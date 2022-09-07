ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmont County, OH

WTRF- 7News

Tractor-trailer rolls over in Ohio County

A tractor-trailer rolled over this morning in Ohio County. Officials say a tractor-trailer was coming down I-470 and turned onto U.S. 250 N in Wheeling and rolled over. The driver only experienced minor injuries. Officials say the Northbound lane of the I-470 250 connector is shut down. Stick with 7News for updates.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
NBC4 Columbus

Counties with the most seniors in Ohio

Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and […]
OHIO STATE
wchstv.com

Twenty-one COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia on Friday

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported 21 COVID-19-related deaths in West Virginia on Friday. The confirmed deaths pushed the state’s total to 7,322 during the pandemic, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. an 81-year-old woman from Kanawha County.
visitsteubenville.com

‘The Well-Known’ as well as ‘The Hidden’ Gems in Jefferson County, Ohio

HISTORIC FORT STEUBEN & THE FIRST FEDERAL LAND OFFICE. Ten buildings recreate life on the Ohio “frontier” at Historic Fort Steuben, a reconstructed 18th century fort on its original site overlooking the Ohio River. Visitors learn about the hardships and challenges of the early Americans who began the westward settlement of the country. Period tools and crafts, curious customs and impressive skills are demonstrated. Compare the comparative luxury of the Officers’ Quarters with the less comfortable Enlisted Men’s Quarters. An active archaeology dig is on the site. The adjacent First Federal Land Office of the West of the Alleghenies, a log structure from 1800, is a 19th century home office. In the Exhibit Hall are periodic displays of local and national history including Native Americans in the Ohio Valley, Baron von Steuben, and the Lewis & Clark Expedition. The Fort is part of the Historic Lewis and Clark National Trail and the Ohio River Scenic Byway. A tour takes 75 to 90 minutes, but it takes you back 200 years! 120 S. 3rd Street, Steubenville.
beavercountyradio.com

West Virginia Man Arrested Following Greene Township Accident

(Greene Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) PA State Police responded to an accident on Route 30 in a construction zone in Greene Township on Saturday , August 27, 2022. Upon arrival it was determined that Jason W. Ford, 36 of New Cumberland, West Virginia was highly intoxicated and drove through the inactive construction zone, striking a dirt embankment. He wasn’t injured and refused chemical testing for alcohol impairment. He was released to his mother, and charges are pending.
WTOV 9

Multiple people injured in crash along U.S. 22 Weirton

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — Multiple people were injured in a crash along U.S. 22 westbound in Weirton on Friday. Officials say traffic congestion led to the accident. One person was taken from the scene by medical helicopter to an area hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
WTRF- 7News

When will it snow in West Virginia and Ohio?

Wheeling, W VA. (WTRF) – Just in a moment’s notice, the Fall feeling weather can turn bitter cold and white across the Ohio Valley. So that got us thinking…. when can we expect the first snowfall across the Ohio Valley? Well, the exact answer may come as a slight sticker shock. On average, the region […]
WTOV 9

One person killed in Tuscarawas County crash

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio — The investigation continues into a one-vehicle accident that killed one person in Tuscarawas County on Thursday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports Rhonda R. Horner, 68, of Waynesburg, Ohio died as a result of the accident that occurred at approximately 4:03 p.m. on Ohio 800 in Sandy Township.
Your Radio Place

Update: Water wells are now being tested in the area of a hazmet spill this week near Old Washington

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio – Updating the story about the tanker truck hazmat spill earlier this week near Old Washington. The Guernsey County Health Department has begun testing the water wells on Wintergreen and Range Roads. If anyone has concerns or notice discoloration or a metallic taste, they are asked to contact Environmental Health at the Cambridge-Guernsey County Health Department. They plan to continue monitoring the wells for the next couple of weeks. The tanker truck and its remaining material has been removed from the site. The Guernsey County Emergency Management Agency is reminding residents on Wintergreen and Range Roads to keep family, livestock and pets away from Hawkins Run Creek.
WDTV

At least one shot and injured in Marion County

CAROLINA, W.Va (WDTV) - At least one person has been shot and injured in Carolina, 911 officials tell 5 News. Multiple agencies, including the West Virginia State Police are on the scene. According to scanner traffic, a police activity has been reported at or near Maple St. As of 11:50...
CAROLINA, WV

