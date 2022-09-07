Read full article on original website
The Macoupin Art Collective Art Bus
EDWARDSVILLE - The colorful Artbus from the Macoupin Art Collective (“the Mac”) was in Edwardsville Wednesday afternoon at the Gugger house to get additional storage space and shelving installed by Amy and Chuck Gugger with the assistance of Brandace Cloud, Director of the Mac. Chuck and Amy are...
Artists From Edwardsville, St. Louis, Bonita Springs, Fla., Featured As Part Of Edwardsville Art Fair
EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville, St. Louis, and Bonita Springs, Fla., artists will be part of the Edwardsville Art Fair on Sept. 23-25 at City Park. The work of the three artists is featured today. Artist Name: Brent Langley. Location: Edwardsville, IL. Artist Statement: "My objective is to create works of art...
Alton Police and Crisis Negotiator Called To Clark Bridge For Person On The Ledge
ALTON - The Alton Police Department was reported on the Clark Bridge around 10 a.m. Friday with a negotiator to assist a person in crisis on the ledge of the bridge, Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said. The top photo shows first responders on the bridge, while the bottom photo...
Juvenile Dies In Fatal Crash On Belle Street In Alton Early Saturday
ALTON - The Alton Police Department has released information about a fatal traffic crash at 3:43 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in the 3200 block of Belle Street in Alton. The driver in the crash has been identified as a 15-year-old juvenile. Alton Deputy Police Chief Jarrett Ford said:...
I-270 near Mississippi River in Madison County To Have Intermittent Lane Closures
GRANITE CITY – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announces intermittent lane closures on I-270 between IL 3 and Riverview Dr. in Missouri, beginning on Monday, September 12, 2022, weather permitting. Lane restrictions for Eastbound I-270 will be between the hours of 8:00 am and 3:00 pm while the lane restrictions for Westbound I-270 will be between the hours of 9:00 am and 3:00 pm. One lane will remain open in each direction at all times. This work is needed to inspect the bridge deck and will be completed by Friday, September 23.
Area Football Teams Head To Action Friday and Saturday
EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville plays a Saturday afternoon game when the Tigers travel to St. Louis Soldan, while Alton plays at Collinsville on Friday night to highlight the local week three prep football schedule. The program also includes East St. Louis playing at Creekside, Ga. in a 6:30 p.m., St. Louis...
MELHS Boys and Girls Cross Country Teams Bring Home Wins From Southwestern Twilight Meet
EDWARDSVILLE – The Metro-East Lutheran High School Cross Country teams dominated the Twilight Cross Country Meet at Southwestern High School this week, with both the MELHS boys and girls teams finishing in first place. MELHS freshman Max Weber came in first place in the boys race, setting a course...
Judith “Judy” Ann Hassel
Judith “Judy” Ann Hassel, 80, of Brighton, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022, at her home. She was born December 5, 1941, in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, to the late Joseph Clyde and Julia Etta (Wright) Davis. On August 19, 1959, Judy married Robert “Bob” Hassel, Sr. in Wappapello,...
The Edwardsville Police Department Announces Labor Day ‘Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over’ Campaign Results
EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville Police Department made 11 DUI arrests during the recent Labor Day campaign. In addition, 26 seat belt citations were written, 7 of which occurred during nighttime hours. Other citations and arrests included:. 17 speeding citations. 3 registration citations. 2 uninsured motorists. 23 other citations. “As...
Victim Dies At Shooting Scene In Granite City, Another Subject In Custody
GRANITE CITY - A victim died after a shooting around 12:50 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in the 2700 block of East 25th Street in Granite City. Granite City Assistant Chief Nick Novacich said Granite City Police was called to the scene to investigate a report of at least one gunshot and discovered a victim and began rendering aid. Treatment of the victim was later taken over by the Granite City Fire Department’s Paramedics, but the person did not survive.
Savannah Christian Leads Offense, But SIUE Falls To Host Stetson In Women's Volleyball
DELAND, Fla. – The SIUE volleyball team fell to host Stetson in three sets 20-25, 16-25, 23-25. Following the loss, the Cougars move to 3-3 on the year, while the Hatters improve to 6-1. After trading points back-and-forth in the opening set, the Hatters used a 9-1 run to take a 17-9 advantage over the Cougars. SIUE fought back with a 7-4 run of their own but couldn't rally as Stetson took the first set 25-20.Savannah Christian led the Cougars offensively with 6 kills in the first set.
Nokomis at EAWR Halftime Show 9-9-22
The Oiler Band performed at halftime during their football game against Nokomis.
SIUE Men's Soccer Travels To Western Illinois For Friday Matchup
SIUE (2-1-1, 0-0 MVC) at Western Illinois (0-2-1, 0-0 Summit) LAST TIME: SIUE used a three-goal outburst in the second half to coast to a 5-1 home win over Southern Indiana Monday at Korte Stadium. Four different players scored for SIUE. FIVE ALIVE: SIUE's five goals against USI were the...
Nokomis at EAWR Football 9-9-22
The Warriors travel to Wood River to take on the Oilers.
Nokomis at EAWR Play of the Game 9-9-22
The Oilers break off a big run to be first on the scoreboard during their game against Nokomis.
