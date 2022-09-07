ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark, SD

South Dakota DCI assisting in child death investigation in Clark

South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation agents are assisting Clark Police Department officers in a case involving the death of toddler found in a vehicle inside the city limits of Clark. At approximately 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, a 911 call was made requesting an ambulance be dispatched to the scene. Before an ambulance arrived, medical professionals on scene determined that a toddler had died. No other information has been released.
South Dakota State
Beadle County prosecutor announced candidacy for Circut Court Judge

HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Beadle County State’s Attorney has announced his candidacy for Circut Court Judge. Michael Moore announced in a press release his candidacy for Circuit Court Judge for the Third Circuit; Position E. Moore has been serving as the Beadle County State’s Attorney since 1997.
BREAKING NEWS: Child’s death in Clark under investigation

CLARK, S.D.–KWAT News has learned the Clark Police Department and South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating the death of a small child near the Clark Elementary School Tuesday. Clark Police Chief Jeremy Wellnitz confirms the death, and tells KWAT News he will be issuing a formal statement...
Toddler found dead inside car in Clark

PIERRE, S.D. — South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation agents are assisting the Clark Police Department in a case involving the death of toddler. The child was found in a vehicle inside the city limits of Clark. At approximately 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, a 911 call was made requesting...
UPDATE: Authorities identify man killed in Arlington shooting

ARLINGTON, S.D.–Authorities are investigating a shooting over the Labor Day weekend in Arlington. The Kingsbury County Sheriff’s Office says it involved the death of a young man. The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) says agents were called in at about 5:10 Sunday morning to the scene...
Highway 81 project will stop the water, officials say

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It should be quite some time before flood waters threaten or reach South Dakota Highway 81 south of Arlington near Twin Lakes. South Dakota Highway 81 south of Arlington near Twin Lakes opened this week after a major road project was completed. The stretch...
County sets date for new Oldham-Ramona-Rutland school board election

The Lake County Commission has set the date for the election of the new school board for the consolidated Oldham-Ramona-Rutland School District. During their meeting Tuesday, commissioners set the ORR school board election for November 29th. There will be five positions up for election on the new school board. Two...
Vice chair wants Beadle conservation chair out

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The vice chair of the Beadle Conservation District has filed a formal complaint calling for removal of the district’s chair. Russ Layton of rural Huron claims that the chair, Fran Fritz of rural Iroquois, didn’t follow South Dakota law regarding conservation districts when she decided to grant a grazing lease.
Longtime Owner Terri Kouba Sells Hair Salon

Terri Kouba has owned a salon in Milbank for over 25 years. It hasn’t always been called The Cutting Room, but that’s almost like (excuse the pun) splitting hairs. She started in Milbank in the 1980s working at Carolea’s on Main Street, and, at one time, she also teamed up with Sandy Wood in the salon in Sandy’s house. “I loved working with Sandy, but she had little kids and it wasn’t the most relaxing atmosphere. I think a calm space is super important while you are getting your hair done.”
Building collapse near Summit, SD

GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 3 (9-11-22) Updated: 23 hours ago. Top sights, sounds and moments from week in prep and college football.
