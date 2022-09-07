ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two injured after explosion in downtown SF

By John Ferrannini
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13imyb_0hlkV0D700

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) – Two people were injured early Wednesday after an explosion in downtown San Francisco, police said.

The explosion was reported in the area of Larkin Street and Golden Gate Avenue around 3:15 a.m., in the city’s Tenderloin.

K9 helps end hours-long Sonoma County standoff

“Upon arrival, paramedics from the San Francisco Fire Department were on scene treating two victims for non-life threatening injuries,” Public Information Officer Kathryn Winters stated in an email to KRON4. “Officers spoke with the victims, one of whom told officers that he was standing on the 300 block of Golden Gate Avenue when he heard an explosion. The victim said that he was struck by an unknown object as a result of the explosion. Both victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.”

The explosive ordinance disposal team is investigating.

“No arrests have been made and this remains an open and active investigation,” Winters stated. “Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.”

