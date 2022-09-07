Read full article on original website
GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini details and pricing revealed ahead of launch
Word of the GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini surfaced for the first time last week. The camera looks set to debut as a smaller alternative to the Hero 11 Black, and a new leak has now revealed all major details ahead of its launch. As revealed by Roland Quandt, the...
iPhone 14-series independent battery tests reveal striking parity with 13-series capacities
Apple has introduced the new 14 series as one containing "the best battery life of any iPhone to date", while neglecting to cite the actual measurements involved as usual. Fortunately, that no longer matters as Chemtrec is back with its yearly third-party reveal of the values in question in watt-hours (Wh).
New Sony Xperia compact smartphone based on the Xperia Ace IV could be heading for a global launch
Fans of Xperia compact smartphones who live outside of Japan can start crossing their fingers, as a new rumor has surfaced that Sony may be planning on expanding its product portfolio beyond the shoreline of its domestic market. While Xperia brand lovers can choose between new releases like the performant Xperia 1 IV and the feature-packed Xperia 5 IV, there is a shortage of selection for those seeking a device that sits under a 6-inch diagonal display measurement. Even the Sony Xperia 5 IV, which has been promoted by the company with the tagline “go compact”, is a lofty 6.1-inch device.
Souped-up Sony Xperia 1 IV Gaming Edition smartphone gets surprise release alongside Xperia Stream Gaming Gear
Although no PlayStation 5 portable or Xperia Play II materialized, Sony still managed to surprise its fans (at least in Japan) by launching a new version of its Xperia 1 IV alongside the Xperia Stream Gaming Gear accessory. While it seems likely the latter device will be made available outside of Sony’s domestic market due to it being promoted on Sony’s international social media channels, it appears the Xperia 1 IV Gaming Edition is only headed to consumers in Japan for the time being.
Do smartphone manufacturers often cheat in their advertising of display brightness?
Like the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, the Xiaomi 12S Pro shows a discrepancy between the advertised manufacturer specifications and our brightness measurements. However, this not only goes for Xiaomi smartphones, but we also observed the same problem in the OnePlus or Oppo smartphones, for example. Working For Notebookcheck. Are you a...
Nvidia RTX 40 launch schedule: RTX 4090 is allegedly releasing in October while the RTX 4080 and the RTX 4070 are presumably coming out in November
The RTX 40 series GPUs are almost upon us. Nvidia announced a few days ago that the company will be holding a “GeForce Beyond” broadcast at GTC. It is expected that one or more RTX 40 boards will be unveiled at the event. Now, Paul from RedGamingTech has reported some interesting information regarding the release schedule of the RTX 4000 boards. The latest leak from Paul is in line with recent reports from Chiphell and Moore’s Law is Dead.
Honor X40 is set to launch alongside a 14-inch laptop later in September 2022
5G Android Chinese Tech Leaks / Rumors Laptop Smartphone Tablet. The Honor X40 is officially on the way as a higher-end counterpart for the existing X40i, and as such is now thought to launch with an equally premium sibling of that smartphone's MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. In terms of more...
Google Pixel 7 series to launch without 512 GB storage option in Europe
Roland Quandt claims to have obtained storage configurations for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, Google's next-generation flagship smartphones barring the surprise introduction of the rumoured Pixel 7 Ultra. As we reported last week, Google has already confirmed that the pair will debut on October 6 at 14:00 UTC, as well as the long-awaited Pixel Watch. Additionally, the company teased that the Pixel 7 series would rely on the Google Tensor G2, its second-generation in-house SoC.
Imagination Technologies aspires to bring RISC-V to next-gen cars in partnership with SoC.one
AI Business E-Mobility Internet of Things (IoT) Software Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR) RISC-V Automobiles are getting more and more high-tech by the generation, which is great for electronic development and engineering within this industry, albeit potentially less so in the context of component supply. Imagination Technologies, a...
Google Pixel smartphones receive new features with September Feature Drop
Google has started rolling out a host of new features to many Pixel smartphones, courtesy of a new Feature Drop. From featuring revised Nearby Share functionality to an updated Gboard keyboard app, the September Feature Drop is aimed at making it easier to 'get more done' while also having fun in the process.
