K9 helps end hours-long Sonoma County standoff

By John Ferrannini
 5 days ago

GEYERSVILLE, Calif. ( KRON ) – An hours-long standoff ended early Saturday after a K9 bit a subject in the leg before deputies fired non-lethal projectiles, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s office stated.

Kevin Thornberg, 63 of Geyserville, is currently in custody on $50,000 bail after being arrested for felony assault with a deadly weapon, felony criminal threats, felony resisting arrest, misdemeanor negligent discharge of a firearm, misdemeanor resisting arrest and misdemeanor injuring a police dog.

Police K9 bites bystander who was soliciting money while in pursuit of suspect

Deputies were first sent to the 1000 block of Moody Lane in Geyserville after a report of a domestic disturbance around 10:42 p.m. Friday.

“The victim told dispatch that Thornburg was armed with a gun. She ran away and hid in a nearby outbuilding but was still at risk of being hit by gunfire. Dispatch told deputies that they could hear gunshots in the background,” a Facebook post stated. “As deputies arrived, they heard several gunshots from near the house. They couldn’t see Thornburg or determine which direction he was shooting. They heard him firing indiscriminately, off and on. Some deputies established a perimeter to prevent him from escaping to nearby homes while others evacuated immediate neighbors who were in danger from the gunshots. Two deputies were able to get past the house while Thornburg was randomly shooting, risking being hit by gunfire, to find the victim and ensure she stayed safe.”

Thornburg barricaded himself in the house and refused to leave, the post stated. SWAT and hostage negotiators were called in, as well as a California Highway Patrol helicopter.

Then, after 1:30 a.m., Thornburg walked outside and began to act aggressively, the post stated.

“Deputies released a K9, which bit him on the leg. He fought the dog and tried to go back in the house. Deputies then used several less lethal projectiles to gain compliance. Thornburg ultimately gave up. Deputies immediately provided medical aid and he was transported to a hospital,” the post continued. “Thornburg fired more than 30 rounds while deputies were present. When deputies later reviewed … footage, they saw he had fired several rounds at the helicopter.”

The post ended by thanking the public and CHP.

“This was a long, dangerous incident for deputies and nearby residents and workers,” the post concluded. “We appreciate the public’s cooperation and the CHP helicopter crew’s support.”

