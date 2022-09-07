Fans of Xperia compact smartphones who live outside of Japan can start crossing their fingers, as a new rumor has surfaced that Sony may be planning on expanding its product portfolio beyond the shoreline of its domestic market. While Xperia brand lovers can choose between new releases like the performant Xperia 1 IV and the feature-packed Xperia 5 IV, there is a shortage of selection for those seeking a device that sits under a 6-inch diagonal display measurement. Even the Sony Xperia 5 IV, which has been promoted by the company with the tagline “go compact”, is a lofty 6.1-inch device.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO