ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedartown, GA

Mark Wright Odom

By Kevin The Editor
Polk Today
Polk Today
 5 days ago
Mr. Mark Wright Odom

Mr. Mark Wright Odom , age 58, of Cedartown, Georgia, passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022. He was born on November 10, 1963, in Rome, Georgia. He was the son of the late Charles Lamar and Vera Wright Odom.

Mark loved spending time with family and working with his hands.  He was very talented with woodwork and art.  He also served in the United States Army.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wbzsi_0hlkUcR900

Mr. Odom is survived by his daughter, Tisha Odom Rhodes (Buck); granddaughter, Shila Rhodes; sisters, Renee Nation (Robert) and Drewan Erwin (Carl); brother, Stanley Odom (Linda); and numerous nieces and nephews that loved him dearly.

In keeping with Mr. Odom’s wishes, he was cremated. The family of Mr. Odom will hold a private memorial service at a later date.

Messages of condolence can be made to the family by visiting our website and signing the online guestbook at gammagefh.com.

The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for Mr. Mark Wright Odom.




https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aB6kC_0hlkUcR900

Comments / 0

Related
WDEF

Georgia Young girl testifies against her molester

SUMMERVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – It didn’t take a jury long to side with a young girl who took the stand to testify that her mother’s boyfriend had molested her. They convicted 33 year old Jonathan Michael Culberson of molestation and sexual battery of a child under 16.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cedartown, GA
Obituaries
State
Georgia State
Georgia State
Georgia Obituaries
City
Cedartown, GA
City
Rome, GA
weisradio.com

Train Wreck in Lindale, Georgia on Saturday Morning

A train accident occurring in neighboring Floyd County, Georgia was reported at 4:15 Saturday morning. The accident, taking place in Lindale hampered traffic all the way from Lindale to Riverbend Center in Rome. Rome police say two coal cars came off the track near Park Avenue – and one of those engines broke loose and continued towards Rome, colliding with a southbound train off of Riverbend.
LINDALE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsweek#Sons Funeral Home
Polk Today

Tyree Headen

Mrs. Tyree Headen, age 54, of Cedartown, GA passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022. Tyree was born April 1, 1968,
CEDARTOWN, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
wrganews.com

Students place 2,977 American flags representing the lives lost on 9/11

September 11, 2022–11:20 a.m. Georgia Highlands College (GHC) faculty, staff and students placed 2,977 flags on the college’s Cartersville site this week in remembrance of those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. Several Veterans Affairs work-study students and the Student Veterans of America Club, as well...
CARTERSVILLE, GA
Polk Today

Polk Today

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
461K+
Views
ABOUT

A local, independently-owned online news source for Polk County, Georgia and the surrounding areas providing free articles.

 http://polk.today

Comments / 0

Community Policy