles logged an anemic .280 on-base percentage.

Blue Jays at Orioles projected starters

RHP Alek Manoah vs. LHP Tyler Wells

Manoah (13-7, 2.48 ERA) makes his 27th start of the season. He has a 1.02 WHIP, 2.2 BB/9 and 8.4 K/9 through 163 IP.

  • Has logged a 3.78 ERA in 3 starts against the Orioles in 2022
  • Owns a 2.15 ERA over his last 6 road starts

Wells (7-6, 3.90 ERA) has logged a 1.11 WHIP, 2.2 BB/9 and 6.5 K/9 through 94 2/3 IP across 20 starts.

  • Comes off the IL (oblique) and is expected to serve in an opener role
  • LHP Dean Kremer (3.22 ERA in 16 starts) is expected to be the bulk pitcher behind Wells

Blue Jays at Orioles odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 12 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Blue Jays -145 (bet $145 to win $100) | Orioles +120 (bet $100 to win $120)
  • Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS): Blue Jays -1.5 (+120) | Orioles +1.5 (-145)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 7.5 (O: -115 | U: -107)

Blue Jays at Orioles picks and predictions

Prediction

Blue Jays 6, Orioles 4

PASS: there are better prices to leverage elsewhere on the ledger.

TORONTO -1.5 (+120) offers up the best price of the 4 standard sides (2 ML, 2 RL) in this matchup.

Baltimore owns a mere .677 OPS over its last 13 games, and there is enough of a probability this one swings a couple or 3 runs toward the visitors by mid-game.

It’s been a high-scoring series in Baltimore and a high-scoring season series between these AL East foes. The Jays and O’s have combined for double-digit run totals in 10 of 12 games this season.

Analytics peg an all-around fade of Wednesday’s pitching — both starters and both bullpens.

BACK THE OVER 7.5 (-115).

