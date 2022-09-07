Read full article on original website
Related
KCCI.com
Iowa HHS announces increase in SNAP benefits for some Iowa families
DES MOINES, Iowa — Some Iowa families receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP benefits, will receive even more this month. The Iowa Department of Public Health and Human Services announced on Monday that families with children under the age of 6 will receive up to $22 more per child in that age range.
KCCI.com
Record number of Iowans seeking help from the Food Bank of Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — For the third month in a row, the Food Bank of Iowa has broken records in the number of people receiving help from the organization. It's also facing a meat shortage; supply is flying off the shelves. Most of the time, only canned meat is available.
KCCI.com
California is the first state to require later school start times
SAN DIEGO (CBS) — Kids across the country are back in school. But this year, some students are getting more sleep. A first of its kind law requires all high schools in California to start no earlier than 8:30 a.m. and an 8 a.m. or later start for middle schools to help students get much-needed sleep, CBS News reports.
KCCI.com
Temps rising into the week in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Outlook:. Following breezy sunshine today, a few clouds will try to build into central Iowa tonight from the northeast. These clouds will help hold temperatures up some tonight, but we're still looking pretty cool again. Low 50s are likely by early Monday morning where those clouds are. In western Iowa, skies will be clearer, allowing for another morning in the 40s. Monday afternoon will be much like today, with sunshine, a dry northwest breeze, and highs in the 70s.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCCI.com
Iowa General Election guide
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa's General Election is Nov. 8. During the midterm elections, Iowans will vote for governor, all four congressional seats and one senate seat, among others. This page will provide up-to-date information on races as well as candidate profiles. Voter information:. A guide to voting in...
KCCI.com
Gov. Reynolds signs joint letter opposing Biden's student loan forgiveness plan
Gov. Kim Reynolds is joining 21 other governors in asking President Joe Biden to end his plans to forgive student loan debt to millions of Americans. “We support making higher education more affordable and accessible for students, but not at the expense of the American taxpayers,” Reynolds said in a statement. “Your plan will encourage more student borrowing, incentivize higher tuition rates, and drive-up inflation even further. These outcomes hurt everyone, but none more so than the millions of working-class Americans who’ve already paid off their loans or chosen not to borrow.”
KCCI.com
Viral 'corn kid' has a new corntastic title
A 7-year-old boy dubbed the internet's "corn kid" has a new official title from South Dakota's governor. Tariq, who exploded to internet fame after a viral interview about his favorite food, is now officially South Dakota's official "corn-bassador." South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem signed an official proclamation on Sept. 3.
KCCI.com
Rain moves out of the metro this evening
DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Outlook:. Today's rain will continue to work eastward across Iowa this evening, coming to an end for central Iowa during the night. By daybreak tomorrow, any lingering showers will be confined to the eastern third of the state. As skies clear behind the showers, temperatures in western/northwest Iowa could fall into the upper 40s(!) by Sunday morning. The rest of Sunday will be mostly sunny, with a cool northerly breeze keeping afternoon highs in the 70s.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCCI.com
Weather helping, but threat from Western fires persists
FORESTHILL, Calif. — Firefighters made progress against a huge Northern California wildfire that was still growing and threatening thousands of mountain homes on Sunday, while crews also battled major blazes that blanketed large swaths of Oregon and Washington in smoke. Watch video above: El Dorado County sheriff's deputy rescue...
Comments / 0