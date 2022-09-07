Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
adventure-journal.com
Unprepared New Hampshire Hikers Were Charged With a Crime After Rescue
Back in June, in New Hampshire’s Franconia Notch State Park, two hikers got into trouble and called for Search and Rescue. After a seven hour ordeal, both trapped hikers were rescued. Authorities, though, charged the two hikers with reckless conduct for being so ill-prepared for their adventure. Jason Feierstin, 22, of Lowell, MA, and Dylan Stahley, 25, of Windsor, NH, entered guilty pleas to reduce their charge from a misdemeanor to a violation.
WMUR.com
Man describes arrest of Kayla Montgomery at his Manchester home
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man who lives in the home where Harmony Montgomery's stepmother was arrested Friday told News 9 that he had no idea that Kayla Montgomery was the woman who was visiting his brother. An arrest warrant was issued last week for Kayla Montgomery after she failed...
WMUR.com
2 University of New Hampshire students struck by car in Durham
DURHAM, N.H. — Two University of New Hampshire students were struck by a car on Newmarket Road over the weekend. Durham police say the two 18-year-olds, both of Massachusetts, were walking with friends Saturday afternoon when a 78-year-old driver from Exeter crossed over the white line and struck them.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire communities remember 9/11
HUDSON, N.H. — Granite Staters are remembering the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, as people across the state came together to honor those affected by the attacks. It's been 21 years, and Granite Staters still haven't forgotten. "I think it's awesome that people still remember this day and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two 18-year-old UNH students from Massachusetts suffer serious injuries after getting struck by SUV
A pair of 18-year-old University of New Hampshire students from Massachusetts were hospitalized with serious injuries after an SUV struck the two on a Durham, New Hampshire, street on Saturday afternoon, according to the Durham Police Department. Dante DiStefano, 18, of Waltham, and Colton Rubbicco, 18, of Topsfield were identified...
Silver Alert Update: 76-Year-Old Missing NH Man Located
UPDATE: 7:30 p.m. NH State Police said William F. Tiffany was safely located. A Silver Alert was issued Sunday afternoon for a 76-year-old Weare man who may be headed to Maine. New Hampshire State Police said William F. Tiffany left his home Saturday in a red 2022 Dodge Ram 1500...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire team prepares to take part in Lowell Kinetic Sculpture Race Saturday
LOWELL, Mass. — A group of colorful and inventive Granite Staters are gearing up for the annual Lowell Kinetic Sculpture Race Saturday in Lowell, Massachusetts. A team from MakeIt Labs in Nashua takes part in the race every year. Kinetic sculptures are all-terrain art vehicles made from new and...
WMUR.com
Artists update murals at Manchester's Cat Alley
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Some artists in Manchester have given a facelift to the Queen City's Cat Alley by updating the artwork on the walls. Cat Alley is a walkway that connects parking lots to downtown Manchester. It was nicknamed after the feral cats that once roamed in the alley.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Hampshire woman charged with kidnapping
NASHUA, N.H. – A New Hampshire woman is charged with kidnapping after she allegedly took a 10-year-old girl she did not know to a high school football game.The Nashua girl's mother reported the 10-year-old missing around 8:20 p.m. after she did not return home from playing with friends in the neighborhood. About an hour later a person who lives on Gendron Street became concerned after talking with the woman so she called police. Officers responded and located the pair.Police identified the woman as 22-year-old Gabrielle Belanger, who has no fixed address. Nashua Police said it does not appear the girl knew Belanger.Belanger had allegedly taken the girl to a football game at Stellos Stadium. After what police described as an "unrelated disturbance" at the stadium, Belanger allegedly left with the girl before officers arrived. The girl was not harmed, police said. She has since returned home. Police arrested Belanger on one count of felony kidnapping. If convicted, Belanger could face up to seven years in prison. Belanger is being held and is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.
newhampshirebulletin.com
New hospital would add over 100 beds for psychiatric and substance misuse care
The Department of Health and Human Services has received initial approval to provide SolutionHealth, which owns Elliot Hospital in Manchester, $15 million in federal money to build a new behavioral health hospital. The facility would add more than 100 new treatment beds for children and adults struggling with mental illness and substance misuse.
WMUR.com
13th annual WBS-HUB Harvest Gold Classic supports New Hampshire Food Bank
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The annual WBS-HUB Harvest Gold Classic took place Monday at the Manchester Country Club to benefit the New Hampshire Food Bank. This was the tournament’s 13th year running. The event is sponsored by more than 15 local businesses. Activities included golf, breakfast and raffles. The...
WMUR.com
Hooksett, Manchester police investigating serious crashes
HOOKSETT, N.H. — Manchester and Hooksett police are investigating the causes of separate, serious crashes that happened Sunday evening. The crash in Hooksett involved a motorcycle and an SUV. It happened before 6 p.m. on Hackett Hill Road near Chuckster's. A portion of Hackett Hill Road between Cate Road...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHPR
Valley Regional Hospital says Dartmouth affiliation will help it stay viable, expand care
Valley Regional Hospital plans to affiliate with the Dartmouth Health system next year, a move leaders of both institutions say will help the Claremont hospital remain financially viable. At a forum Thursday evening in Claremont, Valley Regional Hospital’s Interim President and CEO Dr. Jocelyn Caple said the facility is doing...
Fourth human case of West Nile Virus identified in Mass.
BOSTON — The fourth human case of West Nile Virus has been found in the state this year, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. According to a release from DPH, the individual is a male in his 80′s who was likely exposed in Middlesex County, an area known to be at an increased risk.
WMUR.com
State police increase check-ins at Youth Services Center after weekend incidents
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police are now doing routine check-ins every shift at the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester after responding for the second time in a month to three incidents there over the weekend. Minor injuries and property damage were reported at the Sununu Youth...
Missing Maine Family Reportedly Left To Start New Life
About two months after a Maine family failed to return after a camping trip, we finally have some answers... According to WMTW, earlier this summer, Nicholas Hansen, Jill Sidebotham and their 2-year-old daughter Lydia disappeared. They told friends and relatives that they were going on a camping trip in Franklin County, Maine, but they never returned.
WCVB
12-year-old Fitchburg, Massachusetts, girl who died was in DCF custody at the time
FITCHBURG, Mass. — A 12-year-old girl is dead, and 5 Investigates reports that she was in DCF custody when she died. The mother of Syeisha Nicholas said she's still waiting for details about what happened. Nicholas' mother shared photos of her daughter, who she says has been in DCF...
WMUR.com
Tractor-trailer simulator visits Concord to spread message about safety
The American Trucking Association's road team was in Concord Saturday educating people about truck safety and recruiting new people to the profession. A tractor-trailer with a driving simulator was parked outside the statehouse giving people the chance to see what it's like to drive a big rig. Organizers hope the...
WMUR.com
Tornado tears through Rindge 94 years ago Tuesday
RINDGE, N.H. — By many accounts, a tornado that ripped through Rindge on Sept. 13, 1928, was described as 30 minutes of terror. A strong line of thunderstorms in the community of Rindge produced what in those days was known as a cyclone. A three-quarters of a mile-wide tornado...
New Hampshire man shot, killed by deputy during encounter in Maine
WATERBORO, Maine (AP) — A New Hampshire man who struggled with police during an arrest in Maine was shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy, officials said. Tyler Woodburn, 30, of Newmarket, New Hampshire, died at the scene early Wednesday evening, York County Sheriff William King said. The...
Comments / 2