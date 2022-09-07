Read full article on original website
notebookcheck.net
Redmi Pad: Alleged pricing details of upcoming Xiaomi budget tablet leaks
The Redmi Pad is on the way. Details of the first Redmi-branded tablet have leaked over the past month, with the device surfacing in a leaked render alongside the Xiaomi 12T Pro last week. The latest leak, however, purports to reveal global pricing information on the Redmi Pad. According to...
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Edge 30 Neo arrives with a colourful look and mid-range specifications
Motorola continues to expand the Edge 30 series, now with the Edge 30 Neo. Firmly a mid-range smartphone, the Edge 30 Neo has a Snapdragon 695 chipset, a 120 Hz pOLED display and 8 GB of RAM. Motorola promises to deliver two OS updates, although that will only bring the Edge 30 Neo up to Android 14, not Android 15.
notebookcheck.net
Asus ROG Phone 6 Batman Edition render breaks cover hinting a likely launch alongside the ROG Phone 6D
Asus is all set to unveil the next iteration of the ROG Phone 6 on September 19. Dubbed the Asus ROG Phone 6D, the smartphone will be powered by MediaTek's shiny new Dimensity 9000+ SoC. That's about the only change in the books, though, if an earlier leak showcasing its design is to be believed. However, it appears that Asus could also launch a Batman-themed ROG Phone 6 alongside the Dimensity-powered behemoth.
notebookcheck.net
iQOO Z6 Lite teasers hint at a world-first Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 smartphone with a 50MP main camera and a 120Hz display
Qualcomm has just confirmed that it has a new update for platforms of the Snapdragon 480 caliber that has moved on to the new "x Gen z" naming scheme. Accordingly, this latest SoC for OEMs wishing to make their next max-value-for-money smartphone is now officially known as the 4 Gen 1, a 2.0GHz processor based on a 6nm architecture.
notebookcheck.net
Brydge SP MAX Plus is a new accessory that purports to turn the Surface Pro 8 tablet into a rugged laptop
Accessory Business Convertible / 2-in-1 Launch Tablet Windows. At a starting price of no less than US$229.99, the Brydge SP Max+ costs 1.3 times more than its predecessor the SP+ at the time of writing. However, its OEM defends this difference by touting the up-to-4-foot (or MIL-STD-810H-compatible) drop protection a Surface Pro 8 owner can attain for their tablet by installing it in the 'case' part of this new accessory.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4: New model variant of premium tablet launches in Xiaomi's home market
Xiaomi has quietly introduced a new version of the Pad 5 Pro 12.4, a tablet that the company only announced last month. Released just over two weeks ago, the Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4 was originally available in three memory configurations, priced as follows:. 6 GB of RAM/128 GB of...
notebookcheck.net
Google Pixel smartphones receive new features with September Feature Drop
Google has started rolling out a host of new features to many Pixel smartphones, courtesy of a new Feature Drop. From featuring revised Nearby Share functionality to an updated Gboard keyboard app, the September Feature Drop is aimed at making it easier to 'get more done' while also having fun in the process.
notebookcheck.net
Chromecast "FHD with Google TV" is tipped to launch alongside the Pixel 7 series having surfaced in FCC testing
Accessory Android Leaks / Rumors Smart Home Software. Google seems to have abandoned development for the TV dongle arm of its retail business, possibly as so many new smart devices come with Chromecast built-in in any case. Nevertheless, the Mountain View giant is now once again linked to a new way to take up an HDMI port if necessary.
notebookcheck.net
Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Edition of the Nintendo Switch OLED is unleashed, not available to catch just yet
Accessory Gaming Console Launch Software Touchscreen. Scarlet and Violet clash in the latest versions of Pokémon for the Nintendo Switch, and now they can do the same right on the console as well. The OLED version's latest Special Edition adopts the game's style in a way that might prove the ideal bundle for fans of the title.
notebookcheck.net
Amazfit unveils its first ever smartwatch trade-in program for its US customers
Zepp Health's main brand Amazfit has developed its business to the extent that it has firmly established first- and third-party sales in various regions, the US included. Now, it has joined others such as Samsung and Apple in that it now offers trade-ins for its latest flagship wearables. The new...
