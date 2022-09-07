ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Unprepared New Hampshire Hikers Were Charged With a Crime After Rescue

Back in June, in New Hampshire’s Franconia Notch State Park, two hikers got into trouble and called for Search and Rescue. After a seven hour ordeal, both trapped hikers were rescued. Authorities, though, charged the two hikers with reckless conduct for being so ill-prepared for their adventure. Jason Feierstin, 22, of Lowell, MA, and Dylan Stahley, 25, of Windsor, NH, entered guilty pleas to reduce their charge from a misdemeanor to a violation.
Man describes arrest of Kayla Montgomery at his Manchester home

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man who lives in the home where Harmony Montgomery's stepmother was arrested Friday told News 9 that he had no idea that Kayla Montgomery was the woman who was visiting his brother. An arrest warrant was issued last week for Kayla Montgomery after she failed...
2 University of New Hampshire students struck by car in Durham

DURHAM, N.H. — Two University of New Hampshire students were struck by a car on Newmarket Road over the weekend. Durham police say the two 18-year-olds, both of Massachusetts, were walking with friends Saturday afternoon when a 78-year-old driver from Exeter crossed over the white line and struck them.
New Hampshire communities remember 9/11

HUDSON, N.H. — Granite Staters are remembering the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, as people across the state came together to honor those affected by the attacks. It's been 21 years, and Granite Staters still haven't forgotten. "I think it's awesome that people still remember this day and...
Artists update murals at Manchester's Cat Alley

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Some artists in Manchester have given a facelift to the Queen City's Cat Alley by updating the artwork on the walls. Cat Alley is a walkway that connects parking lots to downtown Manchester. It was nicknamed after the feral cats that once roamed in the alley.
New Hampshire woman charged with kidnapping

NASHUA, N.H. – A New Hampshire woman is charged with kidnapping after she allegedly took a 10-year-old girl she did not know to a high school football game.The Nashua girl's mother reported the 10-year-old missing around 8:20 p.m. after she did not return home from playing with friends in the neighborhood. About an hour later a person who lives on Gendron Street became concerned after talking with the woman so she called police. Officers responded and located the pair.Police identified the woman as 22-year-old Gabrielle Belanger, who has no fixed address. Nashua Police said it does not appear the girl knew Belanger.Belanger had allegedly taken the girl to a football game at Stellos Stadium. After what police described as an "unrelated disturbance" at the stadium, Belanger allegedly left with the girl before officers arrived.  The girl was not harmed, police said. She has since returned home. Police arrested Belanger on one count of felony kidnapping. If convicted, Belanger could face up to seven years in prison. Belanger is being held and is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.
New hospital would add over 100 beds for psychiatric and substance misuse care

The Department of Health and Human Services has received initial approval to provide SolutionHealth, which owns Elliot Hospital in Manchester, $15 million in federal money to build a new behavioral health hospital. The facility would add more than 100 new treatment beds for children and adults struggling with mental illness and substance misuse.
Hooksett, Manchester police investigating serious crashes

HOOKSETT, N.H. — Manchester and Hooksett police are investigating the causes of separate, serious crashes that happened Sunday evening. The crash in Hooksett involved a motorcycle and an SUV. It happened before 6 p.m. on Hackett Hill Road near Chuckster's. A portion of Hackett Hill Road between Cate Road...
Missing Maine Family Reportedly Left To Start New Life

About two months after a Maine family failed to return after a camping trip, we finally have some answers... According to WMTW, earlier this summer, Nicholas Hansen, Jill Sidebotham and their 2-year-old daughter Lydia disappeared. They told friends and relatives that they were going on a camping trip in Franklin County, Maine, but they never returned.
Tractor-trailer simulator visits Concord to spread message about safety

The American Trucking Association's road team was in Concord Saturday educating people about truck safety and recruiting new people to the profession. A tractor-trailer with a driving simulator was parked outside the statehouse giving people the chance to see what it's like to drive a big rig. Organizers hope the...
Tornado tears through Rindge 94 years ago Tuesday

RINDGE, N.H. — By many accounts, a tornado that ripped through Rindge on Sept. 13, 1928, was described as 30 minutes of terror. A strong line of thunderstorms in the community of Rindge produced what in those days was known as a cyclone. A three-quarters of a mile-wide tornado...
RINDGE, NH

