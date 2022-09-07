Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
Police looking to identify men in Short North beating that left victim critically injured
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police released a video Monday showing two men knocking another man unconscious and hitting him on the ground in the Short North on Labor Day. Police said officers found the man, who they did not identify, unresponsive on Sept. 5 around 2:30 a.m. following...
614now.com
16 year-old shot in head while asleep in parking lot of campus-area restaurant
A teenager sleeping in a car parked at a fast food restaurant parking lot was shot in the head over the weekend. According to Columbus Police, just after 2:15 a.m. on Sept. 10, officers responded to a call from a restaurant parking lot located in the 2500 block of N. High St., within the University District.
Two people accused of stealing, damaging items at southeast Columbus school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for two people accused of stealing items and damaging property inside a southeast K-8 Columbus school. Police say on July 24, two males broke into Millennium Community School on Refugee Road where they stole items, spray painted surveillance cameras, and did a “large” amount of damage. You […]
Man accused of shooting at murder suspect, only to nearly hit bystander
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More charges have been filed after a fatal shooting outside a Columbus bar earlier in September. Drzmon Cotton has been charged with felonious assault, accused of firing at the car of the person accused in the death of Dermahni Hoston on Sept. 1. Court records say one of the shots from […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Beating outside Short North bar has homicide detectives investigating
WARNING: Viewers may find the above video disturbing. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police has released footage of a violent fight outside a bar earlier this month that left one man in critical condition. On Sept. 5 at approximately 2:34 a.m., police responded to a bar in the 1000 block of North […]
WSYX ABC6
Columbus police searching for 3 people accused of breaking into garage near Goodale Park
Columbus police are looking to identify three people accused of taking several items from a garage near Goodale Park. Police said a man and woman broke into the garage on Dennison Avenue on July 29 around 3 a.m. A second man later joined the first and stole items while the...
Man injured in drive-by shooting in North Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was shot in the leg Sunday night in a drive-by shooting in the North Linden neighborhood of Columbus. Columbus police responded to a report of a shooting on the 1500 block of Genesse Avenue at approximately 8:15 p.m. At the scene, officers found the 20-year-old victim, who told police […]
cwcolumbus.com
Police searching for suspect caught on camera killing man near Hamilton STEM Academy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are looking for tips in identifying a suspect caught on camera shooting and killing a man in a car behind a school. Officers responded to a car near the Hamilton Stem Academy on May 1 after a passerby discovered a body in a car.
Two men injured in east Columbus shooting at community event
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men are recovering after being shot at a community give-back event in east Columbus, according to police. Police say that officers went to the 1400 block of East Livingston Avenue just after 5:00 p.m. Saturday and were told that two people were taken to separate hospitals by family members after […]
Victim in ‘life-threatening’ condition after hit-skip crash in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A hit-skip crash sent one person to the hospital with “life-threatening” injuries Saturday. At approximately 9:10 p.m., Columbus police responded to reports of a hit-and-run near the intersection of East Hudson Street and Delbert Road on the city’s northeast side, according to the Columbus Division of Police. One victim was taken […]
Car crashes into east Columbus grocery store, driver did not stay
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An east Columbus grocery store suffered heavy damage after a car crashed through it overnight Monday, according to police. At around 1:40 a.m., police went to the El Tulipan grocery store on East Livingston Avenue and saw a car crash into the building but the driver was not in the vehicle […]
Two 16-year-old boys injured in separate shootings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two 16-year-old boys are recovering after being shot overnight Friday and Saturday in separate incidents in Columbus, according to police. Sep. 9 – 11:28 p.m.: Teen shot in the back in South Linden after toy gun shooting Just before 11:30 p.m. Friday, multiple teens were at a community splash pad on […]
South Linden shooting leaves one man dead
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a shooting in the South Linden neighborhood on Saturday, police said. Just after 8 p.m., Columbus police responded to reports of a shooting at the 1000 block of East 13th Avenue, where they found Shomari Little, 26, suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Columbus […]
Man steals cash drawer from Easton store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing a cash drawer from an Easton shop. On July 31 at approximately 4:20 a.m., the man got into the Zagg store at the Easton Town Center through the front door. When inside, the suspect allegedly took the cash drawer from the […]
14-year-old girl hospitalized after northeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 14-year-old girl was shot Saturday on the northeast side of Columbus. Around 1:45 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting on the 2200 block of Sagamore Road, where they found the child suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower torso, the Columbus Division of Police said in a […]
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Motorcycle Crash in Ross County Driver Injured
ROSS – Emergency squads are heading to the scene of a motorcycle crash around 3:40 pm on Monday. According to early reports, the crash occurred in the area of 7876 Blain Highway in Chillicothe. One person is injured and according to the 911 call is under the bike and in and out of consciousness.
One dead after crashing into bridge pillar on north side of Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after crashing into a bridge pillar on the north side of Columbus. Just after 6 p.m. Saturday, police responded to reports of a one-car crash on the underpass of a railroad near Silver Drive and East Hudson Street, according to Columbus Division of Police dispatchers. Columbus Division […]
WBNS 10TV Columbus
16-year-old hurt in shooting at Rally's restaurant near Ohio State campus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police say a 16-year-old boy was injured in a shooting that happened early Saturday morning at a Rally's restaurant near The Ohio State University campus. The shooting happened just before 2:20 a.m. at the Rally's located at 2556 North High Street, according to police. When...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Police: Father in custody after shooting, killing son in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is in custody after police say he shot and killed his son in east Columbus early Saturday morning. The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Wildwood Avenue just before 5:10 a.m., according to a Columbus police dispatcher. When officers arrived, they found the...
Police: Man, 22, shot and killed by father
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after separate overnight shootings Saturday in Columbus that happened within a nine-minute time frame, according to Columbus police. 5:08 a.m.: 22-year-old man dead after domestic shooting According to police, officers were called to the 1000 block of Wildwood Avenue east of […]