notebookcheck.net
Kishi V2 for iPhone launches as the latest mobile gaming controller from Razer
Accessory Apple iOS iPhone Smartphone Software Gaming. Apple has now confirmed the survival of the Lightning port for yet another year - thus prompting Razer to announce that it can help the Cupertino giant's fans get over any resulting disappointment with a Kishi V2 for their new iPhone 14-series devices.
notebookcheck.net
Google Pixel 7 Ultra: Updated camera details emerge with twin Sony IMX712 cameras
Developer Kuba Wojciechowski has discovered new information about a potential Pixel 7 series flagship in new Android code. Previously, Wojciechowski observed Pixel 7 Ultra, Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet camera details, which we reported on in July. Subsequently, Google has started rolling out QPR1 Beta 1, Android 13's first major update.
notebookcheck.net
Fujifilm X-H2 launches as an upgraded 40MP mirrorless APS-C camera of "incredible" IBIS and a 160MP mode
Accessory Business Camera Launch Software Storage Touchscreen. The Fujifilm X-H2 has landed in a build quite like that of its immediate 2022 forerunner the X-HS2 - however, it blows its sibling, not to mention all others of its series, out of the water with a new variant of the X-Trans CMOS 5 HR sensor upgraded from the old maximum of 26.1MP to 40MP.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 durability shows some cracks in a new YouTube bend test
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4, or the "smaller and cuter sibling to the Z Fold4", is the latest iteration of a series that has come to bring some interesting variation to the JerryRigEverything series of smartphone stress-test videos over the last few years. For example, it has the unusual honor...
notebookcheck.net
AMD's new naming scheme for its mobile CPUs seems purposefully confusing
Views, thoughts, and opinions expressed in the text belong solely to the author. Looking back at the launch of the first mobile Ryzen CPUs in 2018, things were quite a lot simpler back then. There were two classes of products, Ryzen U with 15 W and Ryzen H with 45 W, and the first lineup, called Ryzen 2000, encompassed nine different CPUs. The top model was the AMD Ryzen 7 2800H.
notebookcheck.net
Supposed Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 3DMark Time Spy Extreme listing highlights magnificent performance uplift and sky-high clock speeds
Although many leaks have talked about the GeForce RTX 4090's performance relative to Ampere, no real-world benchmarks of the high-end graphics card showed up. A previous leak speculated that it would score around 19,000 points in 3DMark Time Spy Extreme. Now, reliable Twitter leaker @9550Pro has stumbled upon what looks like an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 demolishing the benchmark. While HXL is usually spot-on with hardware-themed leaks, some scepticism is always advised.
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra: Moto X30 Pro global model launches to take on the flagship competition with an exciting array of features
Motorola has lifted the lid on the Edge 30 Ultra, its latest flagship smartphone. Equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset and a 144 Hz pOLED display, the Edge 30 Ultra can also fully replenish its large battery in just 22 minutes, thanks to 125 W fast charging. The Edge 30 Ultra has a 200 MP primary camera with OIS too, among other features.
notebookcheck.net
MediaTek Dimensity 900-powered Doogee V30 family coming later this year
Doogee has big plans for the end of the year, with an entire family of devices powered by 6 nm MediaTek Dimensity processors in the making. The V30 family will include the regular edition, as well as the V30 Pro, V30 Max, and V30 Max Pro. These rugged handsets should hit the market in about two months.
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Edge 30 Fusion: Affordable flagship launched with a 144 Hz screen, Snapdragon 888+ and 68 W fast charging
Multiple leaks had confirmed that the Moto S30 Pro would arrive globally as the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion. A Geekbench listing and multiple certifications confirmed said leaks. The device is now official alongside the Motorola Edge 30 Neo and Edge 30 Ultra. It is a middle-of-the-pack offering that aims to strike a balance between price and performance.
notebookcheck.net
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max will hit breakneck speeds on AnTuTu and match lofty iPad Pro 5 levels claims leaker
Some mixed feelings about the iPhone 14 launch are starting to creep in, with some wondering just how much of a performance increase the A16 chip in the Pro models offers over the A15, while others have questioned Apple’s naming scheme in regard to the respective chips. For instance, Ming-Chi Kuo opines that the A15 in the iPhone 14 could be called the A16 or A15 Plus, while the iPhone 14 Pro models get an A16 Pro. A known leaker reckons despite the naming situation, the A16 in the iPhone 14 Pro Max will still hit incredible synthetic benchmark performance heights.
