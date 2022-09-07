ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Sony Xperia compact smartphone based on the Xperia Ace IV could be heading for a global launch

Fans of Xperia compact smartphones who live outside of Japan can start crossing their fingers, as a new rumor has surfaced that Sony may be planning on expanding its product portfolio beyond the shoreline of its domestic market. While Xperia brand lovers can choose between new releases like the performant Xperia 1 IV and the feature-packed Xperia 5 IV, there is a shortage of selection for those seeking a device that sits under a 6-inch diagonal display measurement. Even the Sony Xperia 5 IV, which has been promoted by the company with the tagline “go compact”, is a lofty 6.1-inch device.
notebookcheck.net

Souped-up Sony Xperia 1 IV Gaming Edition smartphone gets surprise release alongside Xperia Stream Gaming Gear

Although no PlayStation 5 portable or Xperia Play II materialized, Sony still managed to surprise its fans (at least in Japan) by launching a new version of its Xperia 1 IV alongside the Xperia Stream Gaming Gear accessory. While it seems likely the latter device will be made available outside of Sony’s domestic market due to it being promoted on Sony’s international social media channels, it appears the Xperia 1 IV Gaming Edition is only headed to consumers in Japan for the time being.
notebookcheck.net

Nvidia RTX 40 launch schedule: RTX 4090 is allegedly releasing in October while the RTX 4080 and the RTX 4070 are presumably coming out in November

The RTX 40 series GPUs are almost upon us. Nvidia announced a few days ago that the company will be holding a “GeForce Beyond” broadcast at GTC. It is expected that one or more RTX 40 boards will be unveiled at the event. Now, Paul from RedGamingTech has reported some interesting information regarding the release schedule of the RTX 4000 boards. The latest leak from Paul is in line with recent reports from Chiphell and Moore’s Law is Dead.
notebookcheck.net

Google Pixel 7 series to launch without 512 GB storage option in Europe

Roland Quandt claims to have obtained storage configurations for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, Google's next-generation flagship smartphones barring the surprise introduction of the rumoured Pixel 7 Ultra. As we reported last week, Google has already confirmed that the pair will debut on October 6 at 14:00 UTC, as well as the long-awaited Pixel Watch. Additionally, the company teased that the Pixel 7 series would rely on the Google Tensor G2, its second-generation in-house SoC.
notebookcheck.net

Imagination Technologies aspires to bring RISC-V to next-gen cars in partnership with SoC.one

AI Business E-Mobility Internet of Things (IoT) Software Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR) RISC-V Automobiles are getting more and more high-tech by the generation, which is great for electronic development and engineering within this industry, albeit potentially less so in the context of component supply. Imagination Technologies, a...
notebookcheck.net

Google Pixel smartphones receive new features with September Feature Drop

Google has started rolling out a host of new features to many Pixel smartphones, courtesy of a new Feature Drop. From featuring revised Nearby Share functionality to an updated Gboard keyboard app, the September Feature Drop is aimed at making it easier to 'get more done' while also having fun in the process.
notebookcheck.net

Google hints at Pixel Tablet Pro release alongside Pixel Tablet in Android code

In May, Google previewed the Pixel Tablet, a device that the company claimed would arrive sometime next year. Teased alongside the Pixel 7 series and the Pixel Watch, the Pixel Tablet raised eyebrows because of its apparent budget or mid-range design. Subsequently, Kuba Wojciechowski observed in Android code that the Pixel Tablet features the old Sony IMX355 for both its camera sensors, another hint that Google will market the tablet as a cheaper device.
notebookcheck.net

MediaTek Dimensity 900-powered Doogee V30 family coming later this year

Doogee has big plans for the end of the year, with an entire family of devices powered by 6 nm MediaTek Dimensity processors in the making. The V30 family will include the regular edition, as well as the V30 Pro, V30 Max, and V30 Max Pro. These rugged handsets should hit the market in about two months.
notebookcheck.net

iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max reportedly beat the 14 and 14 Plus to pre-order supremacy in a major market

5G Apple Business iPhone Touchscreen Leaks / Rumors. Even before Apple's launch for its brand-new series of iPhones, Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that it would do at least as well in terms of sales in China (often a prime market for the devices) as its predecessors, economic headwinds notwithstanding. Now, the the respected analyst is back with a preliminary breakdown of how well each of the line's 4 variants has fared now that they have been released to pre-order.
notebookcheck.net

New Nvidia RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti models could launch after the RTX 40 release

Last week, hardware leaker MEGAsizeGPU revealed on Twitter that the new RTX 3060, the RTX 3060 Ti, and the RTX 3070 Ti models are in the works with minor spec changes. Per the leaker, the refreshed RTX 3060 will be based on the GA106 GPU and come with 8 GB of GDDR6 memory, 4 GB less than the vanilla RTX 3060. The GPU will also supposedly see a reduction in bus width coming in at 128-bit vs the 192-bit of the original. Similarly, at 240 GB/s, the memory bandwidth will also reportedly be 120 GB/s lower than the original RTX 3060.
notebookcheck.net

Chromecast "FHD with Google TV" is tipped to launch alongside the Pixel 7 series having surfaced in FCC testing

Accessory Android Leaks / Rumors Smart Home Software. Google seems to have abandoned development for the TV dongle arm of its retail business, possibly as so many new smart devices come with Chromecast built-in in any case. Nevertheless, the Mountain View giant is now once again linked to a new way to take up an HDMI port if necessary.
notebookcheck.net

Raja Koduri comments on Intel Arc cancellation rumours; Arc A770 is supposedly being prepped for launch

Intel's Arc line of discreet graphics cards has had a rocky start due to driver and performance issues. YouTuber Moore's Law is Dead recently posted a video stating that Intel was planning to withdraw from the consumer graphics card market entirely, but a few entry-level Alchemist and Battlemage SKUs would still be produced. Raja Koduri, Intel's GPU head, debunked the claims earlier today on Twitter.
