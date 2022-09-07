Read full article on original website
Related
Your Radio Place
State Highway Patrol will be at the Belmont County fair to look for new hires
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio – The Belmont County Fair is underway and now the Ohio State Highway Patrol is looking to take advantage of the crowd to seek people looking for a job with the department. The post is meeting and offering applications to anyone interested in working for the...
Tractor-trailer rolls over in Ohio County
A tractor-trailer rolled over this morning in Ohio County. Officials say a tractor-trailer was coming down I-470 and turned onto U.S. 250 N in Wheeling and rolled over. The driver only experienced minor injuries. Officials say the Northbound lane of the I-470 250 connector is shut down. Stick with 7News for updates.
Counties with the most seniors in Ohio
Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and […]
Closure along US 250 in Marion County scheduled for Friday
Drivers will need to take an alternate route along US 250 in Marion County on Friday, Sept. 9 due to a road closure, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wchstv.com
Twenty-one COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia on Friday
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported 21 COVID-19-related deaths in West Virginia on Friday. The confirmed deaths pushed the state’s total to 7,322 during the pandemic, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. an 81-year-old woman from Kanawha County.
WTOV 9
Truck loses control, rolls over near I-470 onto U.S. 250 exit in Wheeling
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The exit off I-470 onto U.S. 250 north toward downtown Wheeling was shut down for hours Friday morning after a truck rolled on its side. A delivery going to a dollar store was on a normal route, but didn’t quite make it, causing a 7-hour road closure.
visitsteubenville.com
‘The Well-Known’ as well as ‘The Hidden’ Gems in Jefferson County, Ohio
HISTORIC FORT STEUBEN & THE FIRST FEDERAL LAND OFFICE. Ten buildings recreate life on the Ohio “frontier” at Historic Fort Steuben, a reconstructed 18th century fort on its original site overlooking the Ohio River. Visitors learn about the hardships and challenges of the early Americans who began the westward settlement of the country. Period tools and crafts, curious customs and impressive skills are demonstrated. Compare the comparative luxury of the Officers’ Quarters with the less comfortable Enlisted Men’s Quarters. An active archaeology dig is on the site. The adjacent First Federal Land Office of the West of the Alleghenies, a log structure from 1800, is a 19th century home office. In the Exhibit Hall are periodic displays of local and national history including Native Americans in the Ohio Valley, Baron von Steuben, and the Lewis & Clark Expedition. The Fort is part of the Historic Lewis and Clark National Trail and the Ohio River Scenic Byway. A tour takes 75 to 90 minutes, but it takes you back 200 years! 120 S. 3rd Street, Steubenville.
beavercountyradio.com
West Virginia Man Arrested Following Greene Township Accident
(Greene Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) PA State Police responded to an accident on Route 30 in a construction zone in Greene Township on Saturday , August 27, 2022. Upon arrival it was determined that Jason W. Ford, 36 of New Cumberland, West Virginia was highly intoxicated and drove through the inactive construction zone, striking a dirt embankment. He wasn’t injured and refused chemical testing for alcohol impairment. He was released to his mother, and charges are pending.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOV 9
Multiple people injured in crash along U.S. 22 Weirton
HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — Multiple people were injured in a crash along U.S. 22 westbound in Weirton on Friday. Officials say traffic congestion led to the accident. One person was taken from the scene by medical helicopter to an area hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for September 9
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
2 people ejected from vehicle in Marshall County; One life-flighted
Officals say two people from Marshall County were injured after they were ejected from their vehicle in a crash on Thursday. According to Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, a male and female between the ages of 19 and 20 were taken to Wheeling Hospital after the crash, with the male being life-flighted to UPMC. The Office […]
When will it snow in West Virginia and Ohio?
Wheeling, W VA. (WTRF) – Just in a moment’s notice, the Fall feeling weather can turn bitter cold and white across the Ohio Valley. So that got us thinking…. when can we expect the first snowfall across the Ohio Valley? Well, the exact answer may come as a slight sticker shock. On average, the region […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTOV 9
One person killed in Tuscarawas County crash
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio — The investigation continues into a one-vehicle accident that killed one person in Tuscarawas County on Thursday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports Rhonda R. Horner, 68, of Waynesburg, Ohio died as a result of the accident that occurred at approximately 4:03 p.m. on Ohio 800 in Sandy Township.
Accident cleanup closes some lanes of Route 50 in Ritchie County
Part of Route 50 was reduced down to the slow lane only in both directions for hours Tuesday into Wednesday as crews worked to clean up after an accident involving a drilling rig that happened Tuesday evening.
Your Radio Place
Update: Water wells are now being tested in the area of a hazmet spill this week near Old Washington
GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio – Updating the story about the tanker truck hazmat spill earlier this week near Old Washington. The Guernsey County Health Department has begun testing the water wells on Wintergreen and Range Roads. If anyone has concerns or notice discoloration or a metallic taste, they are asked to contact Environmental Health at the Cambridge-Guernsey County Health Department. They plan to continue monitoring the wells for the next couple of weeks. The tanker truck and its remaining material has been removed from the site. The Guernsey County Emergency Management Agency is reminding residents on Wintergreen and Range Roads to keep family, livestock and pets away from Hawkins Run Creek.
WDTV
At least one shot and injured in Marion County
CAROLINA, W.Va (WDTV) - At least one person has been shot and injured in Carolina, 911 officials tell 5 News. Multiple agencies, including the West Virginia State Police are on the scene. According to scanner traffic, a police activity has been reported at or near Maple St. As of 11:50...
This Amish Bakery has the Largest Donuts in the State of Ohio
The day that someone figured out they could deep-fry a ring of dough and glaze it with sugar, the world changed indefinitely. Ohio carries the tradition started that day with some of the best donut shops in the world and one of the very best can be found within this Amish bakery, keep reading to learn more.
Hit-and-run turns into chase and discovery of missing Ohio girl
"She was reported missing on August 16 of this year. And turned up here with a person that is a convicted pedophile," said Lt. TJ Stewart, St. Clairsville Police.
Fire deliberately set at a West Virginia antique store
OHIO COUNTY, WV – Investigators with the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office have ruled that a fire at an antique store in Triadelphia this week was deliberately set. The fire at the Ye Olde Traders Antique Store, located at 4427 National Road, occurred late Monday evening on...
Power outage planned for Westover/Morgantown Wednesday
A planned power outage in the area of Westover and Morgantown is expected to impact more than 1,700 customers, the Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency announced on Facebook Friday.
Comments / 0