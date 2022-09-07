Asus is all set to unveil the next iteration of the ROG Phone 6 on September 19. Dubbed the Asus ROG Phone 6D, the smartphone will be powered by MediaTek's shiny new Dimensity 9000+ SoC. That's about the only change in the books, though, if an earlier leak showcasing its design is to be believed. However, it appears that Asus could also launch a Batman-themed ROG Phone 6 alongside the Dimensity-powered behemoth.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO