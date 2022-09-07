Mr. Mark Wright Odom

Mr. Mark Wright Odom , age 58, of Cedartown, Georgia, passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022. He was born on November 10, 1963, in Rome, Georgia. He was the son of the late Charles Lamar and Vera Wright Odom.

Mark loved spending time with family and working with his hands. He was very talented with woodwork and art. He also served in the United States Army.

Mr. Odom is survived by his daughter, Tisha Odom Rhodes (Buck); granddaughter, Shila Rhodes; sisters, Renee Nation (Robert) and Drewan Erwin (Carl); brother, Stanley Odom (Linda); and numerous nieces and nephews that loved him dearly.

In keeping with Mr. Odom’s wishes, he was cremated. The family of Mr. Odom will hold a private memorial service at a later date.

Messages of condolence can be made to the family by visiting our website and signing the online guestbook at gammagefh.com.

The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for Mr. Mark Wright Odom.