OnePlus 11: Leaker downplays hardware pedigree of OnePlus's next-gen vanilla premium phone
Going by recent rumors, the OnePlus 11 Pro looks geared to be OnePlus's most premium device yet, with the flagship supposedly set to match the OPPO Find X6 Pro in terms of hardware. It appears, however, that the vanilla OnePlus 11 may be an entirely different matter. According to leaker...
Google hints at Pixel Tablet Pro release alongside Pixel Tablet in Android code
In May, Google previewed the Pixel Tablet, a device that the company claimed would arrive sometime next year. Teased alongside the Pixel 7 series and the Pixel Watch, the Pixel Tablet raised eyebrows because of its apparent budget or mid-range design. Subsequently, Kuba Wojciechowski observed in Android code that the Pixel Tablet features the old Sony IMX355 for both its camera sensors, another hint that Google will market the tablet as a cheaper device.
MediaTek Dimensity 900-powered Doogee V30 family coming later this year
Doogee has big plans for the end of the year, with an entire family of devices powered by 6 nm MediaTek Dimensity processors in the making. The V30 family will include the regular edition, as well as the V30 Pro, V30 Max, and V30 Max Pro. These rugged handsets should hit the market in about two months.
DJI Osmo Action 3: Specifications and pricing confirmed for GoPro Hero 11 Black competitor
DJI continues to tease the Osmo Action 3 ahead of its September 14 release. Arriving on the same day as the GoPro Hero 11 Black, the DJI Osmo Action 3 will arrive for as little as €369, if leaked pricing is to be believed. Specifications have also emerged online, with a few having already been confirmed by DJI.
Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ to be left behind as smartphone market pivots to 1.5K displays
Android ARM Chinese Tech Galaxy S Leaks / Rumors Smartphone. Both the Samsung Galaxy S21 and S22 non-Ultra models launched with FHD+ displays. That looks set to carry over to the Galaxy S23 series next year, but it now appears Samsung's flagship phones may be superseded by next-gen entry-level and mid-range phones in that aspect.
Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition is set to launch as India's first color-changing smartphone
Tecno's latest smartphone release is pitched at those who enjoy some of the more interesting trends with their tech. Not only is the new Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition finished in the strategic grid required for its name, it will become the world's latest color-changing mobile device on its launch.
iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max reportedly beat the 14 and 14 Plus to pre-order supremacy in a major market
5G Apple Business iPhone Touchscreen Leaks / Rumors. Even before Apple's launch for its brand-new series of iPhones, Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that it would do at least as well in terms of sales in China (often a prime market for the devices) as its predecessors, economic headwinds notwithstanding. Now, the the respected analyst is back with a preliminary breakdown of how well each of the line's 4 variants has fared now that they have been released to pre-order.
New Nvidia RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti models could launch after the RTX 40 release
Last week, hardware leaker MEGAsizeGPU revealed on Twitter that the new RTX 3060, the RTX 3060 Ti, and the RTX 3070 Ti models are in the works with minor spec changes. Per the leaker, the refreshed RTX 3060 will be based on the GA106 GPU and come with 8 GB of GDDR6 memory, 4 GB less than the vanilla RTX 3060. The GPU will also supposedly see a reduction in bus width coming in at 128-bit vs the 192-bit of the original. Similarly, at 240 GB/s, the memory bandwidth will also reportedly be 120 GB/s lower than the original RTX 3060.
Chromecast "FHD with Google TV" is tipped to launch alongside the Pixel 7 series having surfaced in FCC testing
Accessory Android Leaks / Rumors Smart Home Software. Google seems to have abandoned development for the TV dongle arm of its retail business, possibly as so many new smart devices come with Chromecast built-in in any case. Nevertheless, the Mountain View giant is now once again linked to a new way to take up an HDMI port if necessary.
Raja Koduri comments on Intel Arc cancellation rumours; Arc A770 is supposedly being prepped for launch
Intel's Arc line of discreet graphics cards has had a rocky start due to driver and performance issues. YouTuber Moore's Law is Dead recently posted a video stating that Intel was planning to withdraw from the consumer graphics card market entirely, but a few entry-level Alchemist and Battlemage SKUs would still be produced. Raja Koduri, Intel's GPU head, debunked the claims earlier today on Twitter.
