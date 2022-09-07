ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superior Township, MI

Brimley-area trail to close during culvert replacement project

By Staff reports
 5 days ago
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has announced a section of multi-use trail in the Brimley area will be closed temporarily beginning Sept. 8 for a period of about two weeks for a culvert replacement project.

The worksite is located about four and a half miles west of Brimley, along ORV Route C/Snowmobile Trail No. 8. The failing culvert to be replaced is on the North Branch of Orrs Creek in Superior Township.

The affected trail is used primarily for off-road vehicle and snowmobile operation.

“Unfortunately, there are no good reroute options, so ORV operators will have to stay off that trail section and trailer their vehicles around the project,” said Peter Costa, Eastern Upper Peninsula trails specialist with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

Contractors on the project are Stubs Trucking & Excavating and U.P. Engineers and Architects, both of Sault Ste. Marie. The $92,600 project is being funded by a grant from the DNR’s Snowmobile Trail Improvement Fund, via the Sault Ste. Marie Snowmobile Association.

#Culvert#Upper Peninsula#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Brimley Area#Orv Route C#Dnr
