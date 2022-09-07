Mrs. Irene Tanner Hampton

Mrs. Irene Tanner Hampton , age 90, of Cedartown, Georgia passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022. She was born on August 26, 1931 in Polk County, Georgia. She was the daughter of the late W.M. Tanner and Annie Brown Tanner.

Mrs. Hampton is survived by her sister, Dean Rowell. A number of nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.

Mrs. Hampton is preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Harlon Hampton; son, Kerry Harlon Hampton; and brother, Leon Tanner.

A graveside service for Mrs. Irene Tanner Hampton will be held at Polk Memory Gardens on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at twelve o’clock in the afternoon with Rev. Robert Wright officiating.

The family of Mrs. Hampton will receive family and friends on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 from eleven o’clock in the morning until the service hour at the Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home.

The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Roy Blankenship, Scott Rowell, Brian Lanham, Justin Cornwell, Jared Cornwell, and Jacob Cornwell.

The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for Mrs. Irene Tanner Hampton.








