Toronto Blue Jays at Baltimore Orioles odds, picks and predictions

The Toronto Blue Jays (75-60) and Baltimore Orioles (72-64) meet Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. ET to close a 4-game set. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Blue Jays vs. Orioles odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Baltimore leads 7-5

The Blue Jays have taken 2 of 3 games so far in this series, and have scored 21 runs along the way. Toronto has played well on the road lately. The Jays are 11-4 with a .784 OPS over their last 15 games south of the border.

The Orioles scored 9 runs in Tuesday’s victory. Baltimore had 6 walks and 6 hits with runners in scoring position. The traffic on the bases was a reversal of a recent trend. Over a 13-game stretch from Aug. 24-Sept. 5, the Orioles logged an anemic .280 on-base percentage.

Blue Jays at Orioles projected starters

RHP Alek Manoah vs. LHP Tyler Wells

Manoah (13-7, 2.48 ERA) makes his 27th start of the season. He has a 1.02 WHIP, 2.2 BB/9 and 8.4 K/9 through 163 IP.

Has logged a 3.78 ERA in 3 starts against the Orioles in 2022

Owns a 2.15 ERA over his last 6 road starts

Wells (7-6, 3.90 ERA) has logged a 1.11 WHIP, 2.2 BB/9 and 6.5 K/9 through 94 2/3 IP across 20 starts.

Comes off the IL (oblique) and is expected to serve in an opener role

LHP Dean Kremer (3.22 ERA in 16 starts) is expected to be the bulk pitcher behind Wells

Blue Jays at Orioles odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook

Money line: Blue Jays -145 (bet $145 to win $100) | Orioles +120 (bet $100 to win $120)

Blue Jays -145 (bet $145 to win $100) | Orioles +120 (bet $100 to win $120) Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS): Blue Jays -1.5 (+120) | Orioles +1.5 (-145)

Blue Jays -1.5 (+120) | Orioles +1.5 (-145) Over/Under (O/U): 7.5 (O: -115 | U: -107)

Blue Jays at Orioles picks and predictions

Prediction

Blue Jays 6, Orioles 4

PASS: there are better prices to leverage elsewhere on the ledger.

TORONTO -1.5 (+120) offers up the best price of the 4 standard sides (2 ML, 2 RL) in this matchup.

Baltimore owns a mere .677 OPS over its last 13 games, and there is enough of a probability this one swings a couple or 3 runs toward the visitors by mid-game.

It’s been a high-scoring series in Baltimore and a high-scoring season series between these AL East foes. The Jays and O’s have combined for double-digit run totals in 10 of 12 games this season.

Analytics peg an all-around fade of Wednesday’s pitching — both starters and both bullpens.

BACK THE OVER 7.5 (-115).

